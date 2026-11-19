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Sweet potato pie often gets lumped in with pumpkin pie this time of year, as a seasonal holiday dessert, and for obvious reasons: Both are made with orange vegetables, and both include a custard-style filling. That being said, sweet potato pie actually tastes quite different from pumpkin pie, because, well, sweet potatoes are not squash. (Sweet potatoes aren't yams, either.) Although both flavors of pie do have their devotees, sweet potato can be a bit more difficult to source than pumpkin, because most stores this time of year are focused on pushing the latter, as well as other fall favorites like pecan and apple. As such, sweet potato is often either not carried or available in limited quantities. So, if you're going to go through the effort of buying a sweet potato pie, we're here to help you navigate that process, and to hopefully end up with a decent one.

As I was purchasing and tasting through these pies, I developed a hypothesis that the more bright orange in color the sweet potato pie is, the worse it will taste. This might seem counterintuitive at first, because many sweet potatoes are indeed bright orange, but it seemed nonetheless to apply relatively consistently. Let's see, then, if my idea holds as we get through this full list of sweet potato pies.