The Absolute Best Cuban Sandwiches Across America

The Cuban sandwich, or sandwich Cubano, offers a vibrant fusion of flavors that brings together the smoky notes of roasted pork, the mild sweetness of ham, the gooeyness of melted cheese, and the zesty tang of pickles and mustard. The handheld also marries elements of both Cuban and American culinary traditions.
While Tampa and Miami often try to take the credit for inventing the Cubano, the beginnings of this popular sandwich are rooted in Havana, Cuba. More specifically, the handheld pays homage to Cuban "sandwich mixto," which combines roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickles, and mustard. The idea for the Cuban sandwich arrived in the U.S. with Cuban immigrants in the late 1800s and early 1900s, many of whom settled in Ybor City to work at cigar factories.
Today, the Cuban sandwich is a beloved menu item not just in Florida but across the U.S., representing the essence of Cuban food and culture. However, since not all Cubanos are created equal, it pays to seek out the cream of the crop. Luckily, we did the research for you. We spent hours poring over menus and scouring online reviews to bring you a list of the best spots to enjoy a Cuban sandwich. To learn more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.
The Columbia, multiple locations in Florida
The Columbia is steeped in history. Originally opening as the Columbia Saloon in 1903 with the help of Spanish-Cuban immigrant Casimiro Hernandez, Sr., it changed its name to the Columbia Restaurant in 1905. Today, the original establishment takes up an entire block in Ybor City, Tampa, and holds the title of the oldest restaurant in Florida. The Columbia also boasts six other locations across Florida.
Serving traditional Spanish and Cuban cuisine, The Columbia features iconic dishes such as paella, gazpacho, croquettes, and flaky empanadas. The restaurant also excels in the sandwich department with offerings such as Mojo Chicken Sandwich, Palomilla Steak Sandwich, and The Original Cuban Sandwich. The Cubano still follows Hernandez's 1915 recipe, which features Spanish ham, Genoa salami, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard, all served on Cuban bread from La Segunda Central Bakery.
The Cuban sandwich at The Columbia is more than a meal — it's an experience rooted in history, as highlighted by several diners. One patron remarks, "Visit for the Cuban sandwich since that's their claim to fame. Take it to go, but ask to walk around the restaurant while waiting for your order. This is the best way to experience history without paying the high price of dining here." Another patron notes, "Run don't walk to this establishment."
La Segunda Central Bakery, multiple locations in Florida
The story of La Segunda Central Bakery dates back to 1915, when Juan Moré introduced the U.S. to Cuban bread after serving in the Spanish-American War in Cuba. Today, La Segunda produces around 80% of the Cuban bread distributed in the U.S. This equates to approximately 18,000 loaves per day. La Segunda's bread is still made using a traditional recipe that calls for a fresh palmetto leaf to be placed at the center of each loaf — the addition is said to keep in moisture and give the bread its signature split. Every loaf is hand-placed into the hearth and baked for 45 minutes.
It's exactly this bread that's used to make La Segunda's famous Cuban sandwich, which also comes with Genoa salami, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and a special sauce. This combination of ingredients is clearly a winner, as attested to by the bakery's customers. A case in point is one reviewer who says: "Can I just say WOW! GO! The Cuban sandwich is sharable size and absolutely DELICIOUS!" Another customer agrees, noting, "Excellent Cuban sandwich. Large and plenty [of] meat. Can't wait to go back."
Social Cafe, San Francisco, California
With the tagline, "A taste of Cuba in SF," Social Cafe aims to create a comfortable space where people can connect over coffee, pastries, and sandwiches. The cafe's inviting ambiance is complemented by its simple menu of Cuban flavors. Some of Social Life's Cuba-inspired pastries include meat pika pastry filled with the cafe's special spicy pika sauce, guava pastry, and ham croquettes. The cafe also serves a range of sandwiches, including the Cubano — a mix of roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard nestled in between two slices of freshly-baked Cuban bread.
Social Cafe's Cuban sandwich is so good, it has literally stopped people in their tracks, as exemplified by one diner. "I went outside, started walking, took a bite, and stopped walking. [...] It seems that I just hadn't had a proper Cubano before. Looking at other reviews, plenty of high marks come from people with Cuban families who say this place nails it, so guess this is the real thing."
Cochon Butcher, New Orleans, Louisiana
When looking for fresh meat, you can't do better than going directly to the source. This is precisely what sets Cochon Butcher in New Orleans apart. The restaurant and butcher shop makes all of its cured meats and sausages in-house. In fact, the butcher shop produces around 2,000 pounds of protein each week, both to sell on the premises and at Link Restaurant Group sister restaurants. But the passion for quality doesn't stop there — the establishment also makes its own jams, pickles, mustards, and sauces. Additionally, the bread is prepared at Cochon's sister restaurant, La Boulangerie.
Aside from small plates and charcuterie plates, Cochon Butcher features expertly crafted sandwiches, each one showcasing its house-made produce. Diners can opt for smoked turkey, Moroccan spiced lamb, BBQ pork, and the Cubano. Filled with smoked pork, ham, and cheese, the sandwich has received its fair share of praise from hungry diners. One patron says that Cochon's food was so good, they went there twice in one week, adding, "We [...] loved the Cubano sandwich — which was devoured so quickly that we didn't even get a photo of it." Several other satisfied reviewers have called the sandwich flavorful, delicious, and perfection.
Cafe Habana, multiple locations
Unlike many other Cuban-inspired chains, which are regional, Cafe Habana has expanded its reach not just beyond one state, but also outside the U.S. Originally established in New York City's Nolita neighborhood in 1998, Cafe Habana can now also be found in Malibu and Tokyo.
Cafe Habana serves an array of Cuban and Mexican dishes, including classics like tacos, burritos, and salads. When it comes to sandwiches, diners have a choice of four options: grilled chicken, chicken diablo, avocado and cheese, and the Cubano. The Cuba-inspired menu item features ham, citrus-marinated roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayonnaise.
While some diners complain that the Cubano at Cafe Habana may be a little pricey, for many, the menu item's flavor and quality justify the expense. For instance, one diner recommends the handheld, saying, "The meat was so juicy. The au jus came out of the sandwich with each bite. The sandwich was meaty and savory." Another reviewer also says that the sandwich didn't disappoint, elaborating, "It was as good as everyone says it is."
Sanguich de Miami, multiple locations in Florida
Sanguich de Miami has come a long way since opening as a shipping container eatery in the city's Little Havana neighborhood in 2017. Not only has the original Sanguich transformed into a brick-and-mortar location, but the restaurant also has three other Florida restaurants and a fourth one in the works. There's a great reason for the chain's expansion — a line-up of artisanal Cuban sandwiches. Sanguich has been awarded the designation of Bib Gourmand from Michelin for the last three years, standing testament to the restaurant's ability to deliver high quality food.
With just six scratch-made options, the menu at Sanguich de Miami is crafted with attention to detail. Nevertheless, the chain's undisputed shining star is the Cubano sandwich, which is made with pork marinated for an entire week in garlic and spices, as well as cured ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard.
Sanguich de Miami's Cuban sandwich has been a hit with diners. In fact, many say that it's the best Cuban sandwich they have ever tasted, as exemplified by one customer who comments: "We had the best Cuban sandwich, crispy bread with fresh cold cuts and an amazing sauce." Another reviewer calls the sandwich "incredible," adding, "The best Cuban sandwich in Miami! Lines are long so expect a wait."
West Tampa Sandwich Shop, Tampa, Florida
The West Tampa Sandwich Shop gained popularity after a visit from Barack Obama in 2012. During his stop, the former president enjoyed a Cuban sandwich with honeyed bread. The menu item can still be ordered at the restaurant — simply ask for the Honey Cuban "Obama Sandwich." For those without a sweet tooth, West Tampa also offers the savory version of the handheld with ham, pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo.
Kate Bernot from The Takeout has given West Tampa's Cuban Sandwich her seal of approval, going as far as declaring it the best sandwich she's ever eaten. Bernot says that the handheld is bold and full of flavor, balancing the savory richness of the meat with the zesty notes of the condiments. Another happy diner also praises the menu item, saying, "It was the best! The bread was nice and toasty and was warm all the way thru. [...] That Cuban sandwich was out of this world! Give it a try! You won't be disappointed."
Porto's Bakery & Café, multiple locations in California
Founded by a Cuban immigrant, Rosa Porto, in 1976, Porto's Bakery & Café is the quintessential American success story. Known for its Cuban-inspired pastries and cakes, the cafe has grown from humble beginnings to six locations in California. One of the cafe's "guest favorites" is the Cubano. The handheld pairs the cafe's slow-roasted pork with sweet roasted ham, Swiss cheese, and a Cuban roll. The sandwich is then topped with a Cuban dressing made with mayo, mustard, and seasoning before being pressed until melty on the inside and crispy on the outside.
The Cubano sandwich at Porto's has garnered glowing reviews from customers. One diner calls the menu item "a must," adding, "Yum, my mouth is watering just thinking about it. I should've ordered an extra one for later. It's very hearty and keeps me satisfied." Another reviewer waxes lyrical about the sandwich, saying, "This was the best Cubano sandwich we have ever had. The Cuban roll combined with all the ingredients was like a tidal wave of goodness crashing through your lips."
Cafecito, multiple locations in Chicago
For a cozy nook, Cafecito has a surprisingly large menu. From specialty salads and vegan dishes to soups and platters, there's something here to suit every palate and mood. The cafe's sandwich menu is no exception. Cafecito serves around 25 different handhelds, including Latin favorites like Chimichurri, Ropa Vieja, and Pollo Chipotle. Nevertheless, the star of the show might just be the cafe's Cubano. Staying true to tradition, the sandwich comes layered with mojo-marinated roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, and pickles.
Cafecito's Cuban sandwich is a fan favorite, garnering rave reviews online. One patron calls the sandwich the best Cubano they have ever tried, noting, "The Cubano has exquisitely tender and juicy pork with a delicious tasting marinade paired with ham, pickles, provolone, and mustard all on perfectly toasted bread." Another diner agrees, saying, "It was sooo yummy! [...] So far I'm loving this place and I would come back just for the Cubano alone." In addition, several other happy customers have described the Cubano as delicious, good stuff, and satisfying.
Olé Tampa Cubans, multiple locations in Florida
The Olé Tampa Cubans might just be the only restaurant out there that gives diners a choice of Cubano styles: Traditional Cuban, American Cuban, Honey Cuban, and Spicy Cuban. Ideal for purists, the Traditional Cuban comes with slow-roasted garlic pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. The American Cuban throws lettuce, tomato, and a house sauce into the mix, while the Honey Cuban features a honey butter and honey sauce finish. Meanwhile, the Spicy Cuban comes dressed in a spicy braised garlic tomato sauce.
The Cuban sandwich at the Olé Tampa Cubans receives consistent praise from diners. A case in point is one satisfied reviewer who says: "The Cuban is one of the best I've had and I've had Tampa Cubans for years! This place does it right! [...] You can have it pressed — the only way to my thinking — or not! This is a wonderful surprise and we will all return — many times!" Another customer echoes this sentiment, saying, "When coming here we typically get just a Cuban sandwich. Due to the size we just get one and split it. They are always good."
Made in Havana, Los Angeles, California
Started by a husband and wife team with roots in Cuba, Made in Havana embodies the flavors, colors, and textures of the Caribbean and Cuba. In fact, the duo has been so successful that they recently relocated the restaurant to larger premises where they will be able to serve even more diners. "My current concept is very small, almost ghost kitchen style. I decided to change a bit and make the new spot into more of a cafe. In addition to outdoor seating, we'll also have indoor seating," Made in Havana's owner, Noel Toledo, told WNLA in an interview at the time.
Composed of roasted pulled pork, Black Forest ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and home-made yellow mustard, the Cuban sandwich at Made in Havana is both authentic and hearty. And this is precisely why reviewers so frequently recommend it. For instance, one impressed diner says: "Coming from Tampa, Florida (home of the Cuban sandwich) I know a good Cuban... and between my time in Portland and LA and along the west coast it's rare to find a good and authentic tasting one. Well, look no further than Made in Havana. Easily one of the best damn Cuban sandwiches I've had in a reallllly long time." Another diner is also partial to the menu item, saying, "Had an amazing authentic Cuban sandwich!! I loved it!! I'd totally go back!!"
Earl of Sandwich, multiple locations
Founded by the descendants of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who invented the humble handheld in 1762, the Earl of Sandwich continues the family legacy. According to lore, Montagu was too engrossed in a game of cards to step away from the table for a meal. To satiate his hunger, he requested some roast beef between two portions of bread that could be eaten without utensils — this the moment the sandwich was born. Today, the Earl of Sandwich — the restaurant rather than the man — has around 30 locations in the U.S., feeding hungry diners with a range of gourmet sandwiches.
The Cuban appeared on the chain's menu as a limited offering in 2021. Three years later, the handheld is still a staple at the restaurant, and for a good reason. Filled with carnitas, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard sauce, the Cuban has been given the green light by customers. One diner aptly calls the handheld a "sandwich worthy of royalty," elaborating, "The meat was flavorful, and the bread was thick, chewy, and crispy. There was just the right amount of mustard for additional flavor." Another diner also praises the sandwich, saying, "The flavors were perfectly balanced unlike some places who use too much dressing, meat, or cheese. Here it is perfect and tastes amazing!"
Padrino's, multiple locations in Florida
Padrino's story dates back to 1976 when the Padrino family opened their first restaurant in the U.S. after immigrating from Cuba. The Miami eatery was built upon the recipes of the family matriarch, Candida Rosa. Today, the third generation of the Padrino family operates the chain's five restaurants in Florida. And Padrino's still serves abuela Rosa's recipes, including ropa vieja, pollo asado, and arroz relleno.
While the Cubano isn't one of grandma Rosa's original creations, the menu item has been a hit with customers. One diner is clearly impressed with the sandwich, saying, "[I] never order the same thing while on holiday, but alas I ordered the Cubano both times. Had eaten a couple of Cubanos before this — one was very good — and this was exactly what I thought it should be." Another customer also praises the menu item, saying, "SOOOO good, we were craving a Cubano sandwich and this place really was above and beyond delicious."
Methodology
There's nothing not to like about the Cuban sandwich. Whether you are looking for a quick snack or a more substantial meal, the handheld is both filling and packed with flavor.
However, as with every other menu item, Cuban sandwiches can vary widely in quality, with some just not hitting the mark. To save you a lot of legwork and potential disappointment, we have scoured the most remote corners of the internet to compile a definitive list of the best Cuban sandwiches in America. Our research took into account a number of factors, including each establishment's reputation, the handheld's ingredients, and — most importantly — customer feedback on reputable platforms such as TripAdvisor and Yelp.