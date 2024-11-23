The 3-Ingredient Formula For Quick But Delicious Strawberry Butter

The magic of this recipe lies in its simplicity. You'll need 2 large strawberries (the fresher and sweeter the better), a ¼ cup of butter, and roughly ½ a cup of powdered sugar. Toss everything into a food processor and blend for around five minutes or until smooth. If you prefer a bit of texture, smash or chop the strawberries to your liking before mixing them with room-temperature butter.

Feel free to use either salted or unsalted butter but keep in mind that, if you opt for unsalted, you may want to add a pinch of salt for balance. For sweetness, powdered sugar works perfectly — make your own at home using just two ingredients or opt for store-bought. You can also swap it for honey if you prefer. No fresh strawberries? No problem. Frozen strawberries (thaw them first) or strawberry preserves work as well. Just be wary of adding too much extra sugar if you're using jelly.

Once it's done, store your strawberry butter in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week or freeze it for up to two months. Spread it on bagels, muffins, and toast, or use it to decorate an amazing pink velvet cake. That gorgeous peachy hue will brighten your day every time you eat.