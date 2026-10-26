12 Steakhouse Chain Side Dishes That Beat Out The Main Course
A perfectly cooked steak can truly make for a spectacular dinner. When you slice into a tender filet, New York strip, ribeye, or whatever your go-to cut is, it can make you immediately start salivating. That's the feeling that gets you in the door in the first place, right? However, everyone knows that the side dishes have immense power to keep you coming back to a particular steakhouse. They may be considered supporting players on the menu, but a bunch of them absolutely bring main character energy. The right sides are what make the meal even more mouthwatering.
Every steakhouse chain has its own list of side items to accompany your steak. It doesn't matter whether it's fancy or casual; they all have standout dishes that beget loyalty from many diners. From potatoes prepared countless ways to veggies galore, some of the sides are even better than the steak, and that's just the truth. Some diners go for classics like baked or mashed potatoes. Others venture into richer options like creamed corn or creamed spinach. Don't even get us started on the delectable variations of mac and cheese topped with everything from lobster to bacon. Truffled french fries are a hit as well. There are sides from steakhouse chains that unequivocally deserve more attention, and we have a list to prove it.
1. Sweet potato casserole - Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Ruth's Chris Steakhouse is often cited for the visible sizzle that accompanies your steak dripping in butter on a hot skillet. Sure, it's great, but have you ever had the high-end chain's sweet potato casserole? Before you rush to judgment, this is not the standard sweet potato casserole from a Thanksgiving table. Is it dinner? Is it dessert? Nobody knows, and it doesn't matter because it's so outrageous that many people realize after the first bite that it doesn't really matter. It's one of those sides that leaves people hunting for a copycat recipe so they can have it whenever they want.
The dish starts with a creamy and delightful sweet potato base. On top of the potatoes is a crispy and crunchy pecan crust. The earthy sweetness of the potatoes paired with the nutty topping means two polar opposites come together to create an excellent bite every time. The sweetness is actually a fantastic complement to a savory steak, making for an indulgent but balanced meal. As one fan attests on Instagram, "The first time I ever went to Ruth's Chris years ago, I took one bite of their sweet potato casserole and instantly became a sweet potato girlie." It's essentially an elevated take on the comforting, familiar holiday dish.
2. Fleming's Potatoes - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
If a steakhouse designates a signature side dish, it has to be good, and you have to order it. I don't make the rules. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar knows its way around potatoes. If you need proof, try the Fleming's Potatoes. The simple name does not really do these spuds justice. These potatoes are au gratin style but matched with a blend of creamy cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, plus leeks. Don't expect a mellow vibe because there are also jalapeños in the mix to spice things up. There's a reason why these are a consistent fan favorite.
The Fleming's potatoes are rich and indulgent, with that kick from the jalapeños leveling the whole dish up several notches. You won't need to drag these potatoes through whatever steak drippings are on your plate. They can stand all on their own with the magical combo of flavors. "I'm normally not a big potato lover, however the Fleming's Potatoes were flavorful and robust," says one fan on Facebook. Every character in the potatoes plays its role and plays it well — the potatoes are chill, the cheeses are creamy and decadent, and the peppers and onions give it a nice touch, making them anything but boring steakhouse spuds.
3. Smoked gouda & bacon au gratin potatoes - Morton's the Steakhouse
While we are on the topic of au gratin potatoes, let's talk about the ones at Morton's the Steakhouse. Morton's smoked gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes add three key ingredients to jazz things up. The gouda is smoky, creamy, and indulgent. The bacon comes with its own brand of smoke and savoriness. Meanwhile, the potatoes serve as the perfect foundation to bring it all together.
Ingredients like these add a special kind of punch to the dish. The smoked gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes are so substantial that they easily match the energy of any steak beside them and consistently impress customers in the process. There's no denying that the smoky gouda is by far the star of the dish. It gives the potatoes a deep and intense richness that makes the dish pop. Diners have claimed on Yelp that the dish is "packed with flavor" and a "must try before you die." Now those are high accolades.
4. Lobster macaroni and cheese - Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
It's time to move on to the mac and cheese portion of our exploration of chain steakhouse side dishes. There's no better place to start than the lobster mac and cheese at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. This is not just mac and cheese. Del Frisco's is a high-end steakhouse chain that knows how to level up a traditional comfort food, taking it from ordinary to extraordinary. The cozy vibes are immediately locked in with creamy, rich, and cheesy pasta as the base. What comes next ruins plain mac and cheese forever.
Del Frisco's macaroni and cheese comes with a generous amount of lobster meat. It's so delicate and sweet that it tempers the depth of the cheesiness. The side dish is a downright luxurious choice to pair with any steak for a 10/10 meal. The lobster is what makes you want to keep going in for an overflowing forkful of Del Frisco's masterpiece. It's satisfying enough without a main dish, but pairing it with a juicy and savory steak gives you a tasty alternative to regular old surf and turf. Customers are full of praise for the dish, with one Tripadvisor reviewer writing, "The lobster mac and cheese was sheer proof [that] a divine power exists as it was truly heavenly."
5. Creamed spinach - The Capital Grille
Some people skip the creamed spinach at a steakhouse. It's one of those classic steakhouse sides that can divide a room. But if you're decidedly pro-creamed spinach — or more open-minded about your sides at a steakhouse – The Capital Grille may be the place to order it. The high-end steakhouse chain takes a plain leafy green and transforms it into a decadent, must-have side dish.
A creamy white béchamel, made with a house recipe, is what makes the spinach special. It may seem like a simple choice as far as sides go, and you are not wrong. However, the velvety creamed spinach next to the seared crust of a steak is the combination everyone needs for a steakhouse experience. It's savory, earthy, and satisfying while also being a nice change from potatoes. Some customers even cite it as a standout element of their meal, even outperforming the steak itself.
6. Chophouse Corn - Ocean Prime
Corn might not be your first choice when you visit a steakhouse chain, but if that chain is Ocean Prime, it very well should be. We're not talking about a bland ear of corn with a pat of butter. Ocean Prime's Chophouse Corn – which is only served as part of the dinner menu — is part creamed corn, part elevated steakhouse side. Instead of a soupy mess, Ocean Prime treats its corn differently. The corn kernels sit in a delicious bath of butter and white wine. "The standout was the Chophouse Corn," says one fan on Tripadvisor. "I could have just dined on a big bowl of that — it was so good."
The Chophouse Corn is one of chef and restaurateur Cameron Mitchell's recipes. In addition to the wine and butter, Mitchell's famous side dish contains shallots, heavy cream, sugar, salt, white pepper, and chives. It's culinary proof that even a simple recipe can produce big flavor. Some consider it the best corn dish you can get, and they are probably not wrong. The sweetness of the corn is a solid partner for a heavy steak. It helps lighten the meal without feeling like you are missing out on a great accompaniment. It also doesn't hurt that Mitchell's recipe is easy enough to recreate at home when the craving hits.
7. Sweet potato with honey and brown sugar - Outback Steakhouse
It's time to revisit sweet potatoes through a different lens. There are a lot of high-end steakhouse chain side dishes on this list. However, Outback Steakhouse deserves a seat at the table for this one. The less expensive, casual steakhouse chain has a sweet potato that's proven to be a fan favorite. Outback has a rep for producing stellar baked potatoes, both regular and sweet, with the spuds coming out with crispy skin and silky smooth interiors. While a loaded savory spud is always a good idea, sometimes it's nice to lean toward something sweeter.
Outback Steakhouse's sweet potato comes dressed with honey butter and brown sugar. The butter adds savory notes, while the brown sugar adds sweet notes. Customers who have ordered the side claim that it's the best part of the meal, and while they've tried to recreate it for themselves, it's a tough dish to replicate. "It is so creamy, moist, and delicious and I can never recreate the interior consistency at home," says one fan on Reddit. The sweet potatoes are so delicious that even employees sing their praises. All of those flavors mean the restaurant chain's baked potato game is strong whether you order an OG or branch out to the sweet potato.
8. Corn brûlée - Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
If you thought there was only one corn dish in the lineup of stellar steakhouse chain sides, you are wrong. Perry's Steakhouse & Grille has one that gets a lot of buzz. It's called corn brûlée and is another one of those steakhouse recipes that begs for DIY versions so people can have their brûlée and eat it too. Without the brûlée, it would just be corn, and why wouldn't you want to level up?
Imagine the caramelized crust of a perfect crème brûlée. The crackly top mixed with the smooth and creamy part of the dessert is sorcery. Customers rave about the fact that it's perfectly spiced and that the sugary topping is satisfyingly crispy. "It was fantastic," raves one customer on Tripadvisor. "That's going on the regular rotation just like the pork chop and creamed spinach." If you order a steak or Perry's famous pork chop, the corn brûlée softens the savoriness of the meat with its playful texture combination and slightly sweet finish.
9. Sidekick of Ribs - Texas Roadhouse
There's another casual steakhouse chain with a showstopper of a side dish. Texas Roadhouse, known for its raucous birthday fanfare, offers a side dish that will leave meat lovers giddy with excitement. If you are looking for more substance than a side of potatoes or veggies, you can get a Sidekick of ribs at your local Texas Roadhouse. The ribs are smothered in tangy barbecue sauce, making them feel extra indulgent.
The portion size consistently impresses customers and can even result in delicious leftovers. A Sidekick portion gets you four meaty but tender ribs. "It was literally fall off the bone delicious," says one fan on Facebook, having taken their leftover ribs home for dinner the next day. Before you assume it's too much meat to go with a steak, it's not, especially if you are an avid carnivore. Because ribs are a completely different meat experience in terms of texture and taste, they can actually complement a steak. Think of the Sidekick of ribs as another miniature meal to go with your full dinner.
10. Lobster mashed potatoes - Mastro's
We've already covered glorious lobster mac and cheese, and it's time to talk about its equally scrumptious cousin. The lobster mashed potatoes at Mastro's need a moment. This is another one of those steakhouse chain restaurant side dishes that results in fans searching for copycat versions to recreate the mashed potato magic in the comfort of their own home.
The flavors are so spot on that you won't even miss the traditional gravy. If you are heading to a steakhouse chain to dine on a juicy piece of meat, why stop there? Go big or go home. That's definitely a job for Mastro's lobster mashed potatoes, which have accumulated an array of positive reviews online, with customers grateful for the sheer amount of lobster you receive in each portion. As one fan puts it on Yelp, "Lobster mashed potatoes are last-meal worthy. I dream about them. That's it. That's the review." Some even say the side is better than the steak itself.
11. Crab fried rice - Eddie V's Prime Seafood
Sometimes you experience a side dish you did not see coming. For many, that's the crab fried rice at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. This consists of rice, shiitake mushrooms, scallions, and the star of the show, jumbo lump crab meat. The earthiness of the mushrooms and the freshness of the scallions are a phenomenal touch to the savory rice. The bottom line is that the crab fried rice from Eddie V's looks like a luxury side dish and tastes like one too.
While it is technically considered a side dish, the crab fried rice is substantial enough to be a full meal if you want to skip the steak (or fish) altogether. Even without a heavy cream sauce or blanket of cheese, Eddie V's crab fried rice brings full-force flavors. "I could just eat a big bowl of the crab fried rice and highly recommend getting it," says one fan on Yelp. Others have praised the fact that it's fragrant, unique, and filling. All signs, and many happy patrons, point to this being a no-brainer.
12. Pão de queijo - Fogo de Chão
There's bread service, and then there's the bread situation at the Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão. It's a Brazilian delicacy called pão de queijo — and don't be fooled by their size. Visually, they are small, lightly golden, doughy orbs that look uneventful. Bite into one, and you'll find out instantly that looks can be deceiving. The crispy exterior and chewy, yet airy interior — courtesy of yuca flour and Parmesan – are an unbelievable accompaniment to any meal, so it's unsurprising that people have a hard time stopping at one.
Between the unique texture and the addition of cheese, the pão de queijo sparks a lot of joy with customers. If you can't physically get to Fogo de Chão, the good news is that you can still order them to create your own bread service to enjoy on your sofa. Experienced diners warn about filling up on the pão de queijo, which is honestly easy to do. They are so easy to eat that even when your different cuts of steak make it to the table, you'll still reach for the springy rolls bursting with cheesy flavor.
Methodology
After a general internet search, I created a list of side dishes from steakhouse chains that provided a diverse selection. I looked for dishes that had original and distinct flavor components or put a new spin on a steakhouse classic. I then scoured the likes of Reddit, Yelp, and Tripadvisor to see which dishes garnered the most consistently positive sentiment to narrow my list down to 12 particularly outstanding sides.