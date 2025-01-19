The Pantry Staple To Give Your Gratins An Elevated Texture

We always hear about casseroles getting all the love as weeknight dinner saviors, but have you met casserole's French cousin, au gratin? If you've never heard of an au gratin (or just gratin for short) before, it's a French culinary term that refers to a dish with a cheese and breadcrumb topping being baked in the oven or broiled until crisp. A gratin is comparable to a baked mac n' cheese with a crispy topping, but instead of macaroni, it's usually sliced veggies (commonly potatoes) baked with a cheesy, crunchy crust. It's definitely a great way to level-up your vegetable side dishes. But while both the cheese and breadcrumbs are important components in a gratin, it's the breadcrumbs that you really don't want to skip out on, since they provide such a nice textural contrast to the tender veggies and gooey dairy.

Sure, you can add breadcrumbs to a regular casserole, but since it's already often a hodge-podge of ingredients thrown into a dish, a neutral option such as plain panko breadcrumbs is sometimes the only kind of topping that doesn't compete with the other flavors. On the other hand, the beauty of a gratin is that there's more flexibility with the choice of breadcrumb topping used since the layers beneath tend to be simple vegetables such as cauliflower, eggplant, or green beans. That being said, whatever crunchy element you already have stored away in your pantry has the possibility to be turned into breadcrumbs for your next gratin — and bonus points if it is already flavored.