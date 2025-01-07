What's The Point Of Using Bay Leaves?

Quick question: What do bay leaves taste like? You know what salt and pepper taste like, of course. You've had enough lamb chops and roasted potatoes to know the taste of rosemary and thyme, too. (You can even grow these herbs yourself as they're so easy to care for). But what about bay leaves, those unassuming green leaves recipes are always telling you to add when making chicken stock or sauces? Can you remember what they taste like off the top of your head? Are they bright? Minty? Funky? What do they add to your dish — and is there any point in using them at all? Believe it or not, it's a matter of some contention in the culinary world, with some who insist bay leaves are useless and others who believe they're essential.

Bay leaves are, essentially, leaves taken from a laurel tree and sold as an herb. If you were to put a fresh bay leaf in your mouth and taste it, it would taste just like a regular leaf — and to some cooks, that's all they really are. To them, a pot of soup with a bay leaf added will taste identical to the same pot of soup without a bay leaf. To others, however, they add a delicious (if subtle) complexity which elevates many dishes — and if you're pro-bay leaves, you'll appreciate this delicate herbal depth.