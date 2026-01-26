The Reason Wegmans Lacks An Apostrophe

Whether you love Wegmans for its locally-sourced fresh produce or its high-quality grocery store seafood, the New York-based chain is clearly a big name in the grocery game. However, that name hides a small but perplexing mystery: why is there no apostrophe? Wegmans gets its name from the Wegman brothers, who started the grocery chain in Rochester, New York, in 1916. Despite the fact that Wegmans is still owned by the Wegman family over a century later, Wegmans is written without a possessive apostrophe. When the company was incorporated as Wegmans Food Markets in 1931, the new simplified logo didn't include an apostrophe, and it has remained that way ever since.

According to Wegmans, the reason it's not named "Wegman's" is plainly pragmatic — adding an apostrophe to the logo would be shockingly expensive. By the grocery store's own calculations, modifying the storefront signs at over 100 locations would cost north of $500,000. Once you add up the cost of changing the logo on all of the products, bags, trucks, uniforms, and other grocery store paraphernalia, the addition of a minuscule punctuation mark could easily set the company back millions of dollars. To soothe mildly annoyed grammar lovers (this author included), Wegmans advises customers to simply think of the name as a plural rather than a possessive, referencing all the members of the Wegman family who have worked at the company over the years.