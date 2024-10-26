The Absolute Best Cuban Sandwiches Across America

The Cuban sandwich, or sandwich Cubano, offers a vibrant fusion of flavors that brings together the smoky notes of roasted pork, the mild sweetness of ham, the gooeyness of melted cheese, and the zesty tang of pickles and mustard. The handheld also marries elements of both Cuban and American culinary traditions.

While Tampa and Miami often try to take the credit for inventing the Cubano, the beginnings of this popular sandwich are rooted in Havana, Cuba. More specifically, the handheld pays homage to Cuban "sandwich mixto," which combines roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickles, and mustard. The idea for the Cuban sandwich arrived in the U.S. with Cuban immigrants in the late 1800s and early 1900s, many of whom settled in Ybor City to work at cigar factories.

Today, the Cuban sandwich is a beloved menu item not just in Florida but across the U.S., representing the essence of Cuban food and culture. However, since not all Cubanos are created equal, it pays to seek out the cream of the crop. Luckily, we did the research for you. We spent hours poring over menus and scouring online reviews to bring you a list of the best spots to enjoy a Cuban sandwich. To learn more about our selection process, take a look at the methodology section at the end of this article.