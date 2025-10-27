Miami Is The Least Affordable U.S. City For Dining Out — Here Are 8 Great Value Places To Visit

As a hot spot for immigration from all over the world (especially Latin America), Miami brings together a unique mix of flavors and traditions that are difficult to find elsewhere. Add to that an abundance of fresh seafood and just-picked fruits and vegetables, and it's easy to see why the city's culinary scene is considered one of the best in the country. Sadly, Miami's restaurants are often overpriced and out of reach for many. A 2025 Chef's Pencil report just named the city the least affordable place to eat out in the U.S. This ranking was achieved by comparing the average price of a mid-range restaurant meal to local wages, determining the meal-to-salary ratio. A meal in Miami costs $60 on average, a price that represents 1.4% of what the average person makes in a month.

The next two most expensive cities are, unsurprisingly, New York and LA, which have respective meal-to-salary ratios of 1.3% and 1.1%. On the other side of the spectrum is Dallas, where a meal only represents 0.7% of people's salary. But while budgets are important, foodies will gravitate towards pricier cities because they also offer higher food quality and diversity.

Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom. As locals know, Miami also has a myriad of high-quality restaurants that offer great food at good prices. If you're looking for delicious bites that won't burn holes in your wallet, here are eight of the best affordable Miami restaurants where you can get a meal for under $30.