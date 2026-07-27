13 Seafood Chains With Huge Portions And Quality To Match In 2026

Finding good seafood can be a little tricky. After all, you really want to avoid bad seafood — not just for the taste, but for all the "stomach troubles" that can come with it. So, on the one hand, you want to make sure that wherever you eat is providing fresh, properly cooked seafood that you can enjoy. But on the other hand, sometimes, you just want to cram as much tasty fried fish into your mouth as possible while you turn into a Homer-Simpson-style remorseless eating machine.

In some restaurants, you're guaranteed portions of seafood so large that they make coming up for air feel difficult. After all, when was the last time you stopped at just the one shrimp? So, we've scoured the country to come up with 13 seafood restaurants that will let you get your fill, without leaving a bad taste in your mouth (or something worse in your belly). If any of them don't have locations in your area, you may also want to check out the best seafood restaurants in every state.