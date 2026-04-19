The Sweet Southern Treat That Martin Luther King Jr Loved For Dessert

It seems that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s favorite dessert has enjoyed a renewed wave of popularity in recent years. A 2022 poll of the most popular pie in every state found that pecan pie is the most searched dessert in 15 out of 50 states, beating out apple pie, key lime pie, and coconut cream for the title of the nation's most beloved pie. It's no secret that among the classic southern foods Martin Luther King Jr. loved to eat, pecan pie was one the civil rights activist's go-to comfort foods, along with fried chicken.

It's no surprise that Dr. King loved pecan pie, since he grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. The state is among the top producers of pecans in the United States, so for fans of the pie like Dr. King, there's rarely, if ever, a shortage of its star ingredient. Pecan pie is also a defining element of traditional southern food, and accounts of

Dr. King enjoying regional favorite dishes like fried chicken, sweet potatoes, and stewed greens also often include him following the meal with a decadent slice of pecan pie.