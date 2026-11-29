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If you frequently cook at home, then there are probably a few, staple ingredients that you regularly buy and keep on hand for when you need a cheap and easy meal. For a long time, ground beef has been one of those reliable ingredients for a lot of home cooks — cheaper than other cuts of beef and simple to turn into hearty, rib-sticking meals, like chili, meatloaf, or sloppy joes, with minimal other ingredients. However, things have changed.

The price of ground beef has become a headline-touching topic, and, while prices for ground beef have decreased ever-so-slightly in the fall of 2026, prices are, on average, nationally, up when you look at past months and years. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Sept. 2026, the national average price of a pound of 100% ground chuck was $6.48. In Sept. 2025, that price was $6.33. As recently as 2023, shoppers were paying under $5 per pound, with prices dipping under $4 per pound pre-COVID.

As a result, if you've relied on ground beef for years, you may now be rethinking your habits. Luckily, there are a lot of cheaper alternatives that work in a variety of typically ground beef-centric recipes. Here are some easy ground beef swaps that will save you money.