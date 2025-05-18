Marinara Sauce Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Easy to prepare, yet delicious and incredibly versatile, marinara sauce consists of tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and herbs like dried oregano, and fresh parsley or basil. For an extra depth of flavor, the sauce is sometimes made with additional ingredients like white wine and diced onions. While marinara is most typically added to pasta, it's also a popular choice for pizza, seafood, meatballs, and lasagna.

It may seem like a fuss-free pantry staple, but many things can go wrong with the ready-made supermarket version of the product — and we aren't just talking about kitchen mishaps. Sometimes, the problem begins before the sauce even ends up in the pantry. Marinara sauce products can be recalled due to a range of issues such as undeclared allergens, under-processing, and microbial contamination.

Ready to find out about the biggest marinara sauce safety scares in recent history? Take a look at our roundup of some of the most alarming recalls in the U.S. If marinara sauce isn't your thing, check out our stories covering major egg recalls or pork recalls that affected millions.