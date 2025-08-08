For The Best Fast Food Ice Cream, Take A Stop At This One Chain
When that craving for fast food ice cream hits, there's really nothing else that can sate it. Not even bougie alternatives will do. Luckily for you, we have ranked the best fast food ice creams for easy perusal. The winner was potentially surprising: Sonic knocked it out of the park with ice cream that tastes almost homemade.
One thing Sonic understands about fast food is that each person looks for a different "best" in their fast food experiences. By diversifying the menu and featuring local favorites, it allows you to grab something that you may not get in another state. However, the ice is foundational brick that remains stalwart anywhere. Sonic's version is extremely vanilla-forward in an enjoyable way. When our reviewer visited different chains, it was the only ice cream in the bunch that was easy to finish. In fact, the test sample ended up melting somewhat before it was photographed because the reviewer got lost in enjoying the treat before snapping pictures. That's how distractingly good it was.
Does Sonic do it best?
Some internet users have rallied behind Sonic's frozen treats as well. A Reddit poster even claimed that that chain does ice cream better than Dairy Queen. We're inclined to agree. In fact, DQ made our least favorite fast food ice cream. A different commenter lauded the generous portions. Folks have also applauded Sonic's offering for its rich texture compared to other fast food options, which seem too icy in some cases.
Sonic, as mentioned, is also great at personalizing your fast food dining experience. One Reddit user gave a rundown of all the different ways you can customize your ice cream at the chain. Examples included making shakes, getting a Blast (similar to Dairy Queen's Blizzards, i.e. soft serve with mix ins), or requesting cream slushes made with ¾ slush and ¼ Blast cream. But even if you just pull up and get a simple vanilla soft serve, you won't be disappointed. The not-too-sweet and perfectly vanilla-y taste is a winner.