11 Classic Southern Foods Martin Luther King Jr Loved To Eat

We all know Martin Luther King Jr. as an activist, a Reverend, and a trailblazer, but alongside his passion for civil rights, his community, and fighting for justice, King was also fervent in his love for food. Specifically, King was known to have found a deep sense of joy, and even solace, in sharing meals. In fact, it's this strong sense of fellowship and community (gathered while breaking bread) that appears to have been Reverend's go-to way to relax, recharge, and reconnect with loved ones, family, and friends. Mealtimes were also welcome reprieves for the stress, pressure, and hectic pace that inevitably came with his tireless work leading the Civil Rights Movement.

As for the foods King preferred, the fare he most often reached for is a clear testament to his childhood spent in the South. Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, King was raised surrounded by the sweet and rich smells of soul food and good ole' Southern cooking. Signature dishes (think fried chicken, mac and cheese, collard greens, and more) cemented themselves in his heart, and, from all accounts, stayed firmly planted there throughout his life.

From stories told by those who knew him best, it was clear that King found comfort and connection in food. Suffice to say, it was nourishment both his body and soul. This list celebrates 11 classic Southern foods that King loved to eat, offering a window into the flavors and traditions of the South that sustained him, and made his heart sing.