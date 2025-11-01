Prep Your Pumpkin Pie Early For An Easy, Low-Stress Thanksgiving Dessert

Pumpkin pie is a dessert so good it's been made in some form or another since colonial times. Whether you're DIY-ing your own pumpkin pie spice or upgrading your trusted pie recipe with some black pepper from the spice rack, the dessert is a staple on dinner tables during the holidays. But what do you do if your kitchen on Thanksgiving resembles the one on "The Bear," even before you start baking anything? You could always buy a readymade pie from the store or a farmstand, but perhaps you take pride in making things yourself. Well, worry not: By preparing your pie ahead of time and putting it in the freezer, you can make your Thanksgiving prep that much easier.

Just bake your pie in advance and stick it in the freezer. This way, you can keep it there for up to a month before you serve it. That means you can make your pie sometime in October, wait for Thanksgiving to roll around, and defrost it ahead of the big day. It's a good idea to put it in the fridge to thaw over the course of about twelve hours, so make sure you get on that at the right time — but once you do, you should be as good as gold.