The Slicing Mistake That's Drying Out Brisket In Your Fridge

While grilling is the easiest type of cooking, it isn't the best method for certain types of meat. Brisket is one beef cut you should keep away from the grill, as it is better prepared through hours of slow smoking or braising to achieve that melt-in-your-mouth perfection. Though this method takes a long time, it can guarantee you a sumptuous and savory experience that you'll want to enjoy until there's nothing left. However, since a full-packer brisket typically weighs 10-14 pounds, eating everything in one sitting is not always possible.

When you have brisket leftovers, you expect it to taste the same as the day it was cooked. However, many people unknowingly sabotage this dish the moment they put the remainder in the fridge. Too often, they mistakenly slice the brisket before storing. While this may seem like a convenient way to pre-slice the smoked meat for quick reheating, this actually ruins the flavor and texture of the dish. Slicing the brisket exposes more surface area of the meat to cold air. As a result, the brisket will lose its moisture or juice faster, leaving you with dry, leathery meat.

To preserve the juiciness of your brisket leftovers, you should store it as a whole piece in the fridge. Then, when it's time to reheat it for consumption, only cut as much meat as you plan to eat immediately. Keep the rest intact and wrapped securely, so you can enjoy the same juicy and tender brisket each time you dig into the leftovers.