One Unique Oregon Restaurant Serves Fresh Fish And Chips Right Out Of A Boat
Food trucks have been around in some form since the 19th century, and, by now, they're hardly a novelty. Food boats, on the other hand, are still few and far between. This makes Bowpicker's Fish & Chips (which can be found in Astoria, Oregon) a fairly unique venue, especially as it's an actual fishing boat that's been mounted on wheels and parked on dry land. While the wheels do indicate a certain amount of mobility, the boat seems to be pretty stationary; it's always parked outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum (an appropriate location if ever there was one).
Even though Bowpicker's location remains the same, the opening hours may vary, so the restaurant advises would-be customers to check its feed on X, formerly known as Twitter. That being said, this account doesn't seem to have been updated for several years so it may be best to call ahead to make sure Bowpicker Fish & Chips is open. You can also check the weather forecast since high winds or other adverse events often result in the establishment's early closure.
Is Bowpicker Fish & Chips worth the trip?
Bowpicker Fish & Chips only has one thing on the menu. (We bet you can guess what it is.) The way the food cart makes its signature dish is somewhat atypical. In the United Kingdom, fish and chips is typically made with cod, haddock, or plaice. In the United States, the main ingredient may be cod, haddock, or tilapia. Bowpicker, however, uses albacore tuna. Its fish and chips come with malt vinegar if you prefer a British-inspired meal, although you can also opt to add tartar sauce for a more American meal. As for the fries, Bowpicker Fish & Chips offers steak fries, an underrated form of fried potato.
Bowpicker's fish and chips seem to be pretty solid; the food boat has received numerous positive reviews on both Yelp and TripAdvisor. While some customers complain of having to wait in long lines at peak hours, most seem to feel that the inconvenience is worth it. Quite a few reviews on both sites go so far as to declare that the fish and chips are not just the best in Oregon but the best they've ever had. For this reason, and to enjoy the novelty of ordering from a boat while standing on dry land, we'd say that visiting Bowpicker Fish & Chips is a must during your next trip to the Pacific Northwest.