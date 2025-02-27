How Sonic Drive-In Got Its Name

Sonic Drive-In is an American fast food icon, known for its retro charm, roller-skating carhops, and endless drink combinations. Even if you've never been to one, you'd probably recognize its footlong chili cheese Coney dogs, Sonic Blast milkshakes, or those "two dudes in a car" commercials. True to its retro roots, Sonic's branding is rooted in its unique service model and a commitment to speed. Sonic's origins go back to 1953, when Troy Smith, a World War II veteran, began managing a couple small restaurants in Shawnee, Oklahoma. But his most popular and profitable endeavor was a small drive-in root beer stand called Top Hat. While driving through the South, Smith spotted a hamburger stand using an intercom system. Inspired, he went back home to come up with his own twist on curbside ordering.

Top Hat was a novelty at the time — customers could order right from their cars using intercom speakers. This innovative system allowed orders to be taken and delivered faster than at traditional drive-ins, where carhops had to manually relay orders to the kitchen. Along with fellow entrepreneur Charlie Pappe, Smith decided to open a few more Top Hats before running into copyright trouble. A name change was needed, but what? Luckily, they already had a slogan that was halfway there: "Service at the Speed of Sound." The word "sonic," an adjective describing the speed at which sound travels, fit nicely with the branding, and so the speedy name change was officially launched in 1959.