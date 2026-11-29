11 Easy Ground Beef Swaps That Will Save You Money
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If you frequently cook at home, then there are probably a few, staple ingredients that you regularly buy and keep on hand for when you need a cheap and easy meal. For a long time, ground beef has been one of those reliable ingredients for a lot of home cooks — cheaper than other cuts of beef and simple to turn into hearty, rib-sticking meals, like chili, meatloaf, or sloppy joes, with minimal other ingredients. However, things have changed.
The price of ground beef has become a headline-touching topic, and, while prices for ground beef have decreased ever-so-slightly in the fall of 2026, prices are, on average, nationally, up when you look at past months and years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Sept. 2026, the national average price of a pound of 100% ground chuck was $6.48. In Sept. 2025, that price was $6.33. As recently as 2023, shoppers were paying under $5 per pound, with prices dipping under $4 per pound pre-COVID.
As a result, if you've relied on ground beef for years, you may now be rethinking your habits. Luckily, there are a lot of cheaper alternatives that work in a variety of typically ground beef-centric recipes. Here are some easy ground beef swaps that will save you money.
Lentils
You can get a pound of lentils for under $2.00 at Walmart, compared to the $6-plus that you'll pay for a pound of ground beef. So where can you use this cost-saving ingredient? There are several different options — and you don't even need to replace all your ground meat for lentils, if you don't want to. Instead, some recommend using lentils for stretching your ground beef further in recipes, like sloppy joes, combining the two ingredients rather than making a 1:1 swap.
Just make sure that you're appropriately seasoning your lentils, and choosing the right lentils for your swap or incorporation. For instance, brown and green lentils are better for a beef swap than red lentils, due to both flavor and texture. Additionally, note that a cup of dried, uncooked lentils, once cooked, are going to work out to about the equivalent of a pound of ground beef.
The first time you make this swap, you might not want to get ambitious with dishes such as burgers or meatloaf, that can turn into a crumbly mess if you're not careful. However, you can very, very easily use canned lentils to make sloppy joes or even some sweet and savory sloppy joe nachos.
Beans
When a can of beans is under $1 at Walmart, you really can't afford not to consider making more ground beef meals with this canned ingredient instead of actual meat. Again, even if you don't want to swap out all your beef in your recipe for beans, even replacing just a portion of the meat can help you save some cash.
There are lots of dishes wherein canned beans' texture make them a suitable sub for ground beef, and if you're making an already flavorful dish, you won't even notice the flavor difference. One easy place to start? Dishes wherein beef and beans are already a perfect pair: Mexican dishes, chili, etc. For example, this recipe for Kevin's famous chili from The Office requires an eye-watering-ly expensive three pounds of ground beef, but you can up the number of cans of beans you use and reduce or even eliminate that beef. Likewise, with this burrito Bisquick bake recipe, you can eliminate the ground beef and add in a can of whole beans to complement the existing refried beans, with their extra texture.
Mushrooms
At Aldi, you can pick up 8 ounces of mushrooms for under $2 — which is great, because 8 ounces is exactly what you need to sub in for a pound of ground beef (though you can use more if you'd like, and some recommend that you do, especially if you're making a normally beef-reliant dish, like a pasta sauce, wherein more texture isn't necessarily a bad thing).
So how do you transform mushrooms into "beef"? For the best texture, you'll want to give your mushrooms a spin in the food processor. Then, it's all about cooking the mushrooms until done and seasoning them correctly. The swap will be less noticeable if you use the mushrooms for a portion of your ground beef, versus making a 1:1 exchange. You can use a mushroom-beef mixture in recipes such as chili, tacos, pasta sauce, or even this recipe for stuffed peppers.
TVP
TVP is likely less familiar to you than lentils, beans, or mushrooms, unless you're vegan. TVP, aka textured vegetable protein, is essentially dehydrated soybeans. TVP is sold by brands such as Bob's Red Mill, and, while you'll technically pay more for Bob's Red Mill TVP on Amazon than you would for beef, if you're just looking at the cost per-ounce (a 10-ounce bag of Bob's Red Mill TVP is $8.99), keep in mind that you only need a third of a pound of TVP to replace an entire pound of ground beef. As such, TVP is the more economical choice.
To make this swap, you do have to rehydrate the soybean-based TVP, but that's as simple as adding some water or broth. Additionally, as one Reddit user noted, so long as you don't accidentally "over" hydrate the TVP, you can brown it up just like ground beef. They also recommended adding more flavor to the TVP, to better mimic meat, by using broth rather than water for the rehydration, as well as putting an animal fat into the mix, such as lard or bacon grease. From there, you can use the TVP in tacos, chilis, stews, anywhere you might use breakfast sausage, or pasta sauce (like in the bolognese sauce that you might make for some ultimate stuffed shells).
Tofu
Another soy-based vegan/vegetarian option, but one that might be a little more familiar to the average home cook, you can make tofu "ground beef" with ease. However, your success will be in part determined by what you pick up at the grocery store. Extra-firm tofu is a necessity for this swap, as silken tofu isn't dry or firm enough to stand in for crumbly, browned ground beef (because you will want to crumble and then brown the tofu, before adding it to the rest of your recipe).
As is the case with most of these swaps, the tofu will perform best if it's paired with high-flavor, sauce-y dishes. Sloppy joes, stuffed peppers, Mexican dishes, and pasta are all good options. For a one-pan pasta dinner, a stovetop lasagna might be a great fit. As for the cost, you can find extra-firm organic tofu for under $1.50 for 14 ounces at Aldi.
Cauliflower
You've heard of using cauliflower as a substitute for rice, but what about for ground beef? Yep, it's possible and the cost savings are real. A fresh head of cauliflower is $3.19 at Aldi and one medium head of cauliflower is about 2 pounds. Meanwhile, 12 ounces of pre-riced cauliflower at Aldi is $1.99.
Cauliflower, like mushrooms, though, may be more suited to stretching your ground beef further, rather than for making a total 1:1 swap. Potential uses include combining the riced cauliflower with the beef in your sloppy joes, tacos, curries, and soups/stews.
You can also, though, combine cauliflower with other ground beef replacements, such as mushrooms, if you do want to eliminate the beef entirely, but still need more flavor and texture than the cauliflower alone can provide. You can achieve a closer flavor and texture to, for instance, taco meat, sans beef, by blending your cauliflower alongside walnuts, until similar to a ground beef size/texture, seasoning the mixture, and then baking it. Try it out in this cottage pie recipe, which already utilizes cauliflower unexpectedly in the "mash" that goes on top, where you'd typically find mashed potatoes.
Ground turkey
While all of the above ground beef swaps are vegetarian or vegan, keep in mind that you're not limited solely to plant-based options when it comes to lowering your beef costs at the grocery store. You can simply stroll on down the meat counter until you come upon some more agreeably priced proteins. Take ground turkey. At Walmart, ground turkey is $4.96 per pound, compared to the store's ground beef chuck, which is $6.43 per pound.
These cost savings can be quite attractive but just remember that ground turkey won't be a good fit in every typical ground beef recipe. Due to the lesser fat and moisture in turkey, and the different flavor, you will notice a difference if you try to swap ground turkey for ground beef in, say, meatballs. While the difference isn't always a bad thing — turkey burgers exist for a reason, after all — it is there.
For a less noticeable swap, try using ground turkey in dishes where you're not reliant on ground beef's flavor or fat. A creamy and cheesy cowboy casserole, loaded with cream of mushroom soup, chiles, corn, and cheddar, before being topped off with tater tots, could be the perfect use for your ground turkey.
Ground pork
Similarly, ground pork can be a great replacement for ground beef in a lot of recipes where you really still want that meaty texture, but you want to save a few dollars. It's also higher in fat than turkey, so it may suit your intended purposes better (now might be that perfect time to make those meatballs). Just keep in mind that ground pork will bring its distinct flavor to the party.
Additionally, pay attention to the ground pork you're buying, if your end goal is saving the most money possible. The price of some ground pork can creep close to ground beef's price, though you can still find a roll of Jimmy Dean ground pork sausage at Walmart for $4.97.
Even if you don't swap out your beef entirely for pork, you can make that beef stretch further by using pork for a portion of the beef your recipe calls for. Try it with your meatloaf for a flavor upgrade.
Ground chicken
There's also ground chicken as an option. Like turkey, it's going to be leaner and less fatty than ground beef, as well as cheaper ($3.72 for a pound at Walmart), and you can't use it as a direct swap in all ground beef recipes — but with the right choices, it's a cost-cutting measure you won't regret. Try adding ground chicken to dishes that already have a lot of moisture/sauce, such as pasta dishes, soup/stews, sloppy joes, or stuffed peppers.
If you do want to use ground chicken in a dish that's typically very reliant on beef's fat and flavor — like meatloaf or meatballs — add extra flavoring and more moisture, fat, and binders than you might normally, to make up for the chicken's differences, or make the dish in a smaller portion. For example, this ground chicken meatloaf recipe turns the meatloaf into muffins rather than one big loaf, which can help keep the chicken from drying out.
Bulgur wheat
A bit unexpected as a ground beef substitute, bulgur wheat, sometimes just called bulgur, is a nutty, convenient, quick-cooking grain. You can get 24 ounces of bulgur wheat at Walmart for $4.94. If you don't frequently eat Middle Eastern or Mediterranean cuisine, but you have eaten bulgur wheat before, it was most likely in a grain-based salad, like tabbouleh. However, this grain is also sometimes used as a binding ingredient alongside beef and can be used in place of beef entirely, in some instances.
One use? Turn that bulgur wheat into taco meat, which can then be used in the best taco salad you've ever tasted. To make bulgur taco meat, you combine the bulgur with mushrooms, some liquid, and ingredients for seasoning and flavor, and then let the bulgur cook until done. You can also simply cook the bulgur per the instructions on the packaging, and then season and sub it into your casseroles, soups, and similar, with one cup of uncooked bulgur working out to about a pound of ground beef.
Quinoa
Lastly, you can indeed use quinoa for ground beef. To do so, toast and cook your quinoa and then pair it with some strong flavors. For instance, you'll find no shortage of recipes out there that pair quinoa with taco seasoning and then use the quinoa in the place of taco meat. Additionally, rather than using the quinoa on its own as a beef replacement, some use quinoa just like lentils to stretch out their ground beef in other areas, such as in lasagna, meatballs, and even burgers.
As for the cost savings, you'll pay $3.44 for a pound of organic, Great Value quinoa at Walmart, but obviously a pound of uncooked quinoa is going to produce a lot more food, by volume, than a pound of uncooked beef. Already used some of the above ideas to swap out the beef in your taco? Use quinoa to make taco soup. While you won't get as much protein as what you'd get from the beef, you will be consuming fewer calories and you'll enjoy quinoa's myriad health benefits, including its high amounts of folate, magnesium, zinc, and iron.
Static Media owns and operates The Takeout, Mashed, and Tasting Table. All grocery store prices were taken from Aldi and Walmart locations in zip code 12901.