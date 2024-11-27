Metal Vs Glass Pans: Which Should You Be Using For Your Bakes?

Baking is full of choices: Butter or oil? Baking powder or baking soda? Salt or no salt? Chill the dough or skip it? When those trickier questions arise, it's natural to wish for a baking pro to help make sense of it all and give you expert baking tips. One question that might not seem crucial to many but is worth a closer look is: metal pans or glass pans?

The answer? It depends. Glass and metal pans couldn't be more different in how they handle heat, and each brings distinct qualities to baking. In general, conductivity-wise, metal heats up quickly and cools down fast, while glass warms up more slowly and retains heat longer, even outside the oven. These differences influence the intricate reactions that occur when dough or batter meets the oven's warmth, making the choice of bakeware essential for achieving the ideal results you're aiming for in your baked goodies. Understanding these properties can help you choose the best pan for the perfect bake every time.