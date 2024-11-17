The Telltale Sign That Your Pecan Pie Is Underbaked
As a traditional Thanksgiving dessert, pecan pie finds its place at many a dinner table each November. The crunch of the pecans, the sweetness of the pie, and the flakiness of the crust make for a perfect ending to a great meal. If you've been tasked with baking the pecan pie for your family meal, then it's important to make sure your pie is cooked all the way through. An undercooked pie will leave you and your family feeling disappointed when they should be delighted.
So how do you know when a pecan pie is undercooked? While it may look delectable from a distance, there's an obvious sign that your pie is underbaked and it starts with a shake. You'll want to grasp the edges of your pie pan and give it a gentle shake. Be warned, your topping will move because it's supposed to. You're looking for a Jello-like consistency. If it moves too much like liquid, it's not done yet. If you do find that it's too soupy, don't worry. You can pop it back in the oven after covering the crust and letting it bake until you notice the filling is finally set.
You can also use the toothpick test with the pie, the same way you would a cake. In this case, you would carefully take a knife or toothpick and stick it in the center. If it comes out clean, you're good to go!
How pecan pie became a Thanksgiving staple
Pecan pie is a popular pie flavor in the Southern states, but have you ever wondered how it became a Thanksgiving staple? Late fall is the height of harvest season for pecans, so baking a fresh pecan pie for Thanksgiving or snacking on them (did you know you can crack pecan shells in your hand?) is a way to celebrate that harvest.
But pecans alone don't make the pie. Pecan pie recipes began popping up in the early 20th century and, by the 1920s, had become a staple during the holidays; especially with the advent of corn syrup (Karo syrup in particular) which is now a key ingredient. The gooey, flavorful interior of your classic pecan pie is a custardy layer made up of syrup, sugar, eggs, and butter that blends together in the cooking process while the pecans rise to the top; creating the look of your classic pie.
So, no matter how you pronounce pecan, the classic, sugary pecan pie is a staple that you can nail every single time at your holiday get-togethers so long as you keep this trick in mind. With a careful eye and a little patience, your pecan pie will become the envy of your family and be looked forward to as much as green bean casserole and the turkey.