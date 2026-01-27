The Texas Roadhouse Steak Dish One Customer Called 'Hard Rubber Door Stops'

If you're a regular at America's top casual dining chain, Texas Roadhouse, you probably have a favorite dish that comes to your mind upon hearing the restaurant's name. But if you're anything like one Yelp reviewer, it's unlikely to be the beef tips. In theory, the beef tips — which are 1-inch cubes of grilled sirloin smothered in mushroom gravy with onions, sour cream, and a side of seasoned rice or mashed potatoes — should be delicious. Some diners say otherwise. In a brutal one-star review of the Texas Roadhouse in Orem, Utah, one Yelp reviewer said his beef tip dinner was less like the tender, gravy-bathed pieces of beef you would hope for and "more like hard rubber door stoppers," overcooked well past the medium temperature he ordered.

The reviewer is not alone in his disappointment. The small size of beef tips and the leanness of sirloin mean that grilling even slightly too long can overcook them, and his experience wasn't unique. In fact, a commenter on a Reddit post asking if Texas Roadhouse's quality has declined said this: "We couldn't even eat the tips because they were so tough and bland. And the rice was awful, too — overwhelmingly spiced and wet/gooey." The Texas Roadhouse beef tips do have their defenders, though. A fan on Reddit declared, "The beef tips meal is the biggest bang for your buck at any sit-down restaurant in America."