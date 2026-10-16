Buffalo Wild Wings Has A Fast Food Sister Chain That Might Surprise You

At a Buffalo Wild Wings location, you sit down to sip on a cold beer while smearing its many wing sauces across our faces. But the sports bar food chain has a sibling restaurant that doesn't offer a sit-down option at all. That would be Sonic Drive-In, a burger chain where you pull into a parking spot and order your meals through a speaker while staying in your car.

Both Sonic Drive-In and Buffalo Wild Wings are owned by Inspire Brands, which also owns other chains you might be familiar with, such as Baskin Robbins, Arby's, Dunkin', and Jimmy John's. It acquired Sonic in 2018 to the cool tune of $2.3 billion. Inspire Brands, in a Russian-nested-doll like structure, is backed by the private equity group Roark Capital (which launched Inspire back in 2018, back when it purchased Buffalo Wild Wings). Roark itself also owns other fast food restaurant chains, most notably Subway. Admittedly, this is somewhat confusing but not unusual, as many fast food chains are also owned by separate parent companies.