Metal Vs Glass Pans: Which Should You Be Using For Your Bakes?
Baking is full of choices: Butter or oil? Baking powder or baking soda? Salt or no salt? Chill the dough or skip it? When those trickier questions arise, it's natural to wish for a baking pro to help make sense of it all and give you expert baking tips. One question that might not seem crucial to many but is worth a closer look is: metal pans or glass pans?
The answer? It depends. Glass and metal pans couldn't be more different in how they handle heat, and each brings distinct qualities to baking. In general, conductivity-wise, metal heats up quickly and cools down fast, while glass warms up more slowly and retains heat longer, even outside the oven. These differences influence the intricate reactions that occur when dough or batter meets the oven's warmth, making the choice of bakeware essential for achieving the ideal results you're aiming for in your baked goodies. Understanding these properties can help you choose the best pan for the perfect bake every time.
Why you might choose metal pans
Almost every household kitchen has that one well-worn, gross-looking metal baking pan that you absolutely have to have in your kitchen which, despite its appearance, always delivers. Most metal pans are made from aluminum or an aluminum-steel blend, with some options in stainless steel, which doesn't conduct heat quite as well. For classic sweet treats — cookies, biscuits, cakes, scones, brownies — metal is the go-to. It heats up faster than glass, provides even cooking, and can reach higher temperatures, perfect for achieving those golden-brown edges. Just imagine those irresistibly chewy, crispy brownie corners with the sharpest edges, thanks to metal's heat-conducting magic.
Ever wonder why metal pans come coated in various shades, from light to dark? It's not just for aesthetics: These colors serve a practical purpose. Darker pans absorb more heat, causing baked goods to cook faster and potentially over-brown. Another key factor to consider is that, when baking with acidic ingredients like citrus or berries, it's best to avoid metal pans. Acidic foods can react with the metal, leading to a slight metallic taste in your dessert. For fruity bakes such as cobblers, crisps, crumbles, certain galettes, and pies, a glass pan is a safer choice as it won't affect the flavors of your ingredients.
Why you might choose a glass pan
There are a few specific times when it's best to skip metal pans and opt for glass. Glass is ideal not only for acidic bakes but also for a variety of casseroles, puddings, baked pasta dishes, pies, and any dishes with a crusty element such as crisps and crumbles.
Glass bakeware is heavier and heats more slowly than metal, but once warmed, it retains heat for longer; making it perfect for dishes that require moderate heat and need to stay warm after baking. However, when using glass for baking, the sides and bottom may brown more quickly than the center which is similar to what happens with dark metal pans. When baking sugary treats, consider lowering the oven temperature by 25 degrees to prevent over-browning. Remember that glass isn't suitable for high-intensity heat (like a broiler) and is prone to cracking with sudden temperature changes, so avoid transferring it directly from the fridge to a hot oven or vice versa. An added bonus is glass's smooth, semi-nonstick surface, which makes cleaning off baked-on cheese and other tough residues much easier.