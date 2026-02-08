The Texas Roadhouse Appetizer Trick To Build Your Own Sliders

Are sliders the ultimate appetizer? The bite-sized treats that combine the satisfying flavor of your favorite sandwich with a portion size that leaves room for a main dish are hard to resist. If you're a Texas Roadhouse fan, you may have been disappointed to find that America's most popular steak chain doesn't offer sliders. But all is not lost! You can make your own sliders at Texas Roadhouse if you order a meaty appetizer, like the boneless buffalo wings or a bowl of Texas red chili, and place them inside the famous free rolls Texas Roadhouse offers with every meal.

If you're building your own sliders at Texas Roadhouse, it's important to use a boneless meat option as a base, since biting into a chicken bone isn't fun for anyone. If you use the chili for a sloppy joe variation, be careful not to add too much per slider to avoid a goopy mess. Beyond that, though, go crazy. You can even use a hefty "sidekick" side of shrimp for seafood sliders, just make sure to remove the shrimp tails before you put them in the rolls. Whatever your protein, you can add ketchup, mayo, or any sauce you like to finish them off, or even spread the rolls with some of the famous cinnamon butter they come with before adding the filling.