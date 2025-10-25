You're Just 4 Ingredients Away From A Creamy, Savory Corn Side Dish
If you have corn of any kind, you've most likely got the makings of a sure-to-please side dish on your hands. Corn on the cob can be transformed into Mexican-style elotes, while canned corn and corn muffin mix combine in our tasty elotes-inspired casserole and frozen corn could be used in a beefy, creamy, cheesy cowboy casserole. A simpler side dish, however, takes just four ingredients: cream cheese, heavy cream, corn, and bacon.
To make creamed corn, consider frying and crumbling the bacon first, and then using some of the bacon grease to melt the cream cheese. Once you add the cream and corn (either frozen or canned), you can then stir in the bacon. You have the option to heat the dish on the stovetop, bake it in the oven, or cook it in the crockpot until it's warm, then eat it up. To transform this dish into an extra-rich version of the boring-looking but flavorful retro side known as scalloped corn, you'll only need one more ingredient: crushed dried breadcrumbs or cracker crumbs scattered over the top to add a layer of crunch.
How to switch up creamy bacon corn
If you're looking at the list of ingredients for this creamed corn dish and groaning, we understand — such rich dishes are not everyone's cup of tea. That's okay, since you can easily make a lighter version of the casserole with a few simple ingredient swaps. Instead of heavy cream, you could use half-and-half or even milk, while Neufchâtel can take the place of the cream cheese. The bacon, too, could be replaced with turkey bacon, diced ham, or Canadian bacon, or swapped out for sausage if fat content isn't such a concern.
You might also want to add a few more ingredients to boost the flavor. A handful of shredded cheddar or a generous sprinkling of parmesan would complement this creamed corn, as would chopped chiles or hot sauce if you want a little heat. You could also saute onions or garlic along with the bacon for some extra pungency, or bulk up the dish with noodles or vegetables such as bell peppers, mushrooms, or shredded potatoes. The addition of shredded chicken or cooked, crumbled ground beef could upgrade it from a side dish to a main course, while chopped green onions or parsley would make an attractive garnish.