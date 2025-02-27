How Sonic Drive-In Got Its Name
Sonic Drive-In is an American fast food icon, known for its retro charm, roller-skating carhops, and endless drink combinations. Even if you've never been to one, you'd probably recognize its footlong chili cheese Coney dogs, Sonic Blast milkshakes, or those "two dudes in a car" commercials. True to its retro roots, Sonic's branding is rooted in its unique service model and a commitment to speed. Sonic's origins go back to 1953, when Troy Smith, a World War II veteran, began managing a couple small restaurants in Shawnee, Oklahoma. But his most popular and profitable endeavor was a small drive-in root beer stand called Top Hat. While driving through the South, Smith spotted a hamburger stand using an intercom system. Inspired, he went back home to come up with his own twist on curbside ordering.
Top Hat was a novelty at the time — customers could order right from their cars using intercom speakers. This innovative system allowed orders to be taken and delivered faster than at traditional drive-ins, where carhops had to manually relay orders to the kitchen. Along with fellow entrepreneur Charlie Pappe, Smith decided to open a few more Top Hats before running into copyright trouble. A name change was needed, but what? Luckily, they already had a slogan that was halfway there: "Service at the Speed of Sound." The word "sonic," an adjective describing the speed at which sound travels, fit nicely with the branding, and so the speedy name change was officially launched in 1959.
From the speed of sound to slushies
Troy Smith wasn't the first restauranteur to come up with an intercom system, but he certainly was the first to create a nationwide fast food brand based on the drive-in experience. And while many drive-ins from the 1950s have faded into history, Sonic helped keep the roller-skating carhop tradition alive — even today, many locations still feature skating servers. Smith's idea to add large canopies for shade, diagonal parking spaces, and outside speakers playing music all added to the nostalgic vibe. But the brand is anything but stuck in the past. Sonic has also found innovative ways to adapt with the times. Even during a 1970s gas shortage and '80s recession, which kept people at home, the national chain kept its menu simple and focused on its community ties to get them through lean times.
Today, the infamous drink menu, one of the largest in the world, offers more than 1.3 million drink combinations. And Sonic's menu continues to evolve as well; while the chain has never stopped serving burgers and tots, they're not afraid to throw down on internet trends like pickle juice slushes and Fritos chili cheese wraps. Though Sonic's name change was certainly a clever branding decision, it was also a reflection of the drive-in's innovation and commitment to speedy service. And if you've ever wondered how many Ocean Waters and cherry limeades a carhop can carry, the chain holds an annual skate-off competition every year in Oklahoma City.