The Slicing Mistake That's Drying Out Brisket In Your Fridge
While grilling is the easiest type of cooking, it isn't the best method for certain types of meat. Brisket is one beef cut you should keep away from the grill, as it is better prepared through hours of slow smoking or braising to achieve that melt-in-your-mouth perfection. Though this method takes a long time, it can guarantee you a sumptuous and savory experience that you'll want to enjoy until there's nothing left. However, since a full-packer brisket typically weighs 10-14 pounds, eating everything in one sitting is not always possible.
When you have brisket leftovers, you expect it to taste the same as the day it was cooked. However, many people unknowingly sabotage this dish the moment they put the remainder in the fridge. Too often, they mistakenly slice the brisket before storing. While this may seem like a convenient way to pre-slice the smoked meat for quick reheating, this actually ruins the flavor and texture of the dish. Slicing the brisket exposes more surface area of the meat to cold air. As a result, the brisket will lose its moisture or juice faster, leaving you with dry, leathery meat.
To preserve the juiciness of your brisket leftovers, you should store it as a whole piece in the fridge. Then, when it's time to reheat it for consumption, only cut as much meat as you plan to eat immediately. Keep the rest intact and wrapped securely, so you can enjoy the same juicy and tender brisket each time you dig into the leftovers.
How to reheat brisket so it stays moist and juicy
While storing the brisket in one piece saves you from ruining the beef cut, that's only one half of the equation if you plan to bring your leftover brisket back to life when you reheat it for eating. The other half lies in the reheating method. Tossing it in the oven may be the quickest way to enjoy brisket leftovers, but it isn't the best choice. The food will heat all the way through in an oven; however, it may also lose some of its juices, especially when reheated without a cover. And nobody wants to lose all that flavor after spending long hours smoking the brisket.
The best reheating method for leftover brisket so it stays moist and tender is through a slow cooker. The appliance's gentle and consistent heat, combined with liquid, will create a steamy environment that mimics the process of smoking. This will enrich its flavor while heating every meat fiber and replenishing it with savory juices. Do note that this method works best for a one-piece brisket and not sliced or chunked brisket, since stacking slices or chunks in the slow cooker will lead to uneven reheating.
To reheat your leftover brisket in a slow cooker, place it in the appliance and pour in enough liquid to cover a quarter of it. You may use beef broth, beer, or apple juice. Don't add too much liquid, as this risks washing out the flavor. Cover and set it to low. Let the brisket cook until the thermometer reads 150°F to 165°F when inserted into the thickest part of the cut. A one-and-a-half-pound piece usually takes about two hours to reach the recommended internal temperature; larger cuts may take longer. Once warmed through, briefly rest the brisket before slicing and serving.