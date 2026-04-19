The Sweet Southern Treat That Martin Luther King Jr Loved For Dessert
It seems that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s favorite dessert has enjoyed a renewed wave of popularity in recent years. A 2022 poll of the most popular pie in every state found that pecan pie is the most searched dessert in 15 out of 50 states, beating out apple pie, key lime pie, and coconut cream for the title of the nation's most beloved pie. It's no secret that among the classic southern foods Martin Luther King Jr. loved to eat, pecan pie was one the civil rights activist's go-to comfort foods, along with fried chicken.
It's no surprise that Dr. King loved pecan pie, since he grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. The state is among the top producers of pecans in the United States, so for fans of the pie like Dr. King, there's rarely, if ever, a shortage of its star ingredient. Pecan pie is also a defining element of traditional southern food, and accounts of
Dr. King enjoying regional favorite dishes like fried chicken, sweet potatoes, and stewed greens also often include him following the meal with a decadent slice of pecan pie.
What makes the southern pecan pie recipe different
In published texts about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s activism, there are mentions of a restaurant called the Magnolia Tea Room, located in Rich's Department Store in Atlanta. Dr. King famously helped end the restaurant's racial segregation policy in 1961, but the shop is also notable for its pecan pie. The baker credited for its signature dessert, Callie Williams, reportedly made between 100 and 150 pecan pies daily for 25 years. Williams publicly shared her recipe in 1949, which revealed that her southern-style pecan pie recipe was different from other variations.
Williams' recipe used dark corn syrup, while other versions prefer the light version. Dark corn syrup has molasses, which gives it a deep, caramel-like color and flavor. On the other hand, light corn syrup is clear and mild, which means that pecan pie made with this ingredient may not be as rich. Another difference is the absence of alcohol in Williams' recipe. Certain variations include bourbon in the filling; as a matter of fact, the secret ingredient Alton Brown swears by for a balanced pecan pie is rye. Williams' version relied instead on the flavors of simple ingredients, such as vanilla, sugar, butter, and pecans, to bring out the pie's signature taste. No matter how it's made or who's eating it, pecan pie is a delicious dessert, well-loved by historic and everyday figures alike.