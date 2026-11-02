12 Texas Roadhouse Secret Menu Hacks You'll Want To Order

Texas Roadhouse has gained a loyal following for its hand-cut steaks, piping hot rolls smothered with cinnamon butter, and hearty comfort foods. The menu prices are pretty agreeable, too, and, even though the chain might not be perfect in every single way (you're going to have to turn a blind eye to a lot of the menu items' nutrient content), it's easy to see why the brand has earned a national presence.

However, if you're a frequent Texas Roadhouse patron, then you may find yourself hankering for something a little new. You've eaten every menu item, sampled every special, and you know your local roadhouse inside and out. So what's next?

It may just be time that you dipped into the Texas Roadhouse secret menu. While there is no "official" Texas Roadhouse secret menu, per se, fans and employees alike have frequently spilled their secrets for ordering off-menu items or creating brand-new dishes on social media. These are the Texas Roadhouse menu hacks you're going to want to try next.