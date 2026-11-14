8 Cranberry Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
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Cranberry sauce may have a small role at the Thanksgiving table compared to some of its peers, but it also has some fervent fans who are not afraid to get loud about their affection for the traditional holiday accompaniment. If you don't believe me, put a bowl of whole berry cranberry sauce next to the turkey and just wait for the commentary from the jellied enthusiasts. It's a slippery slope since there's a whole faction of people who prefer the canned stuff that slides out in one solid piece. This is why I serve both.
The amount of controversy over a fruity condiment that takes up mere inches next to a mound of savory Thanksgiving stuffing is impressive. A touch of cranberry sauce can bring life to a bite of turkey just as well as it can cut through the richness of buttery, roasted garlic mashed potatoes. One of my favorite things to do with the sauce is to spread it on some toasted bread and then load it up with turkey the day after the big feast. Don't knock a leftover sandwich until you've tried it. Some may argue it even deserves as much attention as the Thanksgiving main plate. I tasted eight different varieties of store-bought cranberry sauce to help you find the perfect plate mate for your holiday meal. All prices listed are current as of publication and may vary by location.
8. Sweet Harvest jellied cranberry sauce
At just $1.59, Aldi's Sweet Harvest jellied cranberry sauce is the least expensive in the ranking. If you are serving it as an obligatory Thanksgiving measure, this is a good buy. After those who demand a jellied version of the Thanksgiving staple get their taste, you can use the remaining cranberry sauce slices for leftovers. At that price point there will be no tears shed over wasting what's left. While you may think all jellied options taste the same, it's not true. Sweet Harvest doesn't have the same tang as others, and it's precisely that tang that pairs well with a Thanksgiving turkey. Its biggest downfall, however, is that it falls apart when slicing.
If you are standing in the aisle trying to pinch pennies while catering to all levels of cranberry sauce preference, the price tag of Sweet Harvest certainly makes it sting less to buy multiple cans. Even if it's cheaper than the other options, though, for the amount of spare change you can muster up from your car, you can get one of the whole berry sauces further down this list for just a little more. I am, after all, a whole berry girly because I think it makes for a more elevated experience in general. Cranberry sauce gets one shot to make an impression and this one doesn't stand out since it lacks any bold flavor. Sweet Harvest may win for value, but as far as taste and texture, it falls short against its contenders.
7. Great Value jellied cranberry sauce
Walmart's Great Value jellied cranberry sauce is a touch better in taste and texture than its Aldi predecessor. At $1.72, it's also only 13 cents more for either variety — jellied or whole berry — and it's worth it. It's a no brainer if you have the type of Thanksgiving crowd that waits all year to lay eyes on those perfect, uniform slices of sweet cranberry sauce. It's texturally better than the Aldi version and actually keeps its shape on a plate instead of crumbling. Great Value's jellied option is lower in the rankings, however, mostly because of its flavor compared to others brands.
It has mild tartness but comes off a bit too sweet. The balance between the two is not as easy to achieve as you may think. If a cranberry sauce is too much of either one of those descriptors, it shows and makes a big difference. There's nowhere to hide when you are cranberry sauce so flaws are much more noticeable. The smooth texture takes it up a notch from last place though. Plus, if you are tossing it on a sandwich or just mixing it into a pile of rich Thanksgiving fare, the nuances are much less noticeable. Basically it will do the job but it's not the best choice.
6. Great Value whole berry cranberry sauce
Keeping value in mind, Walmart's Great Value items are often just as good as brand-name counterparts. That's certainly the case with Great Value whole berry cranberry sauce for $1.72. It's the same price as the jellied option but comes off much more elevated. I'm telling you that the texture of a whole berry sauce feels far pricier no matter the brand. There's just something about the juiciness of the berries and the surrounding fruity liquid that enhances them. The way it mingles with a slice of turkey breast is truly a Thanksgiving treat. Great Value has the texture down but the flavor could use some work.
It would be higher in the rankings except that the flavor is more restrained than some of the other products on the list. The strength of a little scoop of this item, however, would give any forkful of mashed potatoes or store-bought stuffing a nice texture boost to mix things up. The low price point also makes it easier to throw both jellied and whole berry versions in your Walmart cart. If you love a deal, buying both types of cranberry sauce still costs less than a single can from Whole Foods, for example.
5. Gefen whole berry cranberry sauce
At $3.79, Gefen whole berry cranberry sauce is the most expensive of the lot, but it's not completely unwarranted. This is the cranberry sauce you put on the Thanksgiving table if you want to make more of a splash with the unassuming side dish. It can stand on its own in a shallow bowl right next to the turkey, showcasing full berries. It's the kind of cranberry sauce that demands more attention than the simpler slices of jellied types. The consistency is substantial enough that it could even pair well with a cheese board as a twist on Thanksgiving appetizers.
A winning cranberry sauce has to do more than just contain whole berries. The fruit itself has to be tender enough to know its place in the same bite as turkey. If it's not soft enough that could make for an unpleasant bite. While Gefen fulfills the role, this is a lot to spend on an item that doesn't always have mass appeal at the table. I think if you're using it in a more purposeful way where it really gets to shine, like the cheese board, it could be a nice touch that's worth almost $4 a can. Otherwise, it's just too much to spend for a crowd situation where it gets lost on a table filled with bigger flavors.
4. Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce
If you grew up in a house where a red cranberry cylinder made an appearance at every Thanksgiving meal, there's a solid chance it was from Ocean Spray. Arguably the most recognizable brand on shelves, Ocean Spray has been a holiday mainstay forever. It's a cranberry sauce tale as old as time and comes with its own ritual. Open the can, turn it upside down and wait for the contents to slip on the plate. Then, let the ridges on the hunk of sauce guide you where to make the slices. It's not only an unmistakable Thanksgiving tradition, but it's super easy to serve when you portion out the jellied slices.
Price-wise, it's not the cheapest option for jellied cranberry sauce, but with brand recognition and nostalgia on its side, it usually ends up in the cart anyway. Overall, the taste is good and predictable, with the tart and sweet balance you want. At $2.50, Ocean Spray jellied cranberry sauce, regardless of style, offers a comfortable purchase overall because you know exactly what you are getting. It's not hard to justify paying a tiny bit more for the OG of jellied cranberry sauces with such a long legacy.
3. Ocean Spray whole berry cranberry sauce
Full transparency before this one. I am a whole cranberry sauce kind of girl to my core. It's not that I dislike the jellied versions and will happily consume them, but there's just something about whole berry sauces. The texture adds another layer of enjoyment to a Thanksgiving plate. For the same $2.50 as Ocean Spray's jellied cranberry sauce, I think the whole berry option delivers a better experience and definitely feels more pricey. A spoonful right beside your perfectly juicy turkey or hearty stuffing provides a tangy note that makes for a cohesive meal.
Ocean Spray whole berry cranberry sauce is $1.29 cheaper than Gefen but gives you the same juicy, tender berries. As far as the surrounding sauce that comes with the berries, Ocean Spray's really clings to your fork instead of running all over your plate. I would easily buy multiple cans of this brand for a large Thanksgiving table without feeling like I'm overspending. She's like the old faithful of cranberry sauces. It's only in third place because the two that lead the pack are just a little more in price and worth it. It's a solid choice though, and I wouldn't turn it down ever.
2. 365 Whole Foods organic jellied cranberry sauce
With any brand of jellied cranberry sauce, there are two non-negotiable musts at the very least. It must offer sleek and clean slices that do not fall apart the minute they encounter a knife. Anything else defeats the purpose of a jellied cranberry sauce. The second is a smooth and seamless bite. People buy jellied versions because they don't want any of the textural parts that come with a whole berry option. Whole Foods' 365 brand is typically a dependable swap for name brands without feeling like you are missing out. While I grew up on Ocean Spray, the 365 jellied cranberry sauce beats it ever so slightly. Plus it's organic and that's a positive.
At $3.49, Whole Foods jellied cranberry sauce is a dollar more than the Ocean Spray option, so if you are feeding a lot of guests and want to cut corners, it's probably not the best choice. However, if you're willing to pay slightly more, it's worth the velvety smooth consistency. It's silky and delightful and can hold its own on any plate while playing an excellent supporting role. This one also allows a knife to glide through beautifully and brings the right balance of tart and sweet to the meal. Because it slices so cleanly but has a sturdy consistency, you might consider cutting a thin layer to top a turkey slider the next day for lunch.
1. 365 Whole Foods organic whole berry cranberry sauce
Since this is a ranking, there must be a clear winner. Those are the rules. Again, by a subtle difference, Whole Foods 365 whole berry cranberry sauce, priced at $3.49, takes the race. If I have to pick just one can to bring to dinner, this is it. I want to be able to set a hearty spoonful on my plate and drag every delicious forkful of food through the fruity goodness, and this one can handle that assignment with ease. It's also the kind of cranberry sauce that has enough body to it that it could easily sit on top of a piece of sharp cheddar for a next level, Thanksgiving-forward grilled cheese — with or without the turkey.
The generous pieces of cranberry give the 365 brand an edge that makes it stand out instead of just being a random side dish you've piled on. It's tender enough to eat alongside anything on your plate but tart enough to make its presence known. This is the can I would happily pay 99 cents more for than the Ocean Spray equivalent. Whole Foods' version is still 30 cents less than the pricier Gefen brand. It's like a happy little compromise that still gives you some extra bang for your buck.
Methodology
I tasted and ranked eight varieties of cranberry sauce across five different store-bought brands. I purchased jellied and whole berry versions if the brand had both available but still ranked each one individually. The three criteria I used for all varieties were taste, quality, and price. Both tartness and sweetness were considered along with the balance between the two. For jellied sauces, the slicing and smooth consistency was at the top of the list for judging. With the whole berry options, it was about the tenderness of the berries and the consistency of the sauce they sat in. Overall value was also in play since the prices of all brands differed.