13 Of The Most Expensive Seafood Restaurants In The U.S.

Fine dining restaurants hold sacred spaces in American culture as places where we celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and other monumental occasions. For most of us, these aren't the kind of establishments we frequent for a quick weekday meal. These are the restaurants we daydream about while we're supposed to be working. We study the menus and plan our meals weeks before dining. The kitchen is staffed with chefs instead of cooks. These are the restaurants we don't just visit for a meal; we come for the experience, and that experience often comes with a price tag that exceeds what we spend on a normal night out.

Options are plentiful when it comes to fine dining, but perhaps nothing is as classic as seafood. While price is not alway an indicator of quality, the restaurants featured here showcase exquisitely prepared fresh seafood. Many of them offer premier ocean views. They are places to see and be seen. But, you might want to save them for a special occasion, because these are some of the most expensive seafood restaurants in the U.S.