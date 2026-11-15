The Best Affordable Seafood Restaurants In The US (That Aren't Chains)
It's not surprising that seafood is expensive. After all, there's the cost of fishing vessels, individual distributors, and the simple expense of having to transport fish quickly before it spoils (especially if you're trying to avoid freezing it before cooking and serving it). Fish is an extremely perishable food, and unless it's frozen, it can only be refrigerated for one to two days without spoiling. So unless you want to have to keep flying in fresh fish, you have start freezing your stock. When you look at all those expenses and factor in the perishability of fresh seafood, it's surprising that any seafood restaurant is actually affordable.
Chains can often keep prices down through volume, ordering in bulk, and often freezing inventory to extend its shelf-life. But that's not the only way to keep costs low, and, while it may be less common, there are some independent seafood restaurants out there that still manage to offer great prices on seafood. So if you're looking for some affordable (and tasty) non-chain seafood options, here are our picks from across the United States.
1. Los Mariscos
If you're looking for cheap food, you might not think to look for it in Manhattan, home to some of the priciest restaurants in the U.S. (You can blame those high NYC prices on a combination of high rents and labor costs.) So it's surprising that you can find a respite from those high prices right in Chelsea Market, the trendy mix of restaurants and food shops located on Manhattan's Ninth Avenue that's one of the best food halls you can find in the U.S.
Los Mariscos is a Mexican-style seafood stand that specializes in tacos, ceviche, and cocteles, a chilled Mexican dish featuring cooked seafood mixed with a tomato-citrus sauce. (Think of it as a shrimp cocktail, only the sauce is tangier and thinner, similar to cold gazpacho soup.)
Here, a shrimp or fish taco will run you $5, and you can get a fresh serving of fish ceviche for only $5.75. And yeah, it's hard to beat those prices in the middle of Manhattan.
The stand is frequently on "best of" lists across Manhattan, and it even won the 2024 "best taco" award for BestofNewYorkCity.com. Reviewers frequently describe it as the best food in the packed (and highly competitive) Chelsea Market, with one Redditor writing that the "fish tacos are the greatest on Earth." And it was the clear winner in a different Reddit thread asking about the best seafood tacos in NYC.
(212) 920-4986
409 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011
2. My Bozo's
You may be wondering why a family-run seafood market and deli in Pascagoula, Mississippi would have such a clown-themed name. But it's actually a reference to the store's founder, E.J. "Bozo" Delcambre, who opened the original store back in 1957.
In 1985, the market started selling its own cooked seafood to customers at the counter, becoming known for its overstuffed Po'Boy sandwiches, featuring a range of fillings, including catfish, crabmeat, and shrimp, for an affordable $7.95. It's reputation as a restaurant continued to grow, and in 2012, it was named "America's Best Seafood Dive" by Coastal Living Magazine.
Since then, the business has expanded to include a sit-down restaurant next door, titled, Bozo's Too, and an oyster bar & grill named Bozo's 2.5. However, it's not a chain, as all of the businesses are located in Pascagoula, and still run by the Delcambre family. Bozo's gets plenty of love online, with one Redditor writing, "I live in Ohio now, but I will DIE for Bozo's. We eat there every time I back to Pascagoula to visit family. So good."
Multiple locations
3. Abbott's Lobster-in-the-Rough
Located in the seaside village of Noank, Connecticut, Abbott's Lobster-In-The-Rough is an updated version of a classic New England lobster shack. These were small, ramshackle cooking spots where locals could buy seafood that was fresh off the boat. These shacks were typically operated out of local resident's houses or small sheds near the docks, and Abbott's keeps up that humble appearance with a simple, clapboard building that's right by the water. But while the decor may be humble, the food and location is amazing, with Abbott's maintaining a place on Connecticut Magazine's yearly list of the best Connecticut waterfront restaurants.
Now, not all of the menu is affordable, as the most popular dish is the lobster roll, with a ¼ pound of lobster meat selling for a hefty $27 during the 2026 season. (Prices like that may have you asking "why does lobster cost so damn much?" And the short answer is — people expect prices to be so high.)
But the real deals on the menu are the other shellfish offerings, with a serving of steamed mussels selling for a more reasonable $13.95. Or you could grab two fresh crab cakes for $14? Either way, it has its share of fans online, like one Yelp reviewer who summed up the place by writing, "Everything is fresh, flavorful, and served in generous portions. Will absolutely be back!"
(860) 536-7719
117 Pearl Street, Noank, CT 06340
4. Bowpicker Fish & Chips
Speaking of humble, unassuming locations near the water, one unique Oregon restaurant serves fresh fish and chips right out of a boat. Yep, Bowpicker Fish & Chips serves it's seafood out of a converted gillnet boat parked across the street from the Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria, Oregon. It only sells one item: Fish and chips made from beer-battered Albacore tuna, served on a bed of steak fries. (Although, you can also load them up with tartar sauce and malt vinegar, if you'd like.)
A "half-order" of that fish and chips — with three fish filets and steak fries — will only run you $11.00, which is a great price when that's what most restaurants consider a full order. And you can get a full order of five filets for only $15, too.
Those fish and chips are good enough to make Portland Monthly's list of the best fish and chips of the Pacific Northwest, and reviewers are quick to point out that you should try to get there early, as the stand frequently sells out. While some online reviewers still find the idea of fried tuna a little off-putting, others love the taste. As one Facebook commenter wrote, "Always worth the wait. There's a reason they always have a long line."
(503) 791-2942
1634 Duane St, Astoria, OR 97103
5. Malibu Seafood
This coastal seafood shop & fish market has been offering cheap seafood eats off LA's Pacific Coast Highway since the 1970s. And if you're looking for a location with an amazing ocean view, it's hard to beat this one, as it's parking lot has a breathtaking view of the Pacific ocean. (And sure, it's on the other side of a highway, but that still beats looking out on a strip mall parking lot.)
The prices are good, which explains why it's Yelp's #1 cheap seafood choice in Malibu. But the food's also tasty, which explains why it's also got a really strong local & tourist following, often giving it long lines with weekend wait times sometimes hitting 20 to 40 minutes just to place your order, let alone get your food. Luckily, there's always that view of the waves crashing nearby to occupy your time.
The best value (and biggest seller) is the one-piece fish and chips at $12.95. Although, it's hard to beat a five-piece scallop order for $5.50. Reddit reviews describe it as delicious and reasonably priced, with one commenter calling it "A top 3 place to eat in all of So Cal."
(855) 526-8816
25653 California 1, Malibu, CA 90265
6. Claws Seafood Market
This fish shack/fish market in West Sayville, NY, is another modest-sized fish restaurant, but this one specializes in "all-natural" rolls and sandwiches, offering lobster rolls, clam rolls, and it's "Big Ol' Mess Po'Boy," stuffed with fried cod, shrimp, and clams. The shack has not only been called one of Long Island's best fish markets by Newsday.com, it also made the news outlet's list of the best lobster rolls on Long Island.
While it has some pricey items on its menu, particularly those lobster rolls, which start at $29.95 and can run you up to $75.55 for a Triple Roll, if you (and your wallet) are looking for something a little more affordable, it's hard to argue with a $12.95 plate of fried clam strips. Or two stuffed clams for just $5.95. Or a $14.95 fish and chip dinner made from fresh cod. Online reviews are positive, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "Best seafood around. Always fresh and cooked to perfection."
(631) 256-5900
20 Main St, Sayville, NY 11796
7. Wild Country Seafood
This small, family-run seafood market/restaurant is modeled off a classic Maryland "crab shack," and located next to the Annapolis Maritime museum. It specializes in blue shell crab and local fish, which are caught by the owners, two father-and-son fishermen who operate their own boat, ensuring a fresh supply of fresh fish to the restaurant straight from Chesapeake Bay. It was named as one of the top 24 places to find oysters in Annapolis by the travel-planning site Wanderlog, as well as showing up on its list of the top 26 places to find crab cakes.
One of the best values is its basket of fried clams and fish and chips for $9.99. But its ½ dozen grilled oysters (served with garlic butter, Old Bay seasoning and Parmesan cheese) for $12.50 is also a great deal.
Online reviews focus on both the quality of the food and its affordability. One Yelper wrote, "The food is great. We love the oysters both raw and fried. Rockfish fillet so good. Steamed clams with butter are great. The price is very very very good, make this place a GREAT DEAL." And one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "Everything was delicious and so reasonably priced. This is our third time here and we are already looking forward to our next seafood meal."
(410) 267-6711
124 Bay Shore Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403
8. Atlanta Highway Seafood Market
Located in Gainesville, Georgia, this seafood market offers a wide range of affordable, very fresh seafood offerings, and is known for "Chef Joe's Etouffee," a cajun stew that can be served with shrimp, crawfish, catfish, or tilapia. It also offers a wide range of Deli-style seafood, including specialties, like 3-piece fish platters (with Catfish, Whiting, or Tilapia) for $12, which come with fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies. Even its larger fish platters will only run you between $15 and $18.
The fish is good enough that the market's a frequent winner of the "Best of Georgia Seafood Restaurants" awards by the Georgia Business Journal, and it is currently number 61 on Yelp's list of 100 Best Seafood Spots in the U.S. Reviews on social media tend to focus on the lowkey decor and value pricing. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "Don't let the outside fool you. A great local spot for fresh seafood, well prepared. Check out the daily specials and don't miss the hush puppies." And, a Yelp reviewer praised the food, writing, "Best Seafood! Their food is freshly prepared and seasoned to perfection. There is no other place like it in North East Georgia when it comes to eating true authentic fresh seafood."
(770) 287-8277
227 Atlanta Hwy, Gainesville, GA 30501
9. Freshco
This Miami-area, family-run fish market/counter-service restaurant is listed as #13 on Yelp's list of 100 top seafood places in the U.S., and the Miami New Times hailed it as one of the top places to get fresh seafood in Miami. While it's located in an unassuming strip mall in the residential area of Kendall, it still draws a lot of tourist traffic. It's even proven popular enough that the family just opened a second location in Doral, Florida.
As for the menu, some of the best value options are the freshly made fish ceviche for $17.99 and its Tuna Tataki for $15.99. But, we'd go for the $14.99 Key West Conch Fritters, one of 12 iconic Florida dishes to try to before you die.
Online reviews tend to focus on the chain's low-key presentation. One Tripadvisor reviewer described it like this: "Here's the deal: its a NO Frills spot. It is not Fine Dining with cloth linen and a posh wait staff. It IS some of the best seafood you'll find in Miami, at very reasonable prices." And a Yelp reviewer echoed the sentiment while also gushing about the food, writing, "I'm obsessed with this place!!!! The food is extremely delicious and so affordable. The location itself is a bit cramped and you have to say 'excuse me' a couple times. If you don't mind that, you NEED to try this place out."
Multiple locations
10. Jack's Fish Spot
Located in Seattle's historic Pike Place Marketplace, this 40-year-old fish market also features a small restaurant that cooks filets directly from its freshest catches. It prides itself on its blend of freshness and value, boasting the motto "Fresh Fish at a Fair Price."
Seattle's CityPASS Blog has proclaimed it as the place to get a top quality fish and chips platter, and it's hard to argue with the value part. After all, you wouldn't think you could get a 3-piece cod fish and chips meal for only $9.99 in the heart of the most touristy part of Seattle, but this place manages to do it.
It's come up in Reddit discussions of the best fish and chips place in the Seattle area, despite plenty of seafood-related competition. Or as one Yelp wrote, "This place was fantastic!!! I think this place is very underrated, but in my opinion it's the best hidden seafood spot at Pike Place Market."
(206) 467-0514
1514 Pike Pl, Seattle, WA 98101
11. Jolly Roger's Seafood House
This Port Clinton, Ohio restaurant is located right on the shore of Lake Eerie, and specializes in locally caught fish, specifically yellow walleye and perch. Listed as one of the top 30 Ohio Famous Food Spots by Ohio Magazine, its large number of fans ensures that you can expect long lines when visiting, especially during the peak summer months. In fact, it's popular enough that it moved from its original location to its current larger spot back in 2021.
Prices are generally low across the board, with a ½ lb of peel and eat shrimp costing only $9.59. The distinctive walleye fish and chips will run you $16.99, but that gives you four large pieces, with big cut chips on the side. (If fried walleye sounds familiar, you might have had it at Culvers. The fast food chain serves up high-quality walleye fish sandwiches.)
It's a great mix of quality food and value prices. As one Yelp reviewer wrote, "The food is not cutting edge, but it is expertly prepared and delicious. Prices are moderate with large portions for your money. Some of the best fried perch and waffle fries I have had."
jollyrogerseafoodhouseoh.toast.site
(419) 732-3382
1715 E Perry St, Port Clinton, OH 43452
12. Calumet Fisheries
Located in the Southeast side of Chicago, Calumet Fisheries is a traditional "smokehouse," and is best known for smoking its own seafood onsite. Working out of a one-room shack since 1928, the eatery brines its selection of fish, like catfish, salmon, and trout, overnight before smoking it in a brick-lined, walk-in oven in the back of the shop. Incidentally, that smokehouse is also decorated with a loving mural of chef Anthony Bourdain, who featured the shop on a 2009 episode of his show "No Reservations," making it one of the many must-visit restaurants Anthony Bourdain loved across the U.S.
The smokehouse uses oak-logs to give that fish a rich, smoky flavor that's kept people coming back for nearly a hundred years. That taste has won the place a dedicated group of fans, along with a 2010 "America's Classics" James Beard Foundation Award.
And, while the taste is a big draw, another is the selection of affordable smoked fish dinners, offering fried fish, shrimp, or scallops with fries and coleslaw for between $7.79 and $12 each. Online reviews rave about the taste and savings, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "Absolutely amazing taste! I ordered a half pound of fried shrimp, cooked to order and ready fast. The price was $13."
(773) 933-9855
3259 E 95th St, Chicago, IL 60617
13. Methodology
For this list of best non-chain seafood joints, we weighed several factors. We favored locations with locally sourced or particularly high quality seafood. And, we also factored in online reviews, taking into account customer comments and criticism.