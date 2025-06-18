Make Ground Beef Meals More Substantial With This Canned Ingredient

It's never a bad idea to learn how to stretch your more expensive ingredients so you can get more bang for your buck. This goes for ground beef too, but what's the best way to beef up your beef? The answer is simple: canned beans. You should always have canned beans in your pantry, whether they're kidney, black, pinto, cannellini, or one of the many other tasty and nutritious varieties out there. These legumes add bulk to your ground beef, letting you cut back on the overall amount of meat you use while still getting a filling plate of food on the table.

The mild flavor of the beans takes on that savory meatiness, and the creaminess adds a welcome variation of texture. On top of that, beans aren't just a nutrition-less filler food. Beans give you protein, antioxidants, fiber, and other vitamins and minerals. Beans also contain almost no saturated fat, and they're cholesterol-free. Basically, slashing your ground beef in half and supplementing it with canned beans is a win-win situation for your body, your wallet, and your taste buds.