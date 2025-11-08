The Secret Texas Roadhouse Comfort Food You Didn't Realize You Could Order
Texas Roadhouse has some of the most iconic menu items in the wide world of casual dining, with everything from its complimentary bread rolls to its mouthwatering steak dinners capturing the hearts of people across the United States. However, Texas Roadhouse's strong dishes go beyond what you can find on the proper menu, as the top casual dining chain in America also has a secret menu that might hit the spot in ways you never thought possible for the Southern-themed chain. More specifically, Texas Roadhouse has a secret grilled cheese sandwich available to purchase, a staple comfort dish that is perfect if you're looking for something that's simultaneously light and fulfilling next time you visit the popular restaurant.
This secret menu item can be purchased as either an appetizer or as a proper meal. However, the meal version of the grilled cheese is technically considered a part of the kids' menu. This means that you will only get one additional side with your purchase, with some specialty sides being an upcharge of the standalone dish. However, considering the grilled cheese was priced at $5.49 as of 2023, the item can easily be seen as a bargain.
The Texas Roadhouse secret menu is a gold mine of flavor
Beyond the simple yet effective grilled cheese sandwiches, which are made using the chain's freshly baked bread, Texas Roadhouse has several other great off-menu items to choose from. For example, while standard hot dogs are available on the restaurant's kids' menu, special variations of the hot dog are available per request. You can get a standard chili cheese hot dog, a loaded chili cheese dog (which also includes onions), or the Southwest Smother hot dog, which features jack cheese and green chilis on the classic handheld food.
Alternatively, while it isn't necessarily a secret menu item, there is a way to upgrade some other classic dishes at your local Texas Roadhouse; if you're interested in adding more substance to a tried-and-true appetizer to make it an entire meal, the Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom upgrade is exactly the upgrade you're looking for. Although it comes with an $8 upcharge to the typically inexpensive appetizer, the Pulled Pork Cactus Blossom is an incredible combination of fried onions, pulled pork, and BBQ sauce that can satisfy an entire table of guests at once.