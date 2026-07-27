13 Seafood Chains With Huge Portions And Quality To Match In 2026
Finding good seafood can be a little tricky. After all, you really want to avoid bad seafood — not just for the taste, but for all the "stomach troubles" that can come with it. So, on the one hand, you want to make sure that wherever you eat is providing fresh, properly cooked seafood that you can enjoy. But on the other hand, sometimes, you just want to cram as much tasty fried fish into your mouth as possible while you turn into a Homer-Simpson-style remorseless eating machine.
In some restaurants, you're guaranteed portions of seafood so large that they make coming up for air feel difficult. After all, when was the last time you stopped at just the one shrimp? So, we've scoured the country to come up with 13 seafood restaurants that will let you get your fill, without leaving a bad taste in your mouth (or something worse in your belly). If any of them don't have locations in your area, you may also want to check out the best seafood restaurants in every state.
1. Skippers Seafood & Chowder House
The Pacific Northwest is one of the best areas in the U.S. for seafood, with easy access to delicious West Coast marine life like Dungeness crab, salmon, and pink shrimp. While Skippers Seafood & Chowder House may not offer the fanciest fish shop in the area, it does offer huge helpings of wild Alaskan pollock, clam strips, and shrimp, often paired with a tasty (and hefty) portion of fries.
The chain used to be much bigger, and at one point was the fourth-largest U.S. seafood chain, before it declared bankruptcy in 2007. However, some of the locations survived, and there are currently three full flagship locations still open in Washington, along with dozens more grab-and-go locations in Washington, Oregon, California, and Idaho.
Online reviews emphasize the chain's quality and generous portions, with one recently writing on Yelp, "The food was fresh, flavorful, and cooked perfectly, with generous portions that were well worth it." Customers claim that the fish is moist, and the clam chowder is particularly delicious. And if you're really looking to stuff yourself, it also features an "all you can eat" portion of the menu, featuring fried fish, clams, and chip options.
2. JJ Fish and Chicken
While you're always looking for quality seafood (if not, you're in trouble), you might not always be looking for expensive seafood. That's why we're including some fast food seafood chains on this list. Sometimes you just want something quick, filling, and cheap enough that you can devour as much as you want, without compromising on flavor — which is where JJ Fish and Chicken comes in.
The chain offers a wide range of fried fish dishes, including catfish, perch, and red snapper, along with other seafood fare like jambalaya and seafood gumbo. If you're really looking to feed a big party, they even offer a 21-piece serving of catfish for just over $65, which drops the price to around $3 per fillet!
Customers are enthusiastic about their love of JJ Fish and Chicken. As one user wrote on Yelp, "Good, hot food! ... the portions are good, the food tastes amazing." Fans claim that the fish tastes fresh, the portions are generous, and its dishes don't feel too heavy. It should be relatively easy to find your nearest JJ Fish and Chicken. While the chain was once a regional Chicago spot, it has since also expanded to California — although that's still not enough to make it one of the fastest-growing seafood chains in the U.S.
3. Mambo Seafood
This Texas-based restaurant chain offers a menu full of Latin-inspired seafood dishes. Its best-known offering is its mambo rice, a fried-rice dish that can be mixed with shrimp, pork, or chicken. But it also offers a variety of seafood boils, lobster dishes, and parrilladas, an Argentinian platter of grilled meat, seafood, and vegetables similar to a fajita.
If you're looking to fill yourself up, you can do that on the Mambo Rice alone, as it offers it as a main dish that's definitely big enough to share. Larger items on the menu also include its family packs that serve between 10 and 14 people, offering a mix of fried shrimp, grilled tilapia fillets, French fries, buns, and — of course — Mambo Rice.
Customers are consistently impressed with the quality. While the Mambo Rice gets the most buzz, diners also have good things to say about the empanadas and shrimp. As one fan summarized on Yelp: "I got the original bacon wrapped shrimp with double rice oh my goodness it's so good. All the shrimp dishes are good and the devil rice is to die for I would recommend this place."
4. Black Bear Diner
Now, Black Bear Diner — a diner chain across 14 states — may not appear to be your traditional seafood restaurant, as its menu is largely focused on breakfast offerings, with a wide range of omelets and other two-egg scrambles. (And yeah, those tend to be big, as it proudly touts its "bear-sized portions.") But we're putting it on this list because of eight simple words: "all-you-can-eat Friday Night Fish Fry."
Yep, it offers an unlimited hand-breaded fish fry that features pollock fillets served with French fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, and homemade tartar sauce. And there are plenty of online reviews praising this bounty of lightly breaded fish. One customer wrote on Yelp: "Sometimes in your life you want Fish n' Chips and I've found that one of the best places for this is Black Bear Diner ... I've never been disappointed in the quality of the fish on those Fridays I go, especially after it updated the breading to be a more seasoned and crunchy variety."
Chances are, that array would be enough to satisfy even the hungriest patron. But if you're still craving a non-stop supply of fish, you might want to check out the best all-you-can-eat seafood buffets in the U.S. right now.
5. Ivar's Seafood Bar
This one's another Pacific Northwest seafood chain, although it runs a little fancier than Skippers. It was named for Ivar Haglund, who opened Seattle's first aquarium on Pier 54 in 1938. He soon started offering customers red clam chowder and fish n' chips, which grew into his first restaurant. And from those humble beginnings, the chain has grown to include 18 fast casual seafood bars and three full-service restaurants.
The menus still offer clam chowder and fish n' chips, along with other offerings such as prawns, clams, and scallops. It gets plenty of positive reviews for its fresh-tasting, juicy fish and portion sizes. One Yelp reviewer wrote, "The food was SO good. I got the jumbo prawns and chips and chowder. All wonderful."
But the biggest item on the menu is its Full Boat special: a platter that boasts 10 pieces of true cod, served with fries, coleslaw, and chowder. Now, whether that name is meant to convey that it's enough food to fill a boat, or that you'll be as "full as a boat," I'm not sure. But you have to admit that it's a lot of food, either way.
6. The Angry Crab Shack
If you've never had a seafood boil, it's a delicious one-pot dish that simmers a range of sea creatures along with potatoes and corn, typically flavoring it with a mix of Cajun spices like garlic, paprika, bay leaves, and cayenne pepper. It's also the specialty of the Angry Crab Shack, a chain across six states that lets customers customize their boils with ingredients like head-on shrimp, lobster, mussels, or Dungeness crab.
Customers have been known to praise the chain's quality seafood, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "The seafood was fresh, flavorful, and cooked perfectly!" They also mentioned the chain's hefty portions — a frequent highlight for customers, who also really love the crab legs.
If you're looking for extra-large portions, you should check out the chain's Neighborhood Block Party, a huge party boil that includes a whole lobster and Dungeness crab, along with a pound each of king crab, snow crab, head-off shrimp, and blue mussels, plus two lobster tails, corn, red potatoes, and sausage. (Typing that description made me both hungry and tired.) As one customer who ordered the Neighborhood Block Party seafood boil raved on Yelp, "Growing up with a mom from New Orleans and spending summers there, I know good seafood, and this absolutely delivered. The flavors were bold, perfectly seasoned, and every bite was delicious." If that description has made you crave a seafood boil of your own, you can find some amazing recipes and instructions online, including the biggest mistake you can make when making a seafood boil.
7. Luke's Lobster
This family-owned business offers — you guessed it — lobsters, and plenty of them! Luke's Lobster best known for its take on the classic lobster roll, which features large chunks of lobster mixed with mayo, lemon butter, and seasonings, placed on a buttered bun. But there are plenty of other variations, including a crab roll (with Jonah crab) and a shrimp roll (featuring wild-caught North Atlantic shrimp). Of course, they also offer some other New England seafood staples, including clam chowder and lobster bisque.
While it started as a shack in New York City, the chain has grown to more than 25 locations across the U.S., and more overseas. Customer reviews praise the quality, with one Yelp user writing, "Food was amazingly yummy and they have a great selection of soda. A little pricey but isn't all good seafood?" The truffle butter receives a lot of attention, as does that famous lobster roll, which customers describe as juicy, fresh, and among the best out there.
The generous portions also get some attention, with reviewers claiming that while the chain is on the pricier side, you get plenty of bang for your buck. If you want to feel better about these prices, you might want to compare them to shocking prices you'll find in 13 of the most expensive seafood restaurants in the US.
8. Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
If you want your seafood with some spice, you'll want to check out this French Quarter-inspired restaurant. The menu at Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen features a range of Cajun and Creole-inspired dishes, including shrimp etouffee, blackened catfish, and fried crawfish.
The seafood receives glowing reviews from customers, who claim that it's well-seasoned, fresh, and cooked to perfection. As a bonus, it also comes in large servings. According to one Yelp review, "Portions were huge ... If you love seafood and Cajun flavors, add this to your must-try list!" If you're looking to really stuff yourself (and several of your friends), you can order the Pappadeaux Platter, a huge assortment of fried shrimp, oysters, catfish, crawfish, stuffed crab, and more. If you're hungry but not quite that hungry, plenty of diners have also detailed the quality (and size) of the smaller seafood platter. One Yelp reviewer — who also singled out the seafood-heavy Pasta Mardi Gras as a highlight — wrote, "The seafood platter was able to serve for two and very flavorful. Looking forward to going back."
9. Legal Sea Foods
If you're curious about the name (after all, isn't most seafood "legal"?), it's because the father of Legal Sea Foods' founder used to run a store in Cambridge, Massachusetts, named Legal Cash Market, which allowed customers to redeem government-issued cash stamps. So, when George Berkowitz opened a fish market next door in 1950, he kept the "legal" part of the name.
Back then, a haddock dinner would cost you only $0.89. These days, Legal Sea Foods is a little fancier and pricier, with a menu that features their signature crab cakes, made with lump crab and served with mustard sauce, and a wide range of grilled fish, including Norwegian salmon, Colombian rainbow trout, and Icelandic cod loin. While it has struggled financially over the last few years, it's recently become one of several struggling seafood chains that are making waves again.
Reviews are positive about the quality of its dishes. For example, one Yelp review reads, "Legal Sea Foods may not be the cheapest seafood restaurant around, but it's dependable, consistently delivers fresh seafood, and is a place I'd happily return to when I'm craving a quality seafood meal." The chain also gets online props for its ambiance and portion sizes. As one fan wrote on Tripadvisor, "Every dish was fresh, flavorful, and beautifully prepared with generous portions. You can tell they truly care about quality."
10. Joe's Crab Shack
This casual-dining seafood chain has 13 locations across seven states. And as you might have guessed from its name, it specializes in crab dishes, offering a mix of snow crab, queen crab, and Dungeness crab in big shareable portions of boils and crabcakes. But it also offers other seafood options with items like dynamite shrimp mac and cheese, and Creole honey-glazed salmon.
We also have to mention its gigantic East Coast Platter, which includes crab cakes, bacon-wrapped shrimp filled with seafood stuffing, cheese and jalapeños, topped with lemon butter, fried fish fillet, popcorn shrimp with fries and coleslaw.
Diners have praised the good quality dishes and the large portions at length, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "I ordered a snow crab boil dish with sausage, potatoes and corn. I shared my crab with both of my kids on top of its meals and still managed to eat so much that I felt like I was going to burst lol I still had food leftover after that." Judging by the reviews, the snow crab is a particular favorite.
11. California Fish Grill
This fast-casual fish joint offers a wide range of bowls, tacos, and salads featuring grilled fish and shrimp. If you're looking to get some extra protein, you might want to try California Fish Grill's protein bowls, which feature healthy portions of grilled shrimp or salmon served on a salad or rice.
The most impressive offering has to be its Everything Protein Bowl, which features a mix of Cajun shrimp, salmon, swai, and grilled chicken and gives you a whopping 56 grams of protein. It consistently impresses customers, with one Yelp reviewer writing, "It was packed with protein and seasoned perfectly — super satisfying without feeling heavy."
Other dishes also impress, with customers noting that the food at California Fish Grill is juicy and fresh. One sentiment that keeps popping up in reviews is that the food is filling, but not too heavy. Or as one Yelper put it, "It's a great place when you want something satisfying but not overly heavy."
12. Cousins Maine Lobster
It's hard to find something more New England than freshly cooked lobster. And that's the appeal of Cousins Maine Lobster, which started as a Los Angeles food truck selling authentic Maine lobster, and eventually grew into a fleet of trucks and brick-and-mortar stores across the country. Today, it's known for generous servings of lobster in dishes like lobster grilled cheese, tacos, and even lobster tots, which is exactly what it sounds like: A huge helping of tater tots with Maine lobster tail and drawn butter.
There are plenty of positive reviews about the amount of lobster customers receive. While one reviewer admitted on Yelp that the roll itself is quite small, Cousins Maine Lobster "make[s] up for it by giving you huge chunks of lobster in the lobster roll," which is also very filling. Customers also enjoy the lobster bisque and claim that the lobster always tastes fresh.
13. San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant
Want to eat seafood from a place with multiple world records? Then you might want to try one of the locations of the San Pedro Fish Market and Restaurant, located in Southern California. It's a small chain that's known for its large portions, particularly its World Famous Shrimp Tray, loaded with shrimp, potatoes, onions, peppers, and tomatoes, all coated in its famous seafood seasoning and served with a delicious loaf of garlic bread.
Reviews of the place praise its quality and portion size, with one customer who ordered one of their seafood trays writing on Yelp that "every bite was flavorful, fresh, and cooked beautifully." Elsewhere on the menu, visitors also add that the salmon is tender and the seafood in general tastes fresh.
Oh, and those world records? They were set during the Port of Los Angeles' annual lobster festival, where the market has peddled so much lobster meat that they've snagged records for the most seafood prepared at an outdoor event, the most lobsters cooked at the same time in one cooker, the most lobsters served in eight hours (over 9,000), and the largest serving of lobster. So, yeah. It definitely knows something about serving huge portions.
14. Methodology
To compile our ranking, we did a thorough search of online reviews on websites such as Yelp, Tripadvisor, and Google Reviews. While no restaurant has unanimously positive reviews, we weighed comments on their portion size and quality of presentation and ingredients to identify those with a strong positive trend.