Yes, You Can Freeze Your Pecan Pie. Here's How

Pecan pie is one of my absolute favorite Southern desserts. The buttery crust and gooey caramelized filling is a flavor combination that makes this dish totally irresistible. It's nearly impossible for me to eat just one slice of it. (We can argue over how to pronounce the word pecan but it has roots in the Native American Algonquin language and is the same word used for all nuts that need to be shelled.) According to the USDA, homemade pies containing eggs, like pecan pie, should be refrigerated and kept for no longer than four days. If you want to preserve your homemade pie for longer, you can freeze it.

The pecan pie crust will usually retain its crunchy texture once it is thawed. Freezing an unbaked pecan pie is preferred but you can freeze it after baking as well. You can tell if your pecan pie is underbaked by giving it a shake and seeing how the filling moves — it should wobble more like a Jell-O rather than a liquid. If you are freezing a baked pie, make sure it is completely cool first. This prevents additional moisture from forming between the pie and its wrapping. Cover the pie tightly with plastic wrap and ensure that there are no gaps where air can get in.