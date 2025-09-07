The Aldi Brownie Mix That Gives Ghiradelli A Run For Its Money

Aldi has built its reputation on dupes of name brand food items, and some are better than the original (and some are worse). However, few dupes are as convincing as its Specially Selected Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix. Priced at just $2.59, it's less than half the cost of Ghirardelli's boxed mix, yet in a side-by-side comparison, they're almost indistinguishable. Both boxes call for the same add-ins and follow the same baking instructions, right down to the pan size. The one noticeable distinction? Aldi opts for natural flavoring, while Ghirardelli relies on artificial.

That difference disappears once baked. In a blind taste test, the Aldi batch came out slightly fudgier, while the Ghirardelli leaned a little fluffier — and no one could confidently tell which was which. Either way, both turned out rich, chocolatey, and far superior to the forgettable store-brand mixes most of us grew up with. Suddenly, a humble mix becomes bakery-worthy. And Aldi just happens to package that upgrade for you.