12 Best All-You-Can-Eat Seafood Buffets In The US Right Now

If you are looking for an all-you-can-eat experience that offers more than just good food options, look no further than The Nordic based in Charleston, Rhode Island. Not only does this family-owned buffet offer guests an extensive array of high-end food choices, but it also has an atmosphere that enhances the dining experience.

At $145 a person, the price tag may be intimidating. But according to online reviews, it's worth it. From lobster and snow crab legs to smoked salmon and stuffed sole, the buffet gives guests an array of seafood to choose from. And although The Nordic offers great seafood choices, you don't have to limit yourself to just fish. (It is, after all, all-you-can-eat.) The buffet also serves prime rib, filet mignon, and plenty of sides that pair perfectly with whatever seafood or meat you decide on.

Meanwhile, The Nordic ensures an elevated dining experience that goes beyond food. Its location on Pasquiset Pond allows it to feature spectacular views along with fire pits, landscaped grounds, lawn games, and live animals. Guests are encouraged to spend some extra time before or after their meal to enjoy the restaurant's amenities, which may even include seasonal live music. If you are looking for a full, first-class dining experience, it can't get much better than The Nordic. Note that the restaurant reopens for spring in April 2026, and it does enforce a dress code.

thenordic.com

(401) 783-4515

178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813