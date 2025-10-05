The Chicago Hotel Where You Can Taste The First Brownie Recipe Ever Invented

A surprising number of dishes you come across every day were invented in the inns and hotels of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Chocolate chip cookies, for instance, hail from Massachusetts' Toll House Inn (in what was often reputed to be dumb luck, although it was no such thing). Parker House rolls were also first baked in a Massachusetts hotel — although you don't get any points for guessing which one. (Boston's Parker House was also the birthplace of the Boston Cream Pie, an enduring lesson in perfectionism.) And not only were brownies invented in a Chicago hotel, you can go there right now and taste the original recipe. (Well, pending transportation, anyway.)

The humble brownie started life in the kitchen of the Palmer House Hotel, a legendary establishment built by Potter Palmer as a wedding gift to his new wife, Bertha. (They were the kind of rich where you could give someone a hotel as a wedding present.) After it was burned down by the cataclysmic Chicago Fire, the hotel was rebuilt and reopened in 1875, and primed to host a ton of people for the World's Fair in 1893. Bertha asked the hotel chefs to devise a dessert that was dense and decadent, yet could also be conveniently transported for her meetings with fellow rich women on the World's Fair board. Thus was the brownie born, although it wouldn't get its name until a few years later. Origin stories vary, but one frequently cited source for the name is a recipe for "Bangor Brownies," which ran in the Boston Globe in 1905.