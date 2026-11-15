The Best Affordable Seafood Restaurants In The US (That Aren't Chains)

If you're looking for cheap food, you might not think to look for it in Manhattan, home to some of the priciest restaurants in the U.S. (You can blame those high NYC prices on a combination of high rents and labor costs.) So it's surprising that you can find a respite from those high prices right in Chelsea Market, the trendy mix of restaurants and food shops located on Manhattan's Ninth Avenue that's one of the best food halls you can find in the U.S.

Los Mariscos is a Mexican-style seafood stand that specializes in tacos, ceviche, and cocteles, a chilled Mexican dish featuring cooked seafood mixed with a tomato-citrus sauce. (Think of it as a shrimp cocktail, only the sauce is tangier and thinner, similar to cold gazpacho soup.)

Here, a shrimp or fish taco will run you $5, and you can get a fresh serving of fish ceviche for only $5.75. And yeah, it's hard to beat those prices in the middle of Manhattan.

The stand is frequently on "best of" lists across Manhattan, and it even won the 2024 "best taco" award for BestofNewYorkCity.com. Reviewers frequently describe it as the best food in the packed (and highly competitive) Chelsea Market, with one Redditor writing that the "fish tacos are the greatest on Earth." And it was the clear winner in a different Reddit thread asking about the best seafood tacos in NYC.

losmariscos1.com

(212) 920-4986

409 W 15th St, New York, NY 10011