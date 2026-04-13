12 Best All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffets In The US Right Now
From buttery crab to refreshing nigiri, seafood has a unique appeal that satisfies like no other food can. With the most expensive seafood restaurants in the U.S. costing patrons a pretty penny, it makes sense that fans of fresh fish might try to get a good deal when they can. All-you-can-eat seafood buffets offer visitors the perfect opportunity to satisfy both their hankering for some delicious seafood and their appetite.
With tons of options to choose from, buffets allow patrons to try dishes they've never had before while also filling up on familiar favorites. These all-you-can-eat seafood buffets across the country are known as some of the best in the U.S., and some serve jaw-dropping views along with dishes fresh from the sea. With more options than you can count, and quality like no other, these buffets all offer patrons a chance to indulge in seafood to their fullest capacity. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants where stuffing your gills is encouraged. Careful, you might get hooked.
1. The Nordic - Charlestown, Rhode Island
If you are looking for an all-you-can-eat experience that offers more than just good food options, look no further than The Nordic based in Charleston, Rhode Island. Not only does this family-owned buffet offer guests an extensive array of high-end food choices, but it also has an atmosphere that enhances the dining experience.
At $145 a person, the price tag may be intimidating. But according to online reviews, it's worth it. From lobster and snow crab legs to smoked salmon and stuffed sole, the buffet gives guests an array of seafood to choose from. And although The Nordic offers great seafood choices, you don't have to limit yourself to just fish. (It is, after all, all-you-can-eat.) The buffet also serves prime rib, filet mignon, and plenty of sides that pair perfectly with whatever seafood or meat you decide on.
Meanwhile, The Nordic ensures an elevated dining experience that goes beyond food. Its location on Pasquiset Pond allows it to feature spectacular views along with fire pits, landscaped grounds, lawn games, and live animals. Guests are encouraged to spend some extra time before or after their meal to enjoy the restaurant's amenities, which may even include seasonal live music. If you are looking for a full, first-class dining experience, it can't get much better than The Nordic. Note that the restaurant reopens for spring in April 2026, and it does enforce a dress code.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813
2. Salty's on Alki Beach - Seattle, Washington
Alongside the cold, blue water of Puget Sound sits a seafood buffet with a unique perk. What sets Salty's on Alki Beach in Seattle apart from other seafood buffets isn't its food selection, though that is top-notch, but rather its view. Rated one of USA Today's 10 best waterfront dining spots in Seattle, Salty's on Alki Beach allows guests to enjoy their seafood buffet while also taking in a beautiful view of the Seattle skyline.
Along with a stunning location, Salty's offers a Sunday brunch buffet with plenty of solid choices. Seafood options include chilled Dungeness crab, poached jumbo prawns, blackened steelhead, and more. In addition to the seafood station, Salty's also has traditional brunch options, along with other food stations that allow guests to mix and match, adding fresh seafood to made-to-order pasta and egg dishes. Because the buffet is only offered one day a week, we highly recommend making a reservation to ensure you get a table at this view-centric spot.
(206) 937-1600
1936 Harbor Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
3. Captain George's Seafood Restaurant - multiple locations
Captain George's Seafood Restaurant embraces the traditional seafood buffet experience, offering guests delicious seafood without going overboard. The casual feel of the restaurant allows diners to relax and focus on what really matters at a buffet: eating as much good food as possible.
This buffet brings its fare across state lines to locations in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and both Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, Virginia. That means that you have a better chance of gaining access to the bounty of seafood and other buffet options offered. Seafood dishes at Captain George's include snow crab legs, clams, mussels, mahi, fried oysters, and more. There are also plenty of soup and salad options, as well as vegetables and other sides to pair with your proteins. And judging by the number of glowing online reviews for all locations, it's evident customers are satisfied by this reliable buffet option.
If you're someone who always needs to finish off your meal with a little something sweet, this buffet is a great choice for you. With almost as many dessert options as main course options, you'll want to make sure to bring your appetite to ensure maximum all-you-can-eat benefits.
multiple locations
4. Crabby Mike's Calabash Seafood Buffet - Surfside Beach, South Carolina
One of the biggest appeals of buffets is the amount of options there are to choose from. At Crabby Mike's, the bountiful buffet offers more than 100 choices, ensuring there's something for every customer. Given its abundance in choices, it's no surprise Crabby Mike's is one of the top-rated seafood buffets in the Myrtle Beach area.
In its large variety of dishes, Crabby Mike's presents a focus on fresh, locally caught seafood that takes full advantage of its location on the East Coast. Hot seafood options include the restaurant's famous snow crab legs, fried catfish, crawfish, and much, much more. Options from the cold bar include cold boiled shrimp and oysters on the half shell. There's also a soup bar, a salad bar, and plenty of desserts to finish off your buffet experience.
With an intensely nautical theme, the buffet creates an element of fun to accompany all of its food offerings. The restaurant has a casual, relaxed atmosphere, meaning patrons can enjoy the buffet and eat as much as they would like without being stressed.
(843) 238-3524
290 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575
5. Plumeria Beach House - Honolulu, Hawaii
Islands are some of the best places to find fresh, locally caught seafood, and the Hawaiian Islands are no exception. Located at The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Plumeria Beach House envelops guests in the island life by offering fresh seafood and an open-air dining experience, right on the Pacific Ocean.
Winner of Honolulu Magazine's 2025 Hale 'Aina Award for Best Buffet, Plumeria Beach House combines stunning views with fresh seafood to create a memorable buffet experience. The seafood dinner buffet, offered only on Friday and Saturday nights, has a menu with both hot and cold seafood options, as well as salad and dessert bars.
The buffet itself has a more selective quantity compared to other buffets. However, what Plumeria Beach House may lack in number of options, it makes up for in the quality of its seafood. What sets this buffet apart from others (besides its location) is its abundance of raw options including poke, sashimi, and sushi. Here you can really savor Hawaii's freshest seafood, and stop drowning your sushi in soy sauce. Alongside popular Hawaiian seafood, the buffet also serves other seafood buffet options like shrimp cocktail, mussels, and snow crab.
www.kahalaresort.com/dining/plumeria-beach-house
(808) 739-8760
5000 Kahala Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
6. Cafe Sierra - Los Angeles, California
Located inside the Hilton Universal Hotel, Cafe Sierra offers its buffet on Friday and Saturday nights for dinner, as well as on Saturdays and Sundays for brunch. Given the price tag of $139 for dinner and $95 for brunch, you may be wondering if this buffet is worth it. But considering the fact that Cafe Sierra is consistently recognized as one of the best buffets in Los Angeles, it's safe to say the buffet is worth the hefty price.
With items locally sourced from the Pacific Coast, Cafe Sierra offers guests an array of fresh seafood to choose from. Its buffet has high-end choices like lobster claws and snow crab legs, and guests can even indulge in luxurious lobster thermidor (a vintage lobster dish that should be more popular today) as part of the brunch buffet. Alongside those luxury seafood options, Cafe Sierra has steak, pizza, starters, and more.
When paying a high price for a buffet, it makes sense to want to ensure you're getting the most out of your experience. Try some of these foolproof strategy tips for all-you-can-eat buffets if you're planning a trip to Cafe Sierra to make sure you enjoy your dining experience and don't leave feeling guilty for not eating up to the price tag.
(818) 509-2030
555 Universal Hollywood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 91608
7. Gohan A.Y.C.E. Buffet - Duluth, Georgia
It might be unassuming on the outside, but once you step inside Gohan A.Y.C.E. Buffet, you are instantly transported. With an expansive interior that's reminiscent of a Las Vegas-style buffet, Gohan is not one you'll want to miss.
This spacious buffet is located in the metro Atlanta area, and it gives customers plenty of food choices. There's also ample space to walk around and decide what you want without worrying about crowding stations or other buffet-goers. The buffet is offered seven days a week and options are as vast as the building itself, including items like oysters, crab legs, sushi, and more. Besides the abundance of seafood options, the buffet also serves lots of Asian dishes, and because beverages are included in the buffet price, guests can wash down their meals with boba drinks at no extra cost.
Recognized as one of the best buffets in the metro Atlanta area, this buffet induces a feeling of luxury without the luxury cost. Coming in at $43.95 per person for dinner, and less during weekday lunch, this buffet gives people a chance to experience the higher end of all-you-can-eat dining without the hefty price tag.
(678) 691-6806
2205 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30096
8. NIKU X - Los Angeles, California
If you're looking for an experience that combines fine dining with unlimited food, NIKU X is the place to go. Located in Downtown Los Angeles, this buffet is known for the high-quality, all-you-can-eat offerings that make it the perfect place for foodies with an appetite.
Although the options here aren't as varied as some of the other places on this list, the mouthwatering menu at NIKU X delivers a meal that will leave guests stuffed and their tastebuds happy. This is definitely the place to go if you want an abundance of high-end seafood and a luxury experience. Guests here have the option to try signature dishes from the chef, as well as over 50 items from the buffet. The buffet features unlimited seafood and sushi, along with unlimited fresh A5 Wagyu steak. You can even enjoy a combination of fresh seafood and steak in one dish, like the special wagyu caviar hand roll.
The combination of food and ambiance at NIKU X earned it a spot in the 2023 California Michelin Guide, so you can trust that this place is legit. However, unlimited access to high-quality food comes with a hefty price tag. At $155 per person for non-members, and extra fees for having leftover seafood and Wagyu steak, you'll want to make sure you bring your appetite and clean your plate in order to make your meal worth it.
(323) 894-3638
900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 212, Los Angeles, CA 90017
9. Hollis Seafood Buffet - Spearsville, Louisiana
When talking about getting the best bang for your buck, Hollis Seafood Buffet simply can't be beat. The cheapest buffet on this list, Hollis Seafood Buffet comes in at just under $20 on Thursdays and just under $27 on Fridays and Saturdays. If you want to experience all-you-can-eat seafood without breaking the bank, this buffet delivers delicious food at budget prices.
Named one of the top seafood buffets in Louisiana by local radio station KPEL, Hollis Seafood Buffet satisfies locals' cravings and introduces travelers to the distinct flavors of Louisiana's food scene. Inspired by its location, this buffet serves plenty of popular Southern and Louisianan food options including classic main dishes like catfish and shrimp étouffée. Homestyle side dishes to choose from, meanwhile, include Cajun rice and hush puppies.
Although you may be tempted to fill up on entrees and sides, diners at Hollis Seafood Buffet should also save some room for beloved desserts like peach dumplings, bread pudding, and the queen of Southern-style desserts, banana pudding. Select one or several to round out your authentic seafood buffet experience.
(318) 548-0722
113 Highway 3265, Spearsville, LA 71277
10. Bacchanal Buffet - Las Vegas, Nevada
One of the most famous buffets in Las Vegas, Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace is an all-you-can-eat experience that people travel for. With extravagant plating and a luxurious vibe, it's a grand buffet that's a must-see for the true enthusiast.
Its size alone makes the Bacchanal Buffet worth visiting. The newly renovated space houses the largest buffet in Las Vegas, spanning over 25,000 square feet. The buffet has 10 different kitchens and nine chef-attended action stations. It also offers more than 250 menu items, and a dedicated seafood station. Highlights from that part of the buffet include lobster and crab claws, scallops, and a Cajun seafood boil.
Given the sheer size and extravagance of Bacchanal, you may be wondering: How do all-you-can-eat buffets even make money? Certain strategies (like putting less expensive but filling items, like bread, toward the front) are employed at buffets across the board, even those as luxurious and abundant as Bacchanal.
www.caesars.com/bacchanal-buffet/
(702) 731-7928
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
11. Crab House Brooklyn - Brooklyn, New York
While the thought of all-you-can-eat dining can be appealing, the thought of standing in a buffet line to actually get all the food you can eat doesn't have the same appeal. Crab House Brooklyn, a contactless seafood buffet located in Brooklyn, New York, has found a way to cut out what is arguably the worst part of a buffet while preserving the all-you-can-eat experience.
At Crab House Brooklyn, everything is made to order. Once you pay the buffet price ($90 for the seafood buffet and $125 for the lobster buffet), you can order as many items as you like, with each one freshly made just for you and brought to you by a server. The restaurant mostly serves seafood options, some of which are paired with Asian flavors. Some notable options include the mussels in black bean sauce, seafood fried rice, and Thai herb calamari. With plenty of choices on the menu and all the perks of a contactless buffet (e.g. a steady stream of fresh food without having to get out of your seat), it's no surprise that Crab House Brooklyn was named one of the best all-you-can-eat buffets in New York City by Eater.
(347) 462-1934
1223 Surf Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
12. Umi Hotpot Sushi & Seafood Buffet - multiple locations
Unlike other buffets that simply offer a few seafood options, Umi Hotpot Sushi and Seafood Buffet focuses almost exclusively on seafood. With a name like Umi, which means "ocean" in Japanese, it's not surprising that the majority of offerings come from the water.
This Asian buffet offers guests a sea full of delicious foods. Snow crab legs, shrimp, and oysters are just some of the simple items that Umi has to offer. For sushi, there are plenty of maki and nigiri to choose from, so brush up on our tips for how to survive an all-you-can-eat sushi buffet so you don't get too full too fast. You can also enjoy more adventurous options like stir-fried baby octopus, sauce-steamed abalone, and seafood ramen.
With multiple locations across the country, there are plenty of spots where you can give Umi a try. While sometimes it can be difficult to track quality across different franchise locations, Umi restaurants from coast to coast are recognized for their all-you-can-eat seafood offerings.
multiple locations
Methodology
To put together this list of the best all-you-can-eat seafood buffets, we had to do some research. Taking into account wide recognition, customer reviews, and buffet offerings, we were able to compile this list of options that stood out.
To satisfy our requirements, we ensured that each of these buffets has abundant, quality offerings when it comes to top-notch seafood for guests. Each establishment has received great customer reviews across multiple reputable websites including Tripadvisor, OpenTable, and Google Reviews. Each of these restaurants has also been recognized on a city, state, or nationwide level for its buffet, meaning that it stands out against competitors in the field. From fine dining restaurants to budget options, each of the buffets on this list has something special to offer.