The Dried Italian Pantry Staple That Gives Instant Umami To Any Pasta

We've all been there. It's nearing dinnertime on a busy weeknight, and you realize you don't have many options — tonight is going to be another pantry meal. That being said, those in the know will keep a bag of dried porcini mushrooms for such an occasion. After being briefly soaked in hot water — be sure to save the broth — this Italian staple offers an umami-packed addition to any otherwise simple pasta or risotto.

Though these dried-then-reconstituted mushrooms tend to be denser and chewier than fresh ones, some chefs prefer their more concentrated flavor, especially when incorporated into simple dishes such as tagliatelle with mushrooms. Making a version of this delicious pasta dish can be as easy as browning the rehydrated porcinis in olive oil, then mixing them with enough reserved mushroom broth to form a sauce. Add the cooked pasta, then top with some freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano, and all of a sudden your pantry pasta has become gourmet.

For a lazier — er, more flexible — option, porcini mushroom powder, made from pulverized dried porcini mushrooms, is an even simpler ingredient that enhances the flavor in a plethora of pasta sauces, including marinara, Bolognese, and pesto — it can even transform plain spaghetti sauce right from the jar. And, for those who don't particularly care for the texture of mushrooms — which is something people tend to either love or hate — porcini powder offers a similarly focused blast of umami without worrying about ruining mushrooms with cooking mistakes.