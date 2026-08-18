Not Aldi, Not Costco: This Is Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Grocery Chain In The Northeast

Grocery stores across the country all do things a little differently. Whether it's taking steps to improve customer service or implementing policies that jive with their logistics, each choice contributes to the store's identity and sets them apart from the competition. One chain grocery store with a dedicated following is Wegmans, which recently saw its efforts to provide top-notch products and service rewarded by Consumer Reports, which ranked it as the highest-rated grocery chain in the Northeast.

The report awarded between 1 and 5 points to various categories based on survey results from over 75,000 customers. In terms of fresh store-prepared items, meat and poultry quality, and helpfulness or attentiveness of employees (among other categories), Wegmans impressed folks enough to earn it top marks. It only garnered a less-than-perfect score in 3 out of 13 categories, two of which had to do with prices.

Trader Joe's received a respectable second-place rating and Market Basket rounded out the top three. Costco (the fourth-place finisher) and Aldi (seventh) garner a lot of attention for selling merchandise at low prices, and that's reflected in their scores. Costco's affordable Kirkland Signature brand beat Wegmans for its store brand quality, and both Aldi and Costco scored higher for prices on organic options, which is a bit surprising given that Wegmans sources local produce from a company-owned farm in New York. Still, those small victories weren't enough to edge Wegmans out of the number one spot.