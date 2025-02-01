Tone Down The Acidity Of Tomato Sauce With A Truly Unexpected Ingredient

Vanilla is already a fan-favorite flavor for ice cream and baked goods, but you probably have yet to think of dozens of ways to add that subtle dash of sweet, floral flavor to all kinds of recipes. Sure, it is no secret how a splash of vanilla is a non-negotiable ingredient in a cake or a batch of cookies, but you may not have unlocked all of the ways that vanilla can give that unique boost of flavor to savory dishes too.

Would you believe that tomato sauce of all things greatly benefits from a hit of vanilla extract? It helps to tone down the acidity of canned tomatoes to make your marinara slightly sweet with an unexpected depth of flavor. A good tomato sauce is loaded with different alliums and herbs, but those layers of flavor can be overshadowed by tart tomatoes. The next time you are simmering a pot of Sunday gravy that tastes a little too acidic, adding a tiny bit of vanilla towards the end of the cooking process can tame lingering sharpness. In the end, your marinara recipes won't taste overtly dessert-like but rather well-balanced and intriguing.