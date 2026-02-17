Here Are The Best Food Halls You Can Find In The US
There is almost nothing better than being in a city and getting to sample the best of the best food offerings. We say "almost" because even better is having several of the best options under one roof. Instead of having to choose just one cuisine and establishment, you can visit a singular spot and take your pick from myriad mouthwatering options. Food halls make this possible and have completely flipped the script for foodies everywhere.
From gourmet, high-end eats to fast-food type street food, and everything in between, food halls have everything you (and your stomach) could ever need. Whether you're traveling to a new city or discovering a new-to-you food hall in your very own locale, stopping by one of these gems is such a great way to get a true feel of a place, and the eats that make it a real treat. Here are the best food halls you can find in the U.S.
1. Mother Road Market (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
Sitting to the side of the iconic Route 66, Mother Road Market in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a place not only where amazing food can be found, but where fellowship abounds. A non-profit collective, Mother Road has become a beacon of community-run Tulsa, where locals and visitors alike gather to enjoy really good food.
The market is known for championing burgeoning talent, including up-and-coming local chefs and even newbie entrepreneurs hoping to achieve success in the food scene. Guests adding a stop at Mother Road will find everything from burgers to craft cocktails to authentic Mexican street food, and more.
What really defines this market as different is its Kitchen 66 project, a pop-up incubator that offers a supportive space for Tulsa makers to showcase their best stuff, rolling out new recipes and building their businesses. It's a great way to support new commerce, while also ensuring visitors always have something new and exciting to look forward to.
(918) 984-9009
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104
2. 3rd St. Market Hall (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)
You really can't get more in the middle of it all than 3rd St. Market Hall in Milwaukee. Located right in the heart of the city's downtown district, this food hall is always buzzing. The great thing about 3rd St. is that it offers visitors the ideal blend of local Wisconsin comfort food classics, while also allowing guests to step out of the box with more eclectic global-inspired options.
Basically, you can head here and in the same day start your grazing with a great local cheese (you are in Wisconsin, after all!), then move on to some incredible tacos, and end the day with some real fancy-pants pastries.
But there is more than just great food at this hall, because fun is also on the menu. Think free shuffleboard, a gaming lounge, Topgolf swing suites, and much more to keep kiddos busy, while adults are free to peruse among a plethora of Milwaukee-made merch. Had a long day and need to unwind? Look no further than the popular self-serve beer wall showcasing a ton of local taps.
(414) 249-5062
275 W Wisconsin Ave Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203
3. The Garage Food Hall (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Holding court from a restored 1930s Coca-Cola bottling plant, The Garage Food Hall can be found perched in the Bottleworks District in Indianapolis. A relatively new food hall, having opened in 2021, the space feels open and has an industrial-style appeal. It has a tinge of Art Deco vibes, and huge roll-up doors create a really cool indoor-outdoor aesthetic.
The food vendors here are carefully curated, ensuring a super diverse lineup instead of the same old repeat concepts. Basically, that means you have no fear of choosing from just burgers and tacos, but can instead look forward to a true fantasia of unique and eclectic fare. Visitors here won't be limited to regional tastes. The menu features everything from Greek dishes to sushi, and much more.
Ranked among the top food halls by national publications, The Garage even has live music to add to the atmosphere. The fact that it sits in one of the city's most pedestrian-friendly areas also earns it big points for being a place where it's actually enjoyable and easy to shop, sup, and socialize.
(317) 556-1252
906 Carrollton Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
4. Pike Place Market (Seattle, Washington)
A trip to Seattle just doesn't seem complete without a stop at the city's iconic Pike Place Market. This storied food hall has been in operation since 1907, and considering its waterfront locale, it makes sense that it is among the best places in Seattle to score the freshest seafood, and more. The state's most beloved dish, aka Beecher's macaroni and cheese, can even be found within these aisles.
Featured on the National Register of Historic Places and named Seattle's most visited landmark, Pike Place Market has it all. Ask anyone who's been, and you will be regaled with exciting tales of flying fish (fresh off the boat, sold with theatrics to spare), flower stalls filled to bursting with gorgeous blooms, local produce ripe for the picking, and much more.
As visitors wander through always busy aisles, everything from handmade crafts to artisan creations, and even the occasional busker, brings life and flavor to this foodie scene. Past the main arcade, guests will find the food hall keeps going, to an underground shop area full of curiosities galore.
(206) 682-7453
85 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101
5. Grand Central Market (Los Angeles, California)
Aptly named as it is truly the center of Los Angeles' beating heart, Grand Central Market has been going strong since 1917. A multicultural food hall market that's always evolving, Grand Central is set inside Downtown LA's historic Homer Laughlin Building.
An eclectic European-style food hall, this California treasure brings front and center all that is phenomenal about the cultural melting pot that is LA. Visitors can look forward to a vast array of cuisines, where one minute there is a slice of fire-baked Italian pizza pie in your palm, and the next, you could be devouring the most amazing empanada of your life.
The list goes on. You will also find an incredible mix of patrons here. This food hall is not your standard tourist trap (although travelers are certainly welcome). You will also see office workers and locals stopping in for a quick meal, especially when the weather is lovely, and the sidewalk tables strewn about in the sun are calling.
(213) 359-6007
317 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90013
6. Ferry Building Marketplace (San Francisco, California)
The Ferry Building Marketplace is the real San Francisco Treat. This popular food hall is where Bay Area locals and travelers alike come to create memories, munch on amazing food, and more. The locale is a historic landmark that's part food hall, part civic gathering place, and showcases impressive artisans and up-and-coming chefs.
Ferry Building Marketplace has won local residents' loyalty, but has also earned national recognition, as well as a nod from none other than Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop as a must-visit. Step inside, and you will be met with everything from fresh-shucked oysters to scratch-made empanadas, fresh-from-the-oven artisan bread, and that's just to name a few.
When you need a break from all the good eating, sipping a drink while watching the ferries float by offers a welcome moment of pause in an already magical day. A weekend farmers market is a fan fave, while weekdays cater to more of the lunch crowd and happy-hour crew.
(415) 983-8000
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94105
7. Optimist Hall (Charlotte, North Carolina)
Charlotte's Optimist Hall took what was once a dusty 19th-century textile mill and transformed it into a bustling foodie community where local residents and visitors alike gather. This thriving community hub, located just outside the busy Uptown area, takes all the historic charm of its building surroundings and gives it a modern infusion of style and food taste.
Visitors here can certainly feel optimistic about their food options, with everything from Southern-style BBQ to Ethiopian cuisine awaiting to tempt and tantalise your taste buds. Seating is ample, and dogs are welcome (at least in the outdoor courtyard area). The patio and lawn space invite all to enjoy their eats under the sun when the Charlotte weather allows.
Once you've had your fill of food and drink, there are even small shops showcasing specialty goods like stationery, home items, and more. The location is even easily accessible, right near the light rail, giving you zero excuse not to make a stop when in the Queen City.
(980) 701-0040
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte, NC 28206
8. Budd Dairy Food Hall (Columbus, Ohio)
Budd Dairy Food Hall has milk-based options, to be sure, but it's come a long way since its dairy processing facility origins. Nowadays, this completely renovated space serves up everything from tacos to cheesecake.
Not only has this Columbus, Ohio food hall been named among the best in the nation, but it also is known for operating as a chef-driven incubator where creativity is encouraged, supported, and showcased to soar. The Hatch is a rotating kitchen that grants an incredible platform for up-and-coming chefs to test concepts before taking the leap to more permanent locales. This is an excellent way to support burgeoning talent, while also ensuring visitors never tire of the constantly rotating offerings.
Besides great food, Budd Dairy also boasts a beer garden and rooftop bar, ideal for relaxing and enjoying a drink. Basically, Budd Dairy is a must-visit, where Buckeye Country's best has never tasted so good.
(614) 505-2630
1086 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201
9. Chelsea Market (New York, New York)
Good things have always come from Chelsea Market. After all, this New York City food market is housed in the former Nabisco factory (you know, where the iconic Oreo came to life). So, it started with greatness, and now, it has only improved upon that with one of NYC's most famous and most frequented foodie destinations.
Found in the Meatpacking District, in all its brick-lined marketplace glory, this food hall welcomes millions of visitors each year thanks to its plethora of offerings, perfectly poised to please any palate. At any given time, more than 50 vendors can be found, serving up everything from casual international street food to more upscale fare.
Shopping for your household goodies is also on the menu, thanks to fresh fish offerings, alongside butcher meats, specialty goods, and more. It's also a really cool touch that the hall has taken care to preserve the industrial details of its whispered past, complete with exposed pipes and a fountain made with factory materials.
(212) 652-2111
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011
10. Ponce City Market (Atlanta, Georgia)
Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward is a foodie paradise, thanks to Ponce City Market. Located inside a massive historic building that once housed a Sears, the popular Georgia food hall features food, shopping, and feel-good community vibes. Showcasing culinary concepts from some of Atlanta's most noteworthy talents, Ponce City Market is the place to be to sample and experience the crème de la crème of today's food scene.
With a location next to the Beltline, this food hall is often packed to the brim with visitors, from local families to tourists to cyclists stopping in for a shop and a snack. This may overwhelm first-timers, but braving the buzzing atmosphere is well worth it to have your fill of sit-down restaurants and takeaways, serving dim sum, mille crêpe cakes, craft beers, and more.
If you're an outdoor adventurer, the food hall is an amazing stop to add to your day's itinerary en route to a nearby trail. Fancy picking up a picnic from Ponce? Always a winning idea.
(404) 900-7900
675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
11. City Foundry STL (St. Louis, Missouri)
Once an abandoned manufacturing complex, City Foundry STL has breathed new life into this old St. Louis stomping ground, transforming it into one of the city's most hyped foodie destinations. Boasting more than 30 vendors, City Foundry STL welcomed more than 2 million visitors in 2024 alone. Appreciation from locals and visitors alike has been well documented, with national readers recently having ranked it among America's top food halls.
Guests stopping by City Foundry can look forward to sampling local Southern comfort food alongside global-inspired dishes, while they stroll among various shops and enjoy live performances. St. Louis itself is a city that was once known for its manufacturing history, but gems like this are quickly flipping that narrative, earning this Missouri enclave a name as foodie central.
3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63110
12. Gather GVL (Greenville, South Carolina)
Earning the prize for perhaps the most creative concepts, Gather GVL food hall boasts a unique outdoor setup created completely from shipping containers. Located right in the heart of the city's bustling downtown, Gather GVL is a place where people (and pets!) are welcomed with open arms to come and relax, while indulging in some amazing eats, awesome entertainment, and more.
The market was nationally recognized in 2024, due in part to its layout. Gather GVL was specifically designed with ample open green space that allows patrons to roam freely while also checking out multiple onsite food vendors, plus a central stage that hosts regularly scheduled live music offerings.
Worried about bringing your picky eaters in tow? Don't be, because Gather GVL offers everything from plant-based fare to comfort food classics like pizza, fried chicken, and smash burgers, ensuring there is something to please every palate. We "ship" that.
(864) 501-5008
126 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29601
13. Mercado Little Spain (New York, New York)
Famed chef José Andrés brings the best flavors of Spain straight to Manhattan's Hudson Yards via Mercado Little Spain. As the name suggests, the space is inspired by classic mercados, offering a unique foodie destination that feels like you are stepping straight into a bustling Spanish plaza.
Step inside the sprawling 35,000-square-foot space, and numerous stalls will greet you. Treat yourself to tapas, coffee, cocktails, and near-endless Spanish specialties. A handful of full-service restaurants are also onsite, as are mouthwatering churros for the Spanish-inspired sweet-toothed shoppers, and classics such as paella and patatas bravas.
It's like taking a trip to Spain, without the price tag of that expensive plane ticket. Critics have deemed Mercado Little Spain among the best, if not the gold standard of American food halls. It's not hard to figure out why. This is an instant passport to Spain, easily accessed in a New York minute.
(646) 495-1242
10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
14. St. Roch Market (New Orleans, Louisiana)
There's a reason why New Orleans is Emeril Lagasse's favorite American food city. If one city knows how to balance historic heritage with modern magic, it is the Big Easy. It comes as no surprise, then, that the city's St. Roch Market accomplishes exactly that feat, with foodies in mind.
Dating all the way back to 1875, the original market hall has survived many reinventions and has thrived since being revamped and reopened in 2015 as a modern food hall. Visitors today will find a structure fitting of its history, featuring cast-iron columns and restored brickwork, while the modern enters the mix with contemporary fare (and a generous amount of some of the tastiest dishes in New Orleans).
Roughly 10 vendors await to dazzle, serving the likes of charcuterie, jerk chicken, and fresh juices. Thanks to its location in the St. Roch neighborhood (hence, the name), the food hall feels far less touristy than the bustling French Quarter.
(504) 267-0388
2381 St Claude Ave, New Orleans, LA 70117
15. Reading Terminal Market (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
Reading Terminal Market has been keeping Philly well fed since the early 1890s, making it one of America's oldest (and largest) public food markets. Constructed beneath a former train shed, the famed food hall sits within a National Historic Landmark building and is home to over 80 merchants spread across an underground maze of mouthwatering fare and other incredible finds.
What can you look forward to at this Philly food hall? Prepare to be absolutely delighted by a cornucopia of Pennsylvania classics, including amazing Amish baked goods, as well as the choicest fresh produce, butcher counters, chocolates, international street food, and family-run eateries that have been in operation for decades.
Said to welcome over 100,000 visitors per week, it feels tame to say that this food hall has a lot of fans. And while a trip here is, indeed, a lot (it is fast-paced and a true sensory adventure), nothing else would seem fitting for Philly. In fact, the sheer amount of offerings here, spanning from prepared meals to shopping basket items (think cheeses, spices, books, and specialty goods galore), is exactly why it remains so beloved by locals and visitors alike.
(215) 922-2317
1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
16. Methodology
To create this collection of the best food halls in the U.S., we reviewed national "best of" lists and evaluated rankings from major travel and food publications, along with taking into account myriad online reviews. Food hall locales were chosen based on consistent praise for food quality, variety, atmosphere, and overall visitor experience. We also considered awards, expert recommendations, and more.