The 3-Ingredient Formula For Quick But Delicious Strawberry Butter
Making your breakfast extra special doesn't have to take much effort — sometimes a little butter can do the trick. But if that's still not enough and you're after something "berry" good, turn that butter into a delicious, flavored spread that can bring some joy to even the simplest meals. Strawberry butter is one of the best sweet and fruity compound butters (although you can use almost anything to make them) and promises to add a touch of enchantment to your day.
Think about whipping up strawberries and butter together — just the thought of it feels like a scene straight out of a fairy tale, everything wrapped in a soft pink haze. The result is a silky, airy, fluffy blend of fruity sweetness that, with just a light schmear, can transport you to a pink dreamland of flavor. This 3-ingredient formula for strawberry butter is incredibly easy to make and only takes a few minutes to whip up.
Berry easy steps
The magic of this recipe lies in its simplicity. You'll need 2 large strawberries (the fresher and sweeter the better), a ¼ cup of butter, and roughly ½ a cup of powdered sugar. Toss everything into a food processor and blend for around five minutes or until smooth. If you prefer a bit of texture, smash or chop the strawberries to your liking before mixing them with room-temperature butter.
Feel free to use either salted or unsalted butter but keep in mind that, if you opt for unsalted, you may want to add a pinch of salt for balance. For sweetness, powdered sugar works perfectly — make your own at home using just two ingredients or opt for store-bought. You can also swap it for honey if you prefer. No fresh strawberries? No problem. Frozen strawberries (thaw them first) or strawberry preserves work as well. Just be wary of adding too much extra sugar if you're using jelly.
Once it's done, store your strawberry butter in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze it for up to two months. Spread it on bagels, muffins, and toast, or use it to decorate an amazing pink velvet cake. That gorgeous peachy hue will brighten your day every time you eat.