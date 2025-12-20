The Boston Seafood Restaurant Julia Child Visited So Often She Had A Plaque On Its Wall

It's funny imagining Julia Child going out to eat; it's like imagining Amelia Earhart flying on Spirit Airlines. We're talking about the woman who brought the art of French cooking to American housewives with her cookbooks and public access television shows, after all. But we suppose cooking every night gets tiring after a while, and Child certainly wasn't above patronizing other practitioners of the culinary arts, whether they be the griddle masters at her beloved In-and-Out or the cooks at her favorite seafood restaurant, the Union Oyster House.

Back in the 1950s and the 1960s, when Child lived in Boston, she would frequent the venerable seafood institution and enjoy a lobster or some oysters. The restaurant has hosted many famous people over its two hundred years in business, ranging from presidents like Franklin Delano Roosevelt (and, naturally, native son of Massachusetts John F. Kennedy) to actors like Paul Newman and Meryl Streep. But Child's patronage was clearly important to the Union Oyster House as the restaurant still has a plaque of Child up on the wall and was even featured in "Julia," an HBO series about the late chef's life.