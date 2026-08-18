Not Aldi, Not Costco: This Is Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Grocery Chain In The Northeast
Grocery stores across the country all do things a little differently. Whether it's taking steps to improve customer service or implementing policies that jive with their logistics, each choice contributes to the store's identity and sets them apart from the competition. One chain grocery store with a dedicated following is Wegmans, which recently saw its efforts to provide top-notch products and service rewarded by Consumer Reports, which ranked it as the highest-rated grocery chain in the Northeast.
The report awarded between 1 and 5 points to various categories based on survey results from over 75,000 customers. In terms of fresh store-prepared items, meat and poultry quality, and helpfulness or attentiveness of employees (among other categories), Wegmans impressed folks enough to earn it top marks. It only garnered a less-than-perfect score in 3 out of 13 categories, two of which had to do with prices.
Trader Joe's received a respectable second-place rating and Market Basket rounded out the top three. Costco (the fourth-place finisher) and Aldi (seventh) garner a lot of attention for selling merchandise at low prices, and that's reflected in their scores. Costco's affordable Kirkland Signature brand beat Wegmans for its store brand quality, and both Aldi and Costco scored higher for prices on organic options, which is a bit surprising given that Wegmans sources local produce from a company-owned farm in New York. Still, those small victories weren't enough to edge Wegmans out of the number one spot.
Wegmans has been receiving praise for years
Wegmans (which intentionally ditched the apostrophe in its name years ago) isn't a new kid on the block. It has been refining how it sells groceries since its founding in 1916 and has expanded its footprint to over 110 stores today. Its goal is simple: To provide the best for customers, whether that means phenomenal customer service, great deals on household essentials, or high-quality prepared foods.
Being rated the top grocery store in the Northeast isn't the only accolade Wegmans has under its belt. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identified the grocery chain as a Safer Choice Retailer from 2014 to 2020 for selling cleaning products that coincide with Safer Choice guidelines. From 2017 to 2025, it has been included in People magazine's list of 50 Companies That Care due to its efforts toward creating a better tomorrow for employees, the environment, and its local communities (in 2021, it topped that list). Even Wegmans pharmacy is recognized as exceptional, being ranked the Highest in Customer Satisfaction among Supermarket Pharmacies by J.D. Power in 2025.
Customers heap praise on the store as well. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "I thoroughly enjoy Wegman's [sic], they churn out some good sushi, their bakery is always on point and their pizza to go sets the standards high." Another Yelper confirmed it is deserving of its perfect score for customer service, saying, "In a store that large and fairly crowded employees still took the time to help." If you're a Costco or Aldi devotee in the Northeast, it may be worth dipping into Wegmans one day to see if the hype is real.