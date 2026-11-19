8 Store-Bought Sweet Potato Pies Ranked, Worst To Hands-Down Best
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Sweet potato pie often gets lumped in with pumpkin pie this time of year, as a seasonal holiday dessert, and for obvious reasons: Both are made with orange vegetables, and both include a custard-style filling. That being said, sweet potato pie actually tastes quite different from pumpkin pie, because, well, sweet potatoes are not squash. (Sweet potatoes aren't yams, either.) Although both flavors of pie do have their devotees, sweet potato can be a bit more difficult to source than pumpkin, because most stores this time of year are focused on pushing the latter, as well as other fall favorites like pecan and apple. As such, sweet potato is often either not carried or available in limited quantities. So, if you're going to go through the effort of buying a sweet potato pie, we're here to help you navigate that process, and to hopefully end up with a decent one.
As I was purchasing and tasting through these pies, I developed a hypothesis that the more bright orange in color the sweet potato pie is, the worse it will taste. This might seem counterintuitive at first, because many sweet potatoes are indeed bright orange, but it seemed nonetheless to apply relatively consistently. Let's see, then, if my idea holds as we get through this full list of sweet potato pies.
8. Redner's Markets sweet potato pie
Redner's Markets is a high-quality grocery chain that only exists in the mid-Atlantic, mostly in Pennsylvania. The good news here, I suppose, for people who don't live in that area, is that this is not a particularly good sweet potato pie ($3.99 for a half pie). Mainly, it suffers from an artificial, cotton-candy-like sweetness that seems incredibly out of place in an autumnal pie, and covers up any of the expected warm spices that might also be included here. One bite of this was, in other words, plenty.
As the starting point for my hypothesis that the brighter orange the pie, the worse it tastes, this is actually an excellent example, because it is an almost neon orange color, coming across as unnaturally dyed, rather than derived from actual sweet potatoes. Combined with the flavor, then, it is artificial on artificial, and in the end it is neither visually nor gustatorially appealing in any way.
7. BJ's Wellsley Farms sweet potato pie
This one ($7.99) looks almost exactly like the pie from Redner's that I just got done trashing, so immediately I was skeptical about how it would taste. I even wondered if they were made by the same facility, but BJ's — a membership club store like Costco, though one can also shop there through Instacart – markets this as "from our bakery." And while perhaps there were a few minor differences once I looked deeply at these two options, it nonetheless seems like they're using either similar ingredients or similar techniques to create these pies, which, unfortunately for us, does not lead to a good outcome (and is especially disappointing after BJ's did so well in our recent pecan pie ranking).
I would say that the texture here is slightly better than Redner's, and while there are similar artificial notes of sweetness, they are not quite as intense in the BJ's version as in the Redner's one. (Whether or not that is just me searching for anything to differentiate these two for my article is unclear.)
6. Table Talk sweet potato pie
When I was researching pies to buy for this piece, Table Talk was the most ubiquitous, available in a wide variety of stores across the region. (This bakery also produces the Freshness Guaranteed line of mini pies available at Walmart.) From what I can tell, Table Talk's business model, for this type of product at least, is that it bakes the pies at its central facility in Western Massachusetts, freezes them, then ships them to grocery stores across the country. The stores can then put the pies out to thaw on the shelf, and to be sold at room temperature.
This pie ($6.99), unfortunately, is the epitome of what I've come to expect early on from these cheap grocery store pies, in that they taste almost as if someone just put unseasoned, mashed sweet potatoes into a pie shell with no other adornment. I enjoy sweet potatoes as much as the next guy, but this is not the flavor that I'm looking for when I bite into a sweet potato pie. I'm instead expecting a rich custard with warm spices and decadent sweetness, not just a mouthful of vegetables. What I get with Table Talk — as well as some of the others above — is, unfortunately, exactly the latter. No thanks.
5. Acme Markets (Albertsons) sweet potato pie
I purchased this one ($6.99) from the in-house bakery at Acme Markets, the Philadelphia area grocery chain that is part of the Albertsons family, which of course also includes Albertsons, Safeway, and several other brands. Though it is unclear to me whether all these stores use the same recipes for pies such as this one, it does seem like a reasonably safe assumption.
This pie, thankfully, starts to move us away from the neon orange color showcased above, which also means — if we're sticking with my previously stated hypothesis — that the flavor will also begin to improve. And while this one doesn't fully shed the feeling of eating a mouthful of straight sweet potato, additional palate notes also come into play. In particular, this one has a vanilla-forward flavor, which almost gives it a sweet potato casserole (with marshmallows) kind of vibe. And while this isn't quite where I hope to be when eating a sweet potato pie, we're at least getting closer to the target.
4. Sara Lee sweet potato pie
This pie actually requires baking, something I did not realize when I purchased it ($3.99 on sale), and probably would've been more annoyed about if I had planned to serve it at a holiday dinner (as opposed to just using it for this article). The baking process itself is relatively easy — just remove the plastic coating and pop it into a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven for about an hour — but the thing about these custard pies is that it is always a challenge to judge exactly when they are perfectly done. ("Do not overbake," reads the instructions. No pressure.) As such, even this relatively simple baking process might add a touch of unexpected stress, which, when preparing for holiday dinner, is definitely not a welcome development. And isn't lowering stress why we're looking at store-bought pie in the first place?
As for the pie itself — which is burnt orange, I should add — it is fine. It is reasonably balanced between sweet potato flavor and spices, but it doesn't really stand out either. While you could definitely do a lot worse, the added factor of having to bake this makes it less appealing overall.
3. Sprouts Farmers Market purple sweet potato pie
This is one option that obviously – it is purple, after all – does not fit within the hypothesis that the brighter orange the pie, the worse it tastes. That said, this is one of the most visually striking pies I have ever seen, or am likely to ever find on the market. It's a fascinating, bright purple color that truly brings something visual to the table that is both surprising and delightful. Even before tasting this, it's safe to say that this is a great option to have in a spread that has multiple pies, because it will undoubtedly become a conversation piece. This will, in other words, surely get the family talking about something other than politics.
From a flavor standpoint, this pie ($7.99) is also solid. Though it certainly fits within the ballpark of sweet potato pies, the experience here is not particularly intense, taste-wise, from either a sweet potato standpoint or a spice one. There is a light floral element to it that perhaps comes from the purple potato, which I would say differentiates this from the orange sweet potato pies. There is also candied sweetness that finishes brightly, keeping this pie from ever becoming cloying. In sum, not only a must-try for visual appeal, it's also quite tasty.
2. Patti's Good Life sweet potato pie
Patti LaBelle is obviously more well known for her singing voice than her baking, but that did begin to change about a decade ago, when her sweet potato pie ($7.34) went viral behind the hashtag #PattiPies. In particular, the pie's unexpected success stemmed from a single video posted by reality star and influencer James Wright Chanel, whose YouTube review of the pie has, as of the date of this writing, racked up nearly seven million views. When the video first launched in 2015, it triggered a run on these pies at Walmart, the primary retailer that sells them.
That's all well and good of course, but pointless if the pie doesn't back it up. The good news, however, is that it's actually quite delicious. It is easily one of the more balanced pies on this list, finding a beautiful accord between the sweet potato and spice flavors, something that, based on most of this list, is actually a lot easier said than done. Yet Patti pulls it off, producing a fresh, clean, not only viral but ultimately delicious store-bought sweet potato pie.
1. Whole Foods Market sweet potato pie
As the culmination of my argument that the less bright in color, the better it tastes, this beige, relatively bland-looking pie from Whole Foods is the perfect choice. It may not look like much, in other words, but it is the most harmonious in terms of the combination of sweet potato and spice of any on this list, and thus the most delicious of the choices here. And the crust, while not quite homemade, is also superior in both flavor and texture to many of the others.
Another interesting aspect of this pie ($13.99) is that it's the only one that was sold refrigerated, making it seem the most natural of all these options, since by their very makeup, custard pies — certainly homemade ones, at least — need to be kept cool to remain fresh and safe to eat. When a store sells custard pies at room temperature, in other words, this suggests the possible use of preservatives and other unnatural ingredients or techniques that hinder spoilage. (This doesn't mean the shelf-stable pies are bad, just that they are different from what one might make at home.) All told, the fact that Whole Foods is the only one of the store-bought pies that requires refrigeration, combined with its high-quality flavor, perhaps backs up the assertion that this is the closest thing to homemade pie one will find on this store-bought list.
Methodology
As noted in the intro, it can be a little more difficult to source sweet potato pie, certainly compared to pumpkin pie, especially from large grocers. Pumpkin is the most popular pie this time of year, and sweet potato is similar enough that some stores feel they don't need to carry both. Though it took a bit more effort, I was eventually able to find enough places that carried a sweet potato pie in order to conduct this experiment. (Maybe if I were in North Carolina, the epicenter of sweet potato pie love, it would have been easier.)
I did of course focus on large national or regional chains, in an attempt to provide the most nationwide coverage for this piece. Of course, independent pie shops and bakers are probably going to offer higher quality and more interesting pies than supermarkets, but obviously not everybody will have that option.
Once I had the pies in hand, I served them as described on the package (if there were directions) and rated them on flavor, texture, balance, and visual appeal. Prices shown are what I paid in the Philadelphia area in 2026, and are obviously subject to change based on timing and location. Now that the article is finished, what am I supposed to do with all this pie? Maybe I'll follow this guide on freezing pumpkin pie so I can enjoy the rest throughout the winter.