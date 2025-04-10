One Unique Oregon Restaurant Serves Fresh Fish And Chips Right Out Of A Boat

Food trucks have been around in some form since the 19th century, and, by now, they're hardly a novelty. Food boats, on the other hand, are still few and far between. This makes Bowpicker's Fish & Chips (which can be found in Astoria, Oregon) a fairly unique venue, especially as it's an actual fishing boat that's been mounted on wheels and parked on dry land. While the wheels do indicate a certain amount of mobility, the boat seems to be pretty stationary; it's always parked outside the Columbia River Maritime Museum (an appropriate location if ever there was one).

Even though Bowpicker's location remains the same, the opening hours may vary, so the restaurant advises would-be customers to check its feed on X, formerly known as Twitter. That being said, this account doesn't seem to have been updated for several years so it may be best to call ahead to make sure Bowpicker Fish & Chips is open. You can also check the weather forecast since high winds or other adverse events often result in the establishment's early closure.