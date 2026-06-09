The Dried Italian Pantry Staple That Gives Instant Umami To Any Pasta
We've all been there. It's nearing dinnertime on a busy weeknight, and you realize you don't have many options — tonight is going to be another pantry meal. That being said, those in the know will keep a bag of dried porcini mushrooms for such an occasion. After being briefly soaked in hot water — be sure to save the broth — this Italian staple offers an umami-packed addition to any otherwise simple pasta or risotto.
Though these dried-then-reconstituted mushrooms tend to be denser and chewier than fresh ones, some chefs prefer their more concentrated flavor, especially when incorporated into simple dishes such as tagliatelle with mushrooms. Making a version of this delicious pasta dish can be as easy as browning the rehydrated porcinis in olive oil, then mixing them with enough reserved mushroom broth to form a sauce. Add the cooked pasta, then top with some freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, and all of a sudden your pantry pasta has become gourmet.
For a lazier — er, more flexible — option, porcini mushroom powder, made from pulverized dried porcini mushrooms, is an even simpler ingredient that enhances the flavor in a plethora of pasta sauces, including marinara, Bolognese, and pesto — it can even transform plain spaghetti sauce right from the jar. And, for those who don't particularly care for the texture of mushrooms — which is something people tend to either love or hate — porcini powder offers a similarly focused blast of umami without worrying about ruining mushrooms with cooking mistakes.
Use dried porcini mushrooms in more than just pasta
Even when not desperately seeking a pantry meal, dried porcinis — which typically cost $4 to $6 per ounce and can last at least a year if stored properly — are excellent to have on hand for a variety of mushroom recipes full of deep umami flavor. They can take, for example, simple pan-roasted chicken thighs to another level entirely by combining the porcinis and the broth with garlic, herbs, and white wine to make a tasty sauce. Or, these mushrooms can be added to a variety of stews, grains, and other vegetable side dishes to amp up the earthiness and complexity.
Because porcini powder acts like any other ground spice, it can also be used in many other preparations. It's great, for example, to punch up the umami in any sauces or stews that are cooked low and slow. Even more interesting, however, is its utility in grilled and roasted meats, like chops, ribs, and steaks. When combined with a mixture of dried, Italian-style herbs, for example, it brings an added layer of depth and elegance to any meat that comes off the grill or out of the oven. Try it, perhaps, on your next pork tenderloin. While dried porcini mushrooms are available at many supermarkets, porcini powder is easier to find online. Amazon offers several options, as do many online spice retailers.