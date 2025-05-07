Pork Recalls That Affected Millions

Flavorful and juicy, pork is a kitchen favorite that's well suited to various cooking methods. Whether grilled, roasted, braised, or cured, pork shines in both simple and gourmet dishes. From classics such as pork chops and smoky pulled pork sandwiches to more time-consuming creations like buttermilk-braised pork shoulder, the ingredient is as versatile as each cook's imagination.

No matter the method of preparation, it's crucial that pork is handled and cooked correctly, both at home and at the production facilities. After all, meat that's not fresh or has been contaminated with pathogens or other foreign objects can lead to serious health risks. Even small slips in safety standards can be disastrous, leading to illness and, in extreme cases, even death. This is why it's so important that companies are held to rigorous food safety standards. Nevertheless, problems can and do arise, with pork products appearing at the center of numerous recalls over the years.

Ready to find out more about some of the biggest pork recalls in U.S. history? From lack of inspection to contamination with dangerous pathogens, here is a roundup of the most significant pork recalls in recent years.