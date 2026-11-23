Following in the footsteps of its biggest rival, Costco, Sam's Club recently launched a buy-now-pay-later option for online purchases over $500. In 2027, the plan will hit the brand's warehouses, too. Customers will be able to complete a quick eligibility check at the register, and if approved, will be able to choose from various repayment schedules.

Affirm, the company behind customer financing at both Sam's Club and Walmart, insists that the terms of the contracts will be displayed to customers before they commit, and that there will be no late fees or compounding interest. However, the financing won't usually be interest-free, and the pressure of choosing a plan with a line of shoppers behind you seems like it might lead to less than perfect decision-making. Is this one of those shady things grocery stores do to make you spend more money? It could be. But groceries and home goods are essential, so more people being able to afford them is also a good thing.

If you're tempted to drop thousands in the electronics section of Sam's Club on a whim and spread it across two years, though, you should probably sleep on it. And if you know you're going to need to make an important purchase on a buy-now-pay-later basis, it's probably best to take a look at those terms, conditions, and interest rates before you get to checkout.