How To Slice BBQ Brisket Like A Pro Pitmaster

While brisket is sometimes considered one of those barbecue restaurant dishes you should leave to the pros, it's possible to get a good result at home with patience and practice. If you do manage to perfectly cook it, however, there's a new challenge — slicing brisket the right way. According to Patrick Klaiber, business partner and lead pitmaster at Denver's Riot BBQ, there's one thing you must do for melt-in-the-mouth meat: Slice against the grain.

Slicing meat against the grain vastly improves the texture of tougher cuts. Meat is made up of long muscle fibers — and if you cut along the length of those fibers, you'll end up with stringy slices that are hard to chew. "Slicing against the grain ensures a much more tender bite, by shortening the muscle fibers into smaller segments," Klaiber told us. Find the long lines in the meat, then simply place your knife at a 90-degree angle to cut across them.

Before you start slicing brisket, separate the fattier point from the leaner flat. "My favorite way is to slice the brisket down the middle, right where the point and flat meet," said Klaiber. Once you've turned the point 90 degrees, slice the meat about ¼ to ⅓ inch thick, always against the grain. "Continue to slice the flat a little thinner in the same direction in which you started," advised Klaiber. "It's important to know the grain on the point and the grain on the flat run in opposite directions."