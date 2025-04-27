How To Make Lazy Tomato Sauce Without A Blender

I have a problem when cooking. Because I live part-time in the Colombian countryside, I've become a spoiled princess about the freshness of ingredients. My taste buds simply don't enjoy canned and jarred food too much anymore. This sounds great, but the issue is that I'm also a lazy cook, especially during work days. Maybe on rest days I don't mind spending extra time for a fresh home cooked meal, but no one has time for that on days when you're trying to turn things in on time. I am also not one of those people who finds washing dishes relaxing. My heart is constantly torn between wanting delicious home cooked meals and not wanting to deal with the extra time and effort they take.

Thankfully, there are some dishes that are very easy to make fresh, like pasta and a flavorful sauce. The heavenly combination of pasta and tomato sauce has an interesting history, and it's a classic that has never been dethroned. I've foregone making the sauce at home because most recipes call for using a blender, and I just didn't want to deal with more dishes. Then, someone taught me the ultimate lazy person hack.

As usual, you start with buying soft tomatoes and boiling them until they're easily pierced by a fork and their skins begin peeling. Once you've peeled the tomatoes, skip the blender and just add the fruit directly to a pan. Then smash them with a wooden spoon. That's it. You now have delicious fresh tomato sauce.