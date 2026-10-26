The Hands Down Best Frozen Yogurt Spot In Every State
Frozen yogurt is no stranger to surviving comebacks. The tart treat had its first major boom decades ago, exploded again during the self-serve craze of the 2000s and 2010s, and somehow never completely melted away. Today, plenty of shops are still keeping this nostalgic dessert alive — and they've gotten way more creative than plain yogurt with a few strawberries on top.
We're talking Greek froyo blended with tropical fruit, yogurt made right on a dairy farm, coffee and froyo mashups, and cups buried beneath more toppings than even the biggest sugar enthusiasts could imagine. Some shops have been swirling for nearly 50 years, while others are newcomers already giving longtime favorites a run for their money. Either way, America's froyo obsession is still clearly alive and well.
So, where should you go when the froyo craving hits? Here are, hands down, the best frozen yogurt spots in every state.
Alabama: Cuppa Yo
Cuppa Yo may be new on Alabama's froyo scene, but it didn't waste much time making a name for itself. Open since 2025, this Madison shop has already scored nominations for the Madison Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Best New Business and Best Food & Beverage Business awards. Customers are piling on the praise, too, calling the froyo light and creamy, with rich flavors like Cake Batter, Alpine Vanilla, and Eggnog.
(256) 325-4006
12090 County Line Road N, Madison, AL 35756
Alaska: Yogurt Lounge
When it comes to the culinary world, Alaska might be known for its beloved reindeer sausage, but don't underestimate the state's ability to whip up a popular frozen treat — and provide an abundance of toppings to go with it. "So many good options for toppings," one customer wrote on Google. "[With] sauces I didn't know existed for yogurt." The hometown loyalty speaks for itself, too, with regulars calling Yogurt Lounge their go-to for the best froyo in town.
(907) 349-9011
10998 O'Malley Centre Drive, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: Ice Box Frozen Yogurt
Ice Box Frozen Yogurt has some serious hometown bragging rights, with Phoenix Magazine naming it Best Frozen Yogurt in its 2026 Best of the Valley awards. In addition to flavors like Churro, Strawberry, and Cheesecake, Ice Box's Dubai Chocolate — a riff on the viral treat known for its pistachio-packed green filling — is a fan favorite. According to customers, it's rich, smooth, and perfectly balanced, making that Best of the Valley title feel pretty well earned.
(602) 793-8991
3361 W Greenway Road, Suite 2, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Arkansas: 3 Crazy Berries
Locally owned 3 Crazy Berries lets Fayetteville froyo fans go wild with 12 rotating flavors, a variety of sauces, and more than enough toppings to keep your cup absolutely stacked. As one customer put it, "Choose from more toppings than Buc-ee's has flavors of jerky." If you've ever had the privilege of visiting the chain's infamously massive jerky counter, you'd know just how serious such a claim is. The froyo itself isn't getting lost beneath the pile, either, with locals and out-of-towners alike declaring it the best froyo you can get in the state.
(479) 287-4489
1826 N Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville, AR 72701
California: Yogurt Mill
Slinging froyo since 1977, this shop is especially famous for its comically massive servings so large that one reviewer on TikTok said the child size was as big as her head. "Thank GOD this frozen yogurt spot is thousands of miles away from me," she wrote. "Or I would be here every night." But it's not all about size at Yogurt Mill. In 2026, Axios San Diego named it one of the best froyo spots in the area, specifically shouting out the yogurt's thick and creamy consistency and on-point flavors.
(619) 579-1566
935 Broadway, El Cajon, CA 92021
Colorado: Lulu's Frozen Yogurt
At this point, winning awards has become something of an annual tradition for Lulu's Frozen Yogurt. The Colorado Springs shop has taken home The Gazette's Best of the Springs honor for froyo eight years running through 2026. And customers are just as infatuated, describing Lulu's as a place they return to again and again. We can't blame them, either. With 24 rotating froyo and sorbet flavors and more than 90 toppings, the possible combinations are enough to keep regulars coming back for more.
(719) 445-0734
9475 Briar Village Point #152, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Connecticut: 16 Handles
Sure, 16 Handles is a chain, but don't hold that against it — customers sure don't. Reviewers describe the froyo and service here as remarkable, giving particular love to the variety of toppings and flavors like Birthday Cake and Cotton Candy. Staying true to its name, each shop keeps 16 rotating artisan soft-serve flavors on tap, ready to be buried beneath whatever combo of fruit, candy, sauces, and crunchies your sweet tooth desires.
Multiple locations
Delaware: Frazzberry Frozen Yogurt
Family-owned Frazzberry has been swirling froyo in Delaware for more than a decade — plenty of time to figure out what makes a seriously good cup of frozen yogurt. The shop serves 10 flavors daily alongside more than 40 toppings, with rotations like Banana, Home Churn Vanilla, and Dreamy Dark Chocolate. The froyo itself is made with Grade A milk, and customers consistently take note of the yogurt's high quality, calling it the best, creamiest frozen yogurt around.
(302) 543-7791
4734 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808
Florida: Go Greek Yogurt
Greek yogurt gets the frozen treatment at Go Greek Yogurt, which means a thicker, tangier swirl than your regular froyo. "This is my absolute favorite spot," one customer wrote. "Most delicious Greek yogurt in all of Miami." Go Greek's Mediterranean-inspired take on froyo, with in-house flavors like Greek Honey, Lemon, and Rose, has earned some bigger recognition, too, with Miami New Times naming it Best Frozen Yogurt in 2025.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Abby's Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
Abby's Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt isn't exactly hurting for credentials. This Ellijay shop was named a statewide Best of Georgia winner for Frozen Yogurt Shops in 2023, snagged a regional win in 2024, then climbed right back to the top with another statewide win in 2025. Customers say Abby's is well worth the drive into the north Georgia mountains for phenomenal yogurt with in-depth flavors and high-quality ingredients.
(678) 408-1119
24 S Main St, Suite E, Ellijay, GA 30540
Hawaii: Ono Yo
This food truck on Oahu's North Shore keeps things local and tropical, blending organic Greek yogurt with real fruit like strawberry and kiwi — so you can satisfy your sweet tooth and get that boost of vitamin C. Then come the toppings and sauces, including fresh local fruit, lilikoi butter, honey, and macadamia nuts. Customers praise Ono Yo as the best froyo on the island, while others rave about the thoughtful, creative pairings and care put into every ingredient.
(808) 799-2110
56-505 Kamehameha Highway, Kahuku, HI 96731
Idaho: Yogurtz Grill
Indecisive froyo fans beware — Yogurtz Grill offers 20 rotating flavors and more than 100 toppings, plus house-made waffle cones and bowls when the usual paper cup won't do. This locally owned Meridian shop is the largest self-serve frozen yogurt spot in Idaho and makes its yogurt with organic cultures. But its biggest claim to fame came in 2026, when Yogurtz took statewide Gold in the Idaho's Best awards.
(208) 888-9696
1560 N Locust Grove Road, Meridian, ID 83642
Illinois: Yoberri Gourmet
You won't find the usual wall of froyo machines at Yoberri Gourmet. Instead, this longtime Chicago shop makes its yogurt in small batches using active cultures and locally sourced ingredients. The toppings are just as sweet and simple, with options like fresh fruit, gummy bears, mochi, nuts, and granola. This more hands-on approach caught the attention of Axios Chicago, which included Yoberri in its 2026 hunt for the city's best frozen yogurt, giving a shout-out to flavors like blueberry lavender, wild berry, and lemon basil.
(773) 327-7764
2224 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
Indiana: Ella's Frozen Yogurt & Candy Shop
Ella's Frozen Yogurt & Candy Shop has two ways to deal with a sugar craving, and apparently it's doing a pretty good job at the froyo half. The International Frozen Yogurt Association voted Ella's Best Frozen Yogurt in Indiana, while locals say the quality of yogurt is noticeably better than other froyo shops out there. "This place is the best," a customer wrote. "We'd give them six stars if we could."
(317) 985-3232
520 IN-135 A, Greenwood, IN 46142
Iowa: Country View Dairy
Country View Dairy isn't playing around when it comes to farm-fresh froyo, crafting its artisan frozen yogurt right on the family dairy farm. While they might not be getting pampered with massages like some imagine the ones at Ben & Jerry's are, these cows at least have some bragging rights when it comes to the awards their yogurt has won. In 2025, Muddy Buddy froyo earned Best of Show, while Lemon Cheesecake and Sea Salt Caramel took the top two froyo spots at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest.
(563) 422-6109
15199 230th Street, Hawkeye, IA 52147
Kansas: Yo-B Yogurt & Burgers
Yo-B Yogurt & Burgers is your one-stop shop for both dinner and dessert. This Wichita restaurant pairs fresh-made burgers with self-serve froyo, which might not seem like the most conventional duo, but customers swear it's an elite combo. "Our favorite dessert!" wrote one patron. "I think we've been here three times in the last week."
(316) 613-2199
303 N Mead St, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Sweet Savannah's Frozen Yogurt & Toppings
Sweet Savannah's has done away with one of the worst things about self-serve froyo, which is nervously watching the price climb higher with each additional gummy bear. Instead, customers choose a cup size and fill it with as much froyo and toppings as it can hold. Between the bang for the buck, high-quality yogurt, and delicious flavors, customers say it's by far the best place they've been for froyo. But it's not just praise from Louisville locals — this hole-in-the-wall shop has earned a nomination for 2027 Best of Kentucky Frozen Yogurt Shop.
(502) 297-0319
10108 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40299
Louisiana: Zack's Frozen Yogurt
Zack's Frozen Yogurt has built up quite the loyal fanbase, earning recognition in the 2025 People's Choice awards for the area's ice cream and yogurt category — and it's not difficult to see why. Regulars applaud the froyo here for being consistently delicious, with particular praise going to the Fro-Joe, a frozen yogurt-and-coffee blend that customers call an all-time favorite.
facebook.com/zacksfrozenyogurt
(985) 746-5066
1297 St Charles St, Suite F, Houma, LA 70360
Maine: Sprinkles on Top
This Newport shop pairs its unique rotating flavors with a toppings bar only a froyo lover could dream of. "High-quality frozen yogurt with unique flavor options," one patron wrote. "And every topping you could possibly want." According to other reviewers, it's the best frozen yogurt they've ever had, with customers particularly praising the obvious heart and soul poured into the shop.
facebook.com/p/Sprinkles-On-Top-100095507709678
(207) 368-6151
87 Main St, Newport, ME 04953
Maryland: Yogi Castle
Froyo has already survived several boom-and-bust cycles, and Yogi Castle is doing its part to keep the swirl going in Maryland. As one customer put it, "Froyo is a dying art, but they put it on life support." Other customers are just as devoted, saying Yogi Castle is the only place they'll consider when a sweet-treat craving hits.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: BerryLine
Founded in 2007, BerryLine has won over customers with its thick, creamy, and tangy froyo with homemade toppings and rotating flavors like lavender honey, rose, and blueberry lemon. Cambridge Day reported that even when lines stretch out the door, BerryLine is always worth the wait — especially for its mochi, which has become something of a TikTok sensation. Meanwhile, Boston.com specifically highlighted BerryLine when discussing froyo's renaissance in Massachusetts.
(617) 868-3500
3 Arrow St, Cambridge, MA 02138
Michigan: Y'OPA Frozen Yogurt
Y'OPA Frozen Yogurt has earned quite the reputation among Portage dessert lovers, currently ranking No. 1 among the city's dessert spots on Tripadvisor. The locally owned shop serves up the classic flavors and toppings, but it also offers something you won't find at every froyo joint: frozen yogurt pies. Customers love the variety of flavors and toppings galore here, including favorites like Tahitian Vanilla and Cookie Monster. Some enthusiastic customers go so far as to say it's the best place they've ever been to for a frozen sweet treat.
(269) 366-4877
165 W Centre Ave, Portage, MI 49024
Minnesota: Chilly Billy's Frozen Yogurt
Apparently, Chilly Billy's has the remedy for a frozen yogurt craving that just won't quit. "You know that feeling, that feeling you get when you just need a sweet treat," one reviewer wrote on Google. "That feeling should always lead you to Chilly Billy's for a frozen yogurt dessert." Other customers seem to share the same sentiment, praising the creamy, flavorful froyo in flavors like Salted Caramel Pretzel and Mountain Blackberry, along with toppings like fresh fruit, Nerds Gummy Clusters, and graham crackers.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: The Pass Daq & FroYo Shoppe
Ever notice how the blender always seems conveniently broken whenever you order a frozen daiquiri? Well, you won't find those kinds of bartender white lies at The Pass Daq & FroYo Shoppe. This Pass Christian shop has figured out the recipe for a good time, which happens to be froyo and frozen daiquiris under one roof. Customers rave about the delicious flavors, particularly Cake Batter, along with the excellent selection of toppings.
facebook.com/thepassdaqandfroyo
(228) 222-4628
125 Davis Ave Suite B, Pass Christian, MS 39571
Missouri: YoYums
YoYums isn't just a favorite among Jefferson City locals. The shop earned a spot on Visit Jefferson City's dessert trail, which recommends filling your cup with cheesecake froyo topped with graham crackers and cherries. But that's just one of many ways to assemble your dessert here, especially with the variety of toppings customers describe as delectable. As for flavors, Wildberry gets plenty of love, but so does good ol' fashioned vanilla, proving that even a classic flavor can be anything but boring if done right.
(573) 536-6119
122 E High St, Jefferson City, MO 65101
Montana: The Yogurt Shop
This Laurel shop gives Montana froyo lovers plenty of reasons to keep coming back for more, starting with fan-favorite rotating flavors like Toasted Marshmallow and Pomegranate Raspberry. They don't exactly skimp on the toppings selection, either. "Multiple yummy froyo flavors with all the toppings you need to make your masterpiece!" one customer raved on Google, while others say a 5-star review doesn't begin to do this place justice.
facebook.com/p/The-Yogurt-Shop-Laurel-MT
(406) 633-4477
105 W Main St, Laurel, MT, United States, 59044
Nebraska: YoYo Berri
Locally owned YoYo Berri has been satisfying Omaha's froyo cravings for more than a decade, and customers have plenty of praise for flavors like White Chocolate Mousse and Cake Batter. "Hands down the cutest frozen yogurt shop ever!" one customer wrote on Google. "Frozen yogurt was the perfect icy consistency and the flavors were fantastic." Other reviewers praise the fresh fruit toppings, popping boba, and sour chewy frogs as finishing touches.
(402) 915-9696
6610 S 168th St, Suite 1, Omaha, NE 68135
Nevada: Friocup Frozen Yogurt
Friocup Frozen Yogurt brings some Mexican flair to Las Vegas' froyo scene, with flavors like creamy cinnamon Horchata, Churro, Tajín, and Mango. Plus, there are more than 70 toppings and drizzles like Chamoy and sweetened condensed milk, which one reviewer on TikTok described as literally life-changing. The family-owned shop has quite the comeback story, too. After a four-month closure, Friocup reopened in 2026 and even received a congratulatory certificate from U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.
(702) 780-4399
3140 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102
New Hampshire: Yolo Cafe
Yolo Cafe in Keene keeps it real by serving homemade Greek froyo with that classic tangy flavor that customers say actually tastes like genuine yogurt. And apparently, the shop isn't stingy with its portions, either. Reviewers praise the gigantic servings and creamy consistency, with some calling it the best froyo out there. The cafe also credits its OG homemade frozen yogurt with helping it win 18 awards, including Best Frozen Yogurt in New Hampshire.
(603) 357-9656
12 Gilbo Ave, Keene, NH 03431
New Jersey: Fro Yo Cafe
When it comes to toppings and flavors, family-owned Fro Yo Cafe isn't messing around. This shop swirls up rotating daily flavors like Peanut Butter, Double Stuffed Oreo, and Strawberry Tart Creamsicle, along with an absolutely stacked assortment of toppings to pile on. Just how many toppings are we talking? "If it doesn't exist here, it's possible it doesn't exist in the universe," joked The Local Girl, which featured Fro Yo Cafe in its 2026 roundup of New Jersey's best frozen yogurt spots.
Multiple locations
New Mexico: Olo Dessert Studio
Award-winning Olo Dessert Studio likes to stick with a New Mexico theme when it comes to its froyo, with flavors like Belen Biscochito and Roswell Chocolate. It also holds the top spot on Tripadvisor's list of Albuquerque's frozen yogurt destinations. Easy to see how it managed such a ranking, especially with the love customers give the delicious flavors and plentiful toppings. Some even declare it the best frozen yogurt they've ever had.
(505) 750-4656
3339 Central Ave NE, Suite C3, Albuquerque, NM 87106
New York: Culture an American Yogurt Company
Culture might not be your typical build-your-own froyo joint, but that hasn't stopped it from taking the top spot in The Infatuation's 2026 list of NYC's new frozen yogurt shops ranked by how much they actually taste like, well, yogurt. Instead of a self-serve toppings bar, customers can choose creations like the Brownie Explosion, Parfait, and Key Lime Pie, which one Google reviewer described as mind-blowing. According to customers, the yogurt is smooth, creamy, and has a perfectly balanced flavor that's refreshingly tangy without being overly sweet.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Surfin' Spoon
Don't take our word for the froyo at Surfin' Spoon — this Nags Head shop won Gold for Best Ice Cream Shop three years running through 2026, along with Gold for Best Desserts in 2025 and 2026. Customers seem to agree, with some calling it the best dessert experience in the area and rating it an impressive 100 out of 10. "I've been coming here forever and every time it just gets better and better," one regular wrote.
(252) 441-7873
3408 S Virginia Dare Trail, Nags Head, NC 27959
North Dakota: CherryBerry
CherryBerry in North Dakota apparently isn't leaving much to the imagination when it comes to its toppings selection. In fact, customers say every topping you could ever want associated with frozen sweet treats are here. But it's not just fruit, crunchies, and candy keeping customers' cups filled — there are tons to choose from before you even hit the toppings bar, with flavors like Cotton Candy, Hawaiian Pineapple, and Apple Pie.
Multiple locations
Ohio: FroYo Twist
FroYo Twist has been swirling up frozen treats since 2011, when it became one of Ohio's first self-serve frozen yogurt shops. Customers swear by the frozen yogurt here, saying it's hands down the best froyo money can buy. They've got flavors like Orange Dole Whip, Salted Caramel Pretzel, and California Tart, so whether you're craving something fruity, salty, or tangy, you've got options.
(440) 974-1001
7267 Center St, Mentor, OH 44060
Oklahoma: Pinkberry
While there's still plenty of debate over whether frozen yogurt is actually healthier than ice cream, Pinkberry customers are more concerned with how good it tastes. One even gave the froyo here an enthusiastic A++ rating, while another admitted frozen yogurt had never quite measured up to ice cream ... until now. "I have had frozen yoghurt before but it did not serve as a good substitute for a sweet dessert like ice cream," the reviewer wrote on Google. "But this place fulfilled it."
(405) 857-9213
323 W Boyd St, Norman, OK 73069
Oregon: Sunny's Legendary Frozen Yogurt
Sunny's Legendary Frozen Yogurt has a pretty unique claim to fame: it's Oregon's one and only kosher-certified frozen yogurt shop. And while food companies pursue kosher certification for a number of reasons, Sunny's has another selling point: its froyo. Customers swear it's the absolute best in the area, while other reviewers praise the shop's high-quality ingredients for making the yogurt taste so good. "As far as I'm concerned, there's one frozen yogurt shop to rule them all," said one reviewer on Google. "And it is Sunny's."
(971) 271-8348
4397 SW Vermont St, Portland, OR 97219
Pennsylvania: Chill on the Hill
Chill on the Hill has been a staple in Philly's Chestnut Hill neighborhood since 2012, and, according to customers, the quality has never slipped. Flavors like Salted Caramel Pretzel and Cake Batter are particular favorites, but it's the yogurt's light consistency that has some reviewers taking trips down memory lane. "This reminds me of frozen yogurt from the '90s," wrote one customer on Google. "That kind that tastes pretty indistinguishable from soft serve."
(267) 323-2380
5 E Highland Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Rhode Island: Kiwi Burst
Froyo places might be fewer and farther between these days, but Kiwi Burst is still swirling away, and customers say they hope it never stops. With fan favorite flavors like Strawberry Shortcake and Toasted Marshmallow and an abundance of toppings, it's no wonder regulars find themselves here multiple times a week. Apparently, Kiwi Burst's froyo is so legit, customers describe devouring their desserts, and one person on Yelp even shared photo evidence of polishing off five cups in a single visit.
(401) 475-7000
616 George Washington Highway, Lincoln, RI 02865
South Carolina: Froyoz
Froyoz has a way of getting customers to come back for seconds — sometimes just a day after their first visit. One reviewer enjoyed the froyo here so much that they went two days in a row. But it's not just the frozen yogurt — or the stacked and fresh toppings bar with options like chocolate-dipped strawberries — getting all the love. Froyoz has an addition that you won't find at every frozen yogurt shop: a machine that dispenses homemade whipped cream.
(843) 651-2665
2607 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
South Dakota: Sweet Cheeks
This locally owned shop knows how to get creative when it comes to satisfying a froyo craving. We're talking frozen yogurt cakes with flavors like Mint Chip Madness, Spiced Apple Pie, Brownie Batter, and Oreo Overload. While this alone might be enough to sell you on Sweet Cheeks, it's the selection of over 50 toppings — including puppy chow (not to be confused with snowman poop) and edible cookie dough — plus 12 flavors of homemade cotton candy that truly have customers in a chokehold.
(605) 271-1869
3609 W Avera Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Tennessee: Culture Club
Culture Club only opened in 2026, but this newcomer has already gotten attention from Nashville Scene in its roundup of the best places to get a frozen treat in the city as well as The Tennessean, which says hot chicken needs to step aside for Nashville's growing froyo scene. And the talent behind its toppings bar is nothing to scoff at, either. Pastry chef Noelle Marchetti, a 2023 James Beard Award semifinalist, oversees the creative toppings and signature sundaes, including the concoction called Croissant Crack, made with sweet and salty croissant pieces.
Multiple locations
Texas: Monster Yogurt
Those who have had the pleasure of trying Monster Yogurt say they wish they could give the shop more than five stars, calling it the best place for frozen yogurt. Flavors like Watermelon, New York Cheesecake, and Coconut are particular favorites, and apparently there are endless toppings to pile on. One Yelper offered the tip: "Add a sauce on top of all the madness you already piled on your cone. You'll thank me later!" Customer rave reviews aside, Monster Yogurt was also named Richardson's Best Frozen Yogurt Shop in 2026.
Multiple locations
Utah: Yogurtland
Customers say the froyo flavors at Yogurtland are delicious, and the topping selection abundant, with some declaring it their absolute favorite spot for frozen yogurt. Hard to blame them when we're talking flavors like Chocolate Milkshake, Banana Pudding, Red Velvet Cupcake Batter, and Mango Piña Colada Tart. "Best frozen yogurt place I've been to!" one Google reviewer wrote. "Every flavor I tried tasted better than any other froyo from different places."
Multiple locations
Vermont: Dakin Farm
When it comes to maple syrup, nobody does it better than Vermont — they basically know how to incorporate it into every meal. And Dakin Farm in Ferrisburgh apparently sees no reason to do it any differently, combining frozen yogurt with 100% pure Vermont maple syrup, a seasonal specialty available during the warmer months. It even earned a spot on the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers' Association's Maple Creemee Trail, thanks to this lighter version of the beloved Vermont maple creemee.
(800) 993-2546
5797 US-7, Ferrisburgh, VT 05456
Virginia: sweetFrog
Virginia froyo fans apparently don't mind putting a few extra miles on the car for some sweetFrog. Customers say it's well worth the drive for the wide variety of flavors and toppings, with one Google reviewer saying, "The froyo had great consistency and the flavors honestly popped out more than other locations." Mint and Cappuccino are a particular hit, but what really keeps customers coming back seems to be the high-quality swirls, with some regulars making a special trip just to get their froyo fix.
Multiple locations
Washington: Kipos Greek
Kipos Greek has gotten some serious recognition, with The Infatuation naming its frozen yogurt one of the best things its reviewers ate in August 2026. Unlike your typical self-serve froyo joint, this Greek-inspired spot serves up tart, tangy yogurt with toppings like honey drizzle and chunks of baklava that customers describe as an unreal way to treat a sweet tooth. According to regulars, the yogurt nails that perfect balance of sweetness and tanginess, too, with just the right amount of creamy consistency.
(206) 782-2206
5914 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: TCBY
For anyone who grew up eating TCBY, this one's a serious blast from the past, especially if you remember the days when it was a mall food court staple. The chain has been swirling treats for more than 45 years, and customers say the froyo at West Virginia's sole remaining TCBY is just as delicious as they remember from childhood. TCBY credits part of its appeal to its cultured dairy-based yogurt made without powdered mixes, an old-school recipe that's apparently standing the test of time.
(304) 757-8220
42 Scott Way, Hurricane, WV 25526
Wisconsin: Yo Mama!
Even the most well-versed froyo connoisseurs who have sampled the frozen dessert all across the country say the flavor and consistency of Yo Mama!'s yogurt are unrivaled. Some reviewers insist it's the best frozen yogurt shop they've ever visited, while others are willing to go out of their way just for a cup of what Yo Mama! has to offer. In fact, out-of-town visitors say they make a special trip to this Wauwatosa location for a swirl, a decision they claim is always worth it.
(414) 988-5365
1349 N Wauwatosa Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Wyoming: Swirl Frozen Yogurt
"If you're anywhere near Afton, even within 50 miles, you've got to check this place out!" one reviewer wrote on Google after trying the frozen yogurt at Swirl. Other customers are just as impressed, praising the tasty flavors and variety of toppings, and saying the yogurt is excellent. But there's more to Swirl than just great flavor — its froyo is packed with live probiotic cultures, without a single grain of table sugar.
starof89.com/swirl-frozen-yogurt
(307) 248-1006
409 Washington St, Afton, WY 83110
Methodology
To compile this list, we went beyond just paying attention to 5-star ratings. Local awards, top spots in food publication roundups, flavor menus, and customer loyalty all played important roles when narrowing down the best spots for a frozen swirl. Of course, the opinions of people actually eating the froyo pulled their own weight, too. We sifted through hundreds of reviews on platforms like Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to find which shops consistently delivered on flavor, freshness, consistency, and toppings selection.
And while an excellent cup of froyo was obviously the main priority, the shops that brought a little extra something — like comically ginormous portions, homemade whipped cream dispensers, or booze alongside dessert — deserved a closer look. Whatever it was, though, they all had one thing in common: they're proving that froyo is so back.