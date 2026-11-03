7 Store-Bought Pecan Pies, Ranked Worst To Absolute Best

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Of the big three Thanksgiving pies, pecan pie seems like the most likely to be the afterthought. Pumpkin is the top pick when it comes to store-bought pie (according to Instacart data from 2024), followed by the all-American apple, with pecan coming in third. And yet, every time I eat a slice of pecan pie, I find myself thinking: Why don't I eat pecan pie more? It's so delicious, and arguably, more reliably good compared to the other two.

Pecan pie first appeared in Texas in the late 1800s, but it wasn't until Karo Corn Syrup began including its own recipe for the pie on labels in the 1920s that the concept really took off, especially in the South. The basic pecan pie recipe is relatively simple to make, and beyond pecans, its filling typically consists of corn syrup, sugar, eggs, butter, and vanilla. (Though popular add-ins include bourbon or whiskey and chocolate.) When these simple ingredients come together, however — with the crunchy nuts and sweet, gooey batter — the end result is far more than the sum of its parts.

Because of the approaching holidays, I decided it would be the perfect time to take advantage of the fact that many stores finally have pecan pies available, and to taste and rate them. Let's get into the rankings.