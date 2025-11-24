Signs You Are In A Bad Barbecue Restaurant

The author matters. The director matters. The painter matters. There's a reason the film is called "The Wizard of Oz," and not "Dorothy of Oz". We want to know who's behind the curtain, because that dictates what's in front of the curtain. When it comes time to decide whether to patronize a barbecue establishment or run from it screaming, see if you can learn more about the pitmaster(s) behind the scenes. This can usually be accomplished by visiting the restaurant's website, conversing with customers in the community, or just asking the staff.

Many great barbecue joints have a reputable pitmaster at the helm, and will usually tout their CV: how many awards or competitions they've won, the years of experience, or perhaps the exact thousands of briskets they've smoked. However, a pitmaster's stamp goes beyond prowess in smoked meats. Values, attitude, philosophy, and a love for one of civilization's oldest cooking methods all reflect in overall customer appreciation and restaurant performance. A barbecue eatery without any pitmaster is a sign that it may lack direction, cohesion, and pride for the food it puts out. No master often means no mastery. That may be acceptable other types of restaurants, but not a smokehouse.