12 Sit-Down Chain Restaurants Serving Up High-Quality Fish Sandwiches

Sit-down seafood restaurants can sometimes be expensive and misleading, with the cost and identification of some items not being straightforward. After all, what other type of restaurant hides what items on the menu cost behind a term like "market price," making it even harder to figure out how much you're going to pay for your ocean-based meal? And, it doesn't help that restaurants can list the same fish under different names, like labeling the Patagonian toothfish as perhaps the more palatable-sounding Chilean sea bass. Oftentimes, it's enough to make you wish for something quick and simple — like a fish sandwich.

Luckily, many sit-down restaurants — even particularly fancy ones — offer fish sandwiches, often on lunch menus. This makes sense, as fish sandwiches are a quick and simple comfort food that can be handy, especially when you might only have a short time to eat. And as it should be cooked to order with fresh ingredients, you can be reasonably sure that your sandwich is going to be somewhat better than one you might get at a fast food place. (Although, admittedly, some serve good fish sandwiches, and, there is a difference between fast food chains that serve the highest and lowest quality fish sandwiches.)

To help you figure out where you can get the best, here are some notable sit-down restaurants that offer high-quality fish sandwiches.