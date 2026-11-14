8 Cranberry Sauce Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

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Cranberry sauce may have a small role at the Thanksgiving table compared to some of its peers, but it also has some fervent fans who are not afraid to get loud about their affection for the traditional holiday accompaniment. If you don't believe me, put a bowl of whole berry cranberry sauce next to the turkey and just wait for the commentary from the jellied enthusiasts. It's a slippery slope since there's a whole faction of people who prefer the canned stuff that slides out in one solid piece. This is why I serve both.

The amount of controversy over a fruity condiment that takes up mere inches next to a mound of savory Thanksgiving stuffing is impressive. A touch of cranberry sauce can bring life to a bite of turkey just as well as it can cut through the richness of buttery, roasted garlic mashed potatoes. One of my favorite things to do with the sauce is to spread it on some toasted bread and then load it up with turkey the day after the big feast. Don't knock a leftover sandwich until you've tried it. Some may argue it even deserves as much attention as the Thanksgiving main plate. I tasted eight different varieties of store-bought cranberry sauce to help you find the perfect plate mate for your holiday meal. All prices listed are current as of publication and may vary by location.