9 Things You Should Never Say When Ordering At A Barbecue Joint

Barbecue is one of those foods people have very strong opinions about. A lot of that comes from how much time and care goes into it. It's also thanks to the ton of online videos and to-dos surrounding either making (or not making) barbecue dishes at home or which restaurant does what best. There are times when everyone seems to know the rules except you and some of the things said with the best intentions land very differently with the person on the other side of the counter. The good news is that none of this is rocket science to learn. A few small changes in what you say can make your order smoother, your meal better, and the person at the pit a whole lot happier.

To help you get it right, we asked two barbecue pros for their best advice on how to order your next meal at a barbecue joint. Scott Thomas is the founder of The Grillin' Fools, a grilling site known for step-by-step, picture-by-picture, foolproof instructions. Part of his job is answering the comments people share online, so he's heard it all. Craig Haley is the CEO of Smokey Mo's TX BBQ, which has multiple restaurants across Texas and smokes its brisket, ribs, sausage, and more in-house every day. Between them, here's what should be left unsaid the next time you step up to the pit, and what to say instead.