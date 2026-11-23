X Changes Sam's Club Is Making In 2027 That Customers Will Love
Sam's Club had a strong year in 2026, with parent company Walmart exceeding earning estimates due in part to a strong performance from the warehouse store's online arm as well as improved grocery sales in general. Sam's has also picked up a ton of members over the last 12 months — about 2 million new shoppers, which the business believes were enticed by the value offered by the company, as well as the convenience of both online shopping and the everything-in-one place model of a warehouse.
Clearly, the changes introduced in the last 12 months paid off. From focusing on the digital side of the business to improving product quality with the Member's Mark Made Without guarantee (which removes artificial or unhealthy ingredients from Member's Mark products), Sam's Club has delivered. And that's before we even talk about how consistent deals have been, particularly on Member's Mark items (here are the best November private label discounts, for example). The question now is: What's next? Never one to rest on its laurels, Walmart and Sam's Club have big plans for 2027. There will be new stores, continued redesigns, multiple new payment options, ethically-minded new supply guidelines, and hopefully, a more streamlined experience for both buyers and the suppliers who make the whole thing possible.
We'll see financing options at the checkout
Following in the footsteps of its biggest rival, Costco, Sam's Club recently launched a buy-now-pay-later option for online purchases over $500. In 2027, the plan will hit the brand's warehouses, too. Customers will be able to complete a quick eligibility check at the register, and if approved, will be able to choose from various repayment schedules.
Affirm, the company behind customer financing at both Sam's Club and Walmart, insists that the terms of the contracts will be displayed to customers before they commit, and that there will be no late fees or compounding interest. However, the financing won't usually be interest-free, and the pressure of choosing a plan with a line of shoppers behind you seems like it might lead to less than perfect decision-making. Is this one of those shady things grocery stores do to make you spend more money? It could be. But groceries and home goods are essential, so more people being able to afford them is also a good thing.
If you're tempted to drop thousands in the electronics section of Sam's Club on a whim and spread it across two years, though, you should probably sleep on it. And if you know you're going to need to make an important purchase on a buy-now-pay-later basis, it's probably best to take a look at those terms, conditions, and interest rates before you get to checkout.
Tap-to-pay is coming to gas stations
Building on the 2026 roll-out of tap-to-pay at both Sam's Club stores and clubs and Walmart grocery stores, tap-to-pay should arrive at all Sam's Club Fuel Centers across the U.S. by mid-2027. The Walmart-owned warehouse club store has previously required customers to use the Sam's Club app if they wanted to use contactless payment, but this was a bit of a nightmare. I've seen shoppers who no longer carry credit cards panic-downloading the app in the checkout line, and I've been the Sam's Club member trying desperately to remember the PIN for my emergency credit card while everyone else waiting shoots metaphorical daggers at me.
While Walmart and Sam's Club are no longer pushing their proprietary apps for all contactless payments, the Sam's app does still have some uses. You need it to skip the checkout line with Scan and Go, and it's the easiest way to view and spend any Sam's Cash you accumulate. If the app is your preferred way to pay at Sam's Club, you don't have to change anything. It's still one of the in-store payment options.
The Sam's Club customer experience will be improved by a new commerce intelligence platform
Walmart's first-party commerce intelligence system, Scintilla, is coming to Sam's Club in 2027. The extension of Scintilla to the warehouse store was announced in a broadly positive Q2 earnings call, alongside strong membership renewal numbers and an incredible 26% growth in ecommerce sales. Scintilla has been requested by Sam's Club suppliers, but its end results should include a better shopping experience for club members.
Scintilla was introduced to Walmart in 2022 and since then, has undergone incremental improvements. It will allow merchants and suppliers (such as the companies behind Sam's Club's store brand items) to see data about what's selling, where it's selling, how it's being paid for, and much more. This information can then be used to improve in-store supply, track and predict seasonal trends, and make educated guesses about new products that Sam's Club customers will love. The streamlined, accessible data might lead to more targeted discounts, or the introduction of new products that will rival the best Member's Mark finds of 2026.
While it's hard to know exactly how this kind of information management system will impact stores, we can be reasonably confident Scintilla will be a plus for suppliers and customers alike. It's also unlikely that there will be much of a learning curve, because it's already working at Walmart.
Sam's Club is rolling out a new seafood policy
From 2027, you'll be able to buy tuna from Sam's Club (and Walmart) without worrying about any negative impact on oceans or fish. And if that's never worried you, maybe it should have!
One of the new rules included in the Fishery Improvement Project Walmart and Sam's Club are joining bans the transshipment of tuna. This means movement of fish and seafood from one vessel to another in the high seas without any oversight. According to Walmart's seafood policy, "At-sea transshipment can prevent the collection of accurate data about seafood products, and provide opportunities to hide illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities."
This is the final step in Walmart and Sam's Club's Enhanced Seafood Policy, which began in 2023. Earlier initiatives targeted the abandonment of fishing gear at sea and accidental catching of non-target species. The new policy applies to fresh, frozen, and shelf-stable (tinned or otherwise ready-to-eat) tuna sold at Walmart and Sam's Club unless it's line or pole caught. This means you'll have access to consistently higher-quality fish along with the inner peace that comes from knowing you're leaving a light footprint on ocean environments. More importantly, though, prices won't be affected, so you can keep relying on jazzed-up tuna salad and Havarti-heavy tuna melts to hit those daily protein goals.
There will be more new warehouses, and more perks for new members
Sam's Club opened four new U.S. locations in California, Tennessee, and Texas in 2026, all of them consisting of a warehouse and a Sam's Club Fuel Center. Speaking to USA Today, Katelynn Gorton, a Sam's Club spokesperson, said the warehouse store will continue expanding in 2027, with three locations currently slated to open next year.
To encourage new members to join and shop at new locations, Sam's Club is offering them $30 off their first qualifying in-store purchase. Both new and existing members who open a Sam's Club Credit Card will also be eligible for a $30 dollar statement credit after their first shop.
The Sam's Club rebranding and renovation project that started in 2025 is also expected to continue through 2027. This might mean temporary store closures, but it should be worth it; stores that have been renovated so far have reopened with both a sleek new look and new facilities like an optical center and a full-service floral department.
Across the border in Mexico, where Sam's Club has had a presence since 1991, Sam's stores are also seeing changes. There's an updated logo, a new marketing campaign, and some warehouses are being updated with new products and Scan & Go technology. Mexico will also see new store openings in 2027.