The Telltale Sign That Your Pecan Pie Is Underbaked

As a traditional Thanksgiving dessert, pecan pie finds its place at many a dinner table each November. The crunch of the pecans, the sweetness of the pie, and the flakiness of the crust make for a perfect ending to a great meal. If you've been tasked with baking the pecan pie for your family meal, then it's important to make sure your pie is cooked all the way through. An undercooked pie will leave you and your family feeling disappointed when they should be delighted.

So how do you know when a pecan pie is undercooked? While it may look delectable from a distance, there's an obvious sign that your pie is underbaked and it starts with a shake. You'll want to grasp the edges of your pie pan and give it a gentle shake. Be warned, your topping will move because it's supposed to. You're looking for a Jello-like consistency. If it moves too much like liquid, it's not done yet. If you do find that it's too soupy, don't worry. You can pop it back in the oven after covering the crust and letting it bake until you notice the filling is finally set.

You can also use the toothpick test with the pie, the same way you would a cake. In this case, you would carefully take a knife or toothpick and stick it in the center. If it comes out clean, you're good to go!