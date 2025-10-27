Miami Is The Least Affordable U.S. City For Dining Out — Here Are 8 Great Value Places To Visit
As a hot spot for immigration from all over the world (especially Latin America), Miami brings together a unique mix of flavors and traditions that are difficult to find elsewhere. Add to that an abundance of fresh seafood and just-picked fruits and vegetables, and it's easy to see why the city's culinary scene is considered one of the best in the country. Sadly, Miami's restaurants are often overpriced and out of reach for many. A 2025 Chef's Pencil report just named the city the least affordable place to eat out in the U.S. This ranking was achieved by comparing the average price of a mid-range restaurant meal to local wages, determining the meal-to-salary ratio. A meal in Miami costs $60 on average, a price that represents 1.4% of what the average person makes in a month.
The next two most expensive cities are, unsurprisingly, New York and LA, which have respective meal-to-salary ratios of 1.3% and 1.1%. On the other side of the spectrum is Dallas, where a meal only represents 0.7% of people's salary. But while budgets are important, foodies will gravitate towards pricier cities because they also offer higher food quality and diversity.
Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom. As locals know, Miami also has a myriad of high-quality restaurants that offer great food at good prices. If you're looking for delicious bites that won't burn holes in your wallet, here are eight of the best affordable Miami restaurants where you can get a meal for under $30.
Sanguich de Miami
Sanguich de Miami is considered one of the best places in the country to get a Cuban sandwich, a quintessential Miami meal that every traveler should try. The tastefully designed yet simple sandwich shop is located in Little Havana, a lively Cuban enclave. Besides different Cuban and South Floridian sandwiches, it also serves fresh fruit milkshakes and Cuban coffee. Any sandwich will leave you full for hours, and they're all priced under $16.
Lung Yai Thai Tapas
Despite its humble facade and almost unbelievably low prices, Lung Yai is considered one of the best Thai restaurants in Miami. It's completely possible to have an entire meal at this legacy Little Havana spot for less than $15, though you can get fancy by ordering the $24 duck basil dish. The menu offers well-known favorites like pad Thai and spicy yum-yum salad as well as pork-based specialties from Northern Thailand.
Ghee Indian Kitchen
A beloved South Miami spot, Ghee is included in the city's Michelin's Bib Gourmand selection, which highlights high-quality meals at good prices. The restaurant has earned the acclaim of foodies in the city with fresh ingredients that often come from Chef Niven Patel's farm. Enjoy chutneys, curries, and creative fusion sandwiches for under $31 when you come for lunch. On the dinner menu, only two dishes are over that price.
Cleo
Located in the Art Deco Balfour Miami Beach hotel, Cleo offers an upscale yet approachable experience. The menu focuses on Mediterranean fare, with hot and cold mezze, miza dips, and kebabs mainly meant to be shared. While you'll find a juicy Wagyu beef ribeye for $80, almost everything else will be close to or under $30. Don't leave without ordering the gigantic and eye-catching baklawa tower, topped with pistachio cream and vanilla gelato.
Lil' Green House Grill
Head to historic Overtown (an often-neglected part of Miami) for Florida-style soul food, a complex cuisine that even Americans often misunderstand. At Lil' Green House Grill, you can dine on dishes like smoked BBQ ribs or smoked wings accompanied by two traditional sides for around $30. Conch fritters and seafood cakes shine beside collard greens, yams, and sweet potato pie. You'll leave with a full stomach and an (almost) full wallet.
Apocalypse BBQ
Tourists don't usually venture out to South Miami, but Apocalypse is worth the trip. This may be Miami's best American-style BBQ joint, with small-sized classics like brisket, ribs, and pulled pork available for no more than $22. You'll also find Latin influences in dishes like tacos, fried plantains, and empanadas. Everything is fresh and made to order, which justifies the long lines that always form outside of this unassuming spot, especially on weekends.
Doggi's Arepa Bar
With several locations around the Miami area, Doggi's is a trusted chain that lets you stuff your face with Venezuelan arepas for $17 and under. The menu at most locations includes burgers, sandwiches, empanadas, and a whole host of other delicious bites from the South American country. There are also several main courses, and most are under $20. To get full for just $7.50, order a loaded hot dog.
Blozzom Pizza
Skip the white tablecloth Italian restaurants in favor of this Roman food street experience that will rock your taste buds. Most people go for the pizzas by the slice, which start at just $6. But if you need more substance, Blozzom Pizza also has several pasta choices for under $19. Add a salad and dessert, and you'll get a full meal at a reasonable price right in the middle of Miami Beach.