The Hands Down Best Frozen Yogurt Spot In Every State

Frozen yogurt is no stranger to surviving comebacks. The tart treat had its first major boom decades ago, exploded again during the self-serve craze of the 2000s and 2010s, and somehow never completely melted away. Today, plenty of shops are still keeping this nostalgic dessert alive — and they've gotten way more creative than plain yogurt with a few strawberries on top.

We're talking Greek froyo blended with tropical fruit, yogurt made right on a dairy farm, coffee and froyo mashups, and cups buried beneath more toppings than even the biggest sugar enthusiasts could imagine. Some shops have been swirling for nearly 50 years, while others are newcomers already giving longtime favorites a run for their money. Either way, America's froyo obsession is still clearly alive and well.

So, where should you go when the froyo craving hits? Here are, hands down, the best frozen yogurt spots in every state.