For The Best Fast Food Ice Cream, Take A Stop At This One Chain

When that craving for fast food ice cream hits, there's really nothing else that can sate it. Not even bougie alternatives will do. Luckily for you, we have ranked the best fast food ice creams for easy perusal. The winner was potentially surprising: Sonic knocked it out of the park with ice cream that tastes almost homemade.

One thing Sonic understands about fast food is that each person looks for a different "best" in their fast food experiences. By diversifying the menu and featuring local favorites, it allows you to grab something that you may not get in another state. However, the ice is foundational brick that remains stalwart anywhere. Sonic's version is extremely vanilla-forward in an enjoyable way. When our reviewer visited different chains, it was the only ice cream in the bunch that was easy to finish. In fact, the test sample ended up melting somewhat before it was photographed because the reviewer got lost in enjoying the treat before snapping pictures. That's how distractingly good it was.