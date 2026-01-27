The First Restaurant To Serve Clam Chowder Was This Boston Staple

Clam chowder may not be to everyone's tastes — to quote "," some see it as "hot ocean milk with dead animal croutons" — but if you're in the right mindset, nothing hits quite like it. It's creamy, rich, and nourishing, whether you eat a bowl as is or crumble some oyster crackers over top. But where did this delicious dish come from, and what restaurant had the bright idea of serving it first? While clam chowder has existed for quite some time, the first restaurant to serve it was the Union Oyster House in — where else? — Boston, Massachusetts.

The oldest continually operating restaurant in America, the Union Oyster House was and has become a favorite of everybody from Massachusetts native John F. Kennedy to Julia Child, who has a plaque on the restaurant's wall. , just ten years after the restaurant opened, clam chowder was reported as one of its menu items, and it's been there ever since. So, if you can't make like legendary politician Daniel Webster and (which he did pretty often), why not enjoy a nice bowl of clam chowder?