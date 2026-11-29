When the days get shorter, and the air turns cold, it's normal to embrace the things that make you feel warm and cozy. Fuzzy pajamas, heated blankets, a cup of hot cocoa, and a bowl of stew simmering on the stove. Few things feel quite as good. But there's a very real catch here — a stew can simmer all day and still taste flat if the seasoning isn't right.

That's why we asked five experts who work with herbs, spices, and slow-cooked stews to share what they choose to put in the pot. First up is Ty Sherrell, founder of TX Brew & Barbecue in Midlothian, Texas. He is joined by Jennifer Kellison, director of innovation at Simply Organic and Frontier Co-op, who works alongside a team that's constantly in the test kitchen developing and testing spice blends and recipes, and Samantha Binkley, founder and CEO of the organic spice company Healthy On You, who develops blends for a living and teaches technique in her cooking classes.

Dagan Lynn, executive chef at Beef. It's What's For Dinner, brings a chef's view of building flavor around beef. And finally, Jagatjoti Khalsa, chief revenue and innovation officer at Starwest Botanicals, a provider of organic herbs, spices, and botanicals for more than 50 years, knows how aroma and flavor can lift a dish. Here are the seasonings they reach for, so your next stew has more keeping it going than just a long simmer and a bit of luck.