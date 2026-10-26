12 Steakhouse Chain Side Dishes That Beat Out The Main Course

A perfectly cooked steak can truly make for a spectacular dinner. When you slice into a tender filet, New York strip, ribeye, or whatever your go-to cut is, it can make you immediately start salivating. That's the feeling that gets you in the door in the first place, right? However, everyone knows that the side dishes have immense power to keep you coming back to a particular steakhouse. They may be considered supporting players on the menu, but a bunch of them absolutely bring main character energy. The right sides are what make the meal even more mouthwatering.

Every steakhouse chain has its own list of side items to accompany your steak. It doesn't matter whether it's fancy or casual; they all have standout dishes that beget loyalty from many diners. From potatoes prepared countless ways to veggies galore, some of the sides are even better than the steak, and that's just the truth. Some diners go for classics like baked or mashed potatoes. Others venture into richer options like creamed corn or creamed spinach. Don't even get us started on the delectable variations of mac and cheese topped with everything from lobster to bacon. Truffled french fries are a hit as well. There are sides from steakhouse chains that unequivocally deserve more attention, and we have a list to prove it.