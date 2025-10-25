You're Just 4 Ingredients Away From A Creamy, Savory Corn Side Dish

If you have corn of any kind, you've most likely got the makings of a sure-to-please side dish on your hands. Corn on the cob can be transformed into Mexican-style elotes, while canned corn and corn muffin mix combine in our tasty elotes-inspired casserole and frozen corn could be used in a beefy, creamy, cheesy cowboy casserole. A simpler side dish, however, takes just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, corn, and bacon.

To make creamed corn, consider frying and crumbling the bacon first, and then using some of the bacon grease to melt the cream cheese. Once you add the cream and corn (either frozen or canned), you can then stir in the bacon. You have the option to heat the dish on the stovetop, bake it in the oven, or cook it in the crockpot until it's warm, then eat it up. To transform this dish into an extra-rich version of the boring-looking but flavorful retro side known as scalloped corn, you'll only need one more ingredient: crushed dried breadcrumbs or cracker crumbs scattered over the top to add a layer of crunch.